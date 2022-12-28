Read full article on original website
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Senate aims to attach major marijuana legislation to end-of-year 'must-pass' bills: report
A bipartisan group of United States senators led by Chuck Schumer is reportedly working to attach marijuana legislation to “must-pass” bills at the end of the year.
Congress passes act to extend Medicare add-ons; bill goes to Biden
WASHINGTON — Congress passed this week the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which includes an extension of the 2% urban, 3% rural and 22.6% super rural Medicare add-ons for ground ambulance services. An 8.7% 2023 ambulance inflation factor was announced in October. The add-ons are set to expire at the end...
Biden roasted for sending South Africa $8 billion to shut down coal plants: ‘Weapon grade lunacy’
Commentators across Twitter slammed President Joe Biden after he announced billions in foreign aid would be sent to South Africa to change their energy infrastructure.
Treasury delays new restrictions for electric vehicle tax credits, drawing Manchin’s ire
The Treasury Department and IRS announced on Thursday that they are delaying restrictions on which electric vehicles can be eligible for tax credits under Democrats’ climate and tax bill from earlier this year, drawing ire from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). The legislation, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, removed caps on how many electric vehicles…
Senators oppose spending measure; Cheney one of nine House Republicans to back omnibus bill
CASPER – Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ attempts to rein in government spending failed Thursday as the U.S. Senate passed a $1.7 trillion spending package that will keep the government running through fiscal year 2023. The compilation of appropriations bills, called an omnibus, passed 68-29. The spending package is the last big piece of legislation Congress will vote on before the body resets in January. ...
New York becomes first state to sign right-to-repair legislation, but some R2R advocates are not impressed
A hot potato: The right-to-repair movement has had a long and arduous journey. Consumers and advocacy groups have lobbied for legislation to give equipment owners an avenue for repairs other than the high-priced options from OEMs. However, manufacturers have spent just as much or more time and money in opposition to proposed bills, and the first to finally make it into law didn't get through unscathed.
Wyden reacts to lawmakers cutting cannabis banking from omnibus funding bill
The SAFE Banking Act, a piece of legislation that would have allowed state-regulated cannabis businesses to access banking services, did not make it into the omnibus, $1.7-trillion government funding bill federal lawmakers are set to vote on this week.
Texas Electric Grid: Senator Bob Hall Files Legislation to Address Resiliency, Reliability Of The State Electric Grid
Today (Dec. 21, 2022), District 2 Senator Bob Hall filed Senate Bill 330 to address the resiliency and reliability of the Texas electric grid. Senator Hall has advocated for strengthening the resiliency of the grid and implementing measures to harden the grid against both natural and man-made threats each session since he was first elected to office.
General Assembly to renew debate over mining near Okefenokee Swamp
ATLANTA — A South Georgia lawmaker is preparing another effort to stop an Alabama-based company from mining titanium near the Okefenokee Swamp. State Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville, plans to introduce legislation early in this winter’s General Assembly session banning surface mining along Trail Ridge in Charlton County, where Twin Pines Minerals is seeking permits to mine titanium oxide near the edge of the largest black water swamp in North America. ...
New laws on minimum wage, cannabis use, criminal justice reform take effect in 2023
With the new year comes new laws as residents in many states will see some impactful changes beginning as soon as Jan. 1, 2023.
Schatz, Murkowski: Tribal land transfer bills set to become law
News Release U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), vice chairman of the Committee, released the following statements on Senate passage of: H.R. 441, the Don Young ...
U.S. Senate could pass temporary funding bill as soon as Thursday -Schumer
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate could give final approval by Thursday to a one-week extension of federal government funding before the midnight Friday deadline, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill that rewrites U.S. election law, sending it to Biden to sign
WASHINGTON — The House on Friday voted to finalize a massive $1.7 trillion government funding bill, sending it to President Joe Biden and marking the end of two years of Democrats controlling both chambers of Congress. The package contains a major boost to military spending and nearly $45 billion...
Maine to receive $250 million in 'pork' from omnibus bill
(The Center Square) – Maine is roping in hundreds of millions of dollars for projects and programs from an omnibus spending package awaiting President Joe Biden's signature. Tucked into the $1.7 trillion government funding bill, which Congress passed last week in order to avert a shutdown, is $250 million in "earmarks" for Maine projects and programs. Members of the state's congressional delegation said the list of 140 projects and programs...
Idaho farmers say they need this bill to hire workers. Senators likely killed it
Idaho farmworkers hoped for a bill in Congress that would provide a path to legal status for undocumented workers.
Omnibus spending bill didn’t leave ag out
There’s lots to unpack in the recently passed $1.7 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. From money for conservation projects to aid for specific producers, the massive omnibus spending bill will significantly impact agriculture throughout 2023 and beyond. Agriculture Secretary Tim Vilsack says the bill will deliver resources crucial...
Five major bills Congress passed in 2022
WASHINGTON — It was a busy year for Congress, which passed a slew of consequential bills, most of which enjoyed support from both parties. And it may be the high-water mark of Joe Biden’s presidency from a legislative standpoint, with Republicans poised to take over the House of Representatives early in 2023.
Biden signs bill to keep government running while $1.7 trillion spending package is prepared
President Joe Biden signed a short-term bill Friday that will ensure the government remains funded and operational until the $1.7 trillion spending package is signed in the coming week.
Vermont secures $42M in omnibus funding
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fifty-one Vermont projects are getting funding after Sen. Bernie Sanders secured $42 million for the state from the $1.7 trillion omnibus legislation that passed the U.S. Senate last week. Sanders said the money will address critical needs across Vermont, including health care, child care, infrastructure, clean...
