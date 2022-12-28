ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

wlrn.org

DUI checkpoints in Miami and Broward during New Year's

If you're planning on drinking on New Year's Eve or after, you should make a transportation or sobering-up plan ahead of time. Police in Miami-Dade and Broward plan to enforce seasonal high visibility saturation and enforcement operations — meaning DUI checkpoints. These checkpoints will be set up in select areas in both counties and officers will be out looking to crack down on impaired drivers.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen shot in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward’s first Topgolf is coming to Pompano Beach

Broward County is set to get its first Topgolf location as part of a massive overhaul planned around the casino destination now known as Harrah’s Pompano Beach. Topgolf, a popular driving range and entertainment company, has locations across the country, offering a casual, interactive experience for people of all skill levels. The three-story Pompano Beach location will feature hitting bays, a ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

The Council’s Columns: Councilman Robert Stephens III

We’ve accomplished a lot this year! Jazz in the Gardens in March was absolutely incredible, and we hosted another grand Juneteenth celebration soon after. My office has also been busy undertaking several initiatives to support the community’s needs. We took several seniors to Walmart to learn about healthy shopping and provided them with $25 gift cards. We activated a grocery store at the Senior Family Center and had a nutritionist teach us how to cook hearty meals. Partners like Feeding South Florida and Sunshine Meat Market made some of these activities possible.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Teen hospitalized after shooting at Deerfield Beach park

FORT LAUDERDALE - A teen was taken to the hospital after being shot at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach. It happened Wednesday afternoon shortly after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street. The injured teen was taken to Broward Health North as a trauma alert. Investigators spent hours combing the area looking for evidence. They have not said what led to the shooting or if anyone was in custody.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WFLA

Toddler stabbed to death in Florida apartment; mom in custody

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother is in custody after a toddler was reportedly stabbed to death in a Florida apartment early Tuesday morning, WTVJ reported. According to police, the incident occurred at an apartment on 163rd Street in North Miami Beach. Police said the 3-year-old girl had been stabbed to death, and her mother […]
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

From the Desk of Mayor Rodney Harris

There were so many great things that happened in 2022. One of the most significant events, Formula One, was successfully executed in the City of Miami Gardens. In addition to the numerous and programs we offer our community, we were fortunate enough to help some of our neighbors in need. After Hurricane Ian, Vice Mayor Leon led a caravan to a predominantly Black City in Fort Myers called Harlem Heights. That was a heartfelt situation in which our residents stepped up and provided essential materials to help another City with a considerable humanitarian effort. We strongly recommend to anyone who can help — if you can help the people in Fort Myers, please do.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrians killed by Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale and Miami

(WSVN) - Officials in Miami-Dade and Broward County are investigating the deaths of two pedestrians involving Brightline trains. One incident happened near the intersection of Northeast Ninth Street and Fourth Avenue, Tuesday. 7SkyForce captured the scene as police officers gathered near a body covered by a yellow tarp. Traffic has...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Rabies Alert In Broward County, Feral Cat Tests Positive

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Rabies Alert was issued in Broward County Wednesday after a feral cat tested positive. The Florida Department of Health issued this advisory: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Broward County (DOH-Broward) issued a rabies […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Lauderhill shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical; gunman at large

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A double shooting in Lauderhill left one person dead. The incident happened near Northwest 24th Street and 52nd Avenue, Monday night. An adult male was pronounced dead on scene while another man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. The shooter is still...
LAUDERHILL, FL

