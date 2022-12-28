ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
ems1.com

Congress passes act to extend Medicare add-ons; bill goes to Biden

WASHINGTON — Congress passed this week the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which includes an extension of the 2% urban, 3% rural and 22.6% super rural Medicare add-ons for ground ambulance services. An 8.7% 2023 ambulance inflation factor was announced in October. The add-ons are set to expire at the end...
WASHINGTON STATE
Wyoming News

Senators oppose spending measure; Cheney one of nine House Republicans to back omnibus bill

CASPER – Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ attempts to rein in government spending failed Thursday as the U.S. Senate passed a $1.7 trillion spending package that will keep the government running through fiscal year 2023. The compilation of appropriations bills, called an omnibus, passed 68-29. The spending package is the last big piece of legislation Congress will vote on before the body resets in January. ...
WYOMING STATE
TechSpot

New York becomes first state to sign right-to-repair legislation, but some R2R advocates are not impressed

A hot potato: The right-to-repair movement has had a long and arduous journey. Consumers and advocacy groups have lobbied for legislation to give equipment owners an avenue for repairs other than the high-priced options from OEMs. However, manufacturers have spent just as much or more time and money in opposition to proposed bills, and the first to finally make it into law didn't get through unscathed.
NEW YORK STATE
KSST Radio

Texas Electric Grid: Senator Bob Hall Files Legislation to Address Resiliency, Reliability Of The State Electric Grid

Today (Dec. 21, 2022), District 2 Senator Bob Hall filed Senate Bill 330 to address the resiliency and reliability of the Texas electric grid. Senator Hall has advocated for strengthening the resiliency of the grid and implementing measures to harden the grid against both natural and man-made threats each session since he was first elected to office.
TEXAS STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

General Assembly to renew debate over mining near Okefenokee Swamp

ATLANTA — A South Georgia lawmaker is preparing another effort to stop an Alabama-based company from mining titanium near the Okefenokee Swamp. State Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville, plans to introduce legislation early in this winter’s General Assembly session banning surface mining along Trail Ridge in Charlton County, where Twin Pines Minerals is seeking permits to mine titanium oxide near the edge of the largest black water swamp in North America. ...
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
The Center Square

Maine to receive $250 million in 'pork' from omnibus bill

(The Center Square) – Maine is roping in hundreds of millions of dollars for projects and programs from an omnibus spending package awaiting President Joe Biden's signature. Tucked into the $1.7 trillion government funding bill, which Congress passed last week in order to avert a shutdown, is $250 million in "earmarks" for Maine projects and programs. Members of the state's congressional delegation said the list of 140 projects and programs...
MAINE STATE
beefmagazine.com

Omnibus spending bill didn’t leave ag out

There’s lots to unpack in the recently passed $1.7 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. From money for conservation projects to aid for specific producers, the massive omnibus spending bill will significantly impact agriculture throughout 2023 and beyond. Agriculture Secretary Tim Vilsack says the bill will deliver resources crucial...
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

Five major bills Congress passed in 2022

WASHINGTON — It was a busy year for Congress, which passed a slew of consequential bills, most of which enjoyed support from both parties. And it may be the high-water mark of Joe Biden’s presidency from a legislative standpoint, with Republicans poised to take over the House of Representatives early in 2023.
TEXAS STATE
WCAX

Vermont secures $42M in omnibus funding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fifty-one Vermont projects are getting funding after Sen. Bernie Sanders secured $42 million for the state from the $1.7 trillion omnibus legislation that passed the U.S. Senate last week. Sanders said the money will address critical needs across Vermont, including health care, child care, infrastructure, clean...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy