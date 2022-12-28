Read full article on original website
The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?
Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
'You broke a $100 bill over 10 cents?': Customer irate after cashier refuses to take a dime off the total purchase price
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a convenience store wasn't convenient at all. Clearly, they are referring to the customers and not the employees with that name. It was one of the most inconvenient jobs I've ever had, and I've had dozens.
Walmart confirms change to 200 stores from two January dates – it’ll hit every shopper with an extra charge
WALMART shoppers in more states face being hit with extra charges from January as the retailer scraps single-use bags. The changes affect both plastic and paper bags in Walmart's Colorado and New York stores. They'll come into effect on January 1 in Colorado and on January 18 in New York,...
Some foods have been untouched by inflation
Headlines about inflation have been a staple of 2022, and consumers have seen prices for grocery items rise, from lettuce to a pack of Modelo beers. However, prices for these items stayed stable.
Class 8 truck orders — nowhere to go but down
Class 8 truck orders posted a respectable 33,000 units in November. But they fell for a second consecutive month after record bookings in September. Supply chain issues, growing backlogs and a slowing economy are likely to prevent big monthly orders in the near term. Orderbooks are fully open. Pent-up demand...
People are making thousands selling toilet paper rolls online
If you're looking for a unique and potentially profitable way to make money on eBay, consider selling toilet paper rolls. While it may seem like an unusual item to sell, toilet paper has become increasingly valuable in recent years due to its importance in maintaining personal hygiene. As a result, many people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality toilet paper, making it a potentially lucrative item to sell on eBay. According to an article from My Money Yard, toilet paper rolls sell between .24 to .54 cents a roll with an average price of .34 cents a roll.
Kids make $5000 a month reselling snacks from Costco
Reselling items like snacks from Costco on Amazon for a profit can be a profitable business venture for those with the knowledge and resources to do it correctly. However, it is important to keep in mind that reselling is a competitive industry and requires careful research and planning to be successful. According to a recent article by the U.S. Sun, a young man named Will Rivera shared a video that his little brothers go to Costco and scan snack items like protein shakes to see if it would be profitable to sell on Amazon. It is working very well for them as they average a profit of $5000 a month from reselling Costco products.
Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio
Millions to get share of $10million settlement – deadline date revealed as final chance to claim is fast approaching
HOME coffee drinkers may be eligible for money under a $10million pot – but the deadline is coming up. A class action suit was filed against beverage giant Keurig Dr Pepper in 2018 over allegedly misleading customers about how easy it is to recycle its products. Keurig makes what...
Solving Freight’s Half-Empty Truck Problem Ahead of the Holiday Surge
For businesses that ship goods on pallets, the promise of “on-time delivery” is becoming harder to keep. When shipment orders surge during the holiday season, the entire industry faces heightened pressure and scrutiny for accuracy, timeliness and loss and damage. Given the high stakes and high volume, one...
Regional Grocery Chain is Going to Charge for Returns
Amazon vs. Walmart: Who Has the Cheaper Grocery Prices?
A study finds Amazon handily beat Walmart for the lowest prices on food and consumables. In other categories, things tightened up.
Walmart CEO Warns Of Possible Store Closures
The CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, recently said a national rise in shoplifting could lead to higher prices and possible store closures. “Theft is an issue," he said during an interview with CNBC. "It’s higher than what it has historically been."
Farm Progress America, December 29, 2022
Max Armstrong shares that the labor situation for tomato growers is as much about market share as it is cost of production. Florida is losing market share to Mexico due to the farm labor situation and the overlapping season. Even Canada is a growing competitor with greenhouse tomatoes. Max shares insights on the cost-price squeeze that’s impacting tomato producers. From rising input prices to truck driver shortages, the nation’s tomato industry is being squeezed. Max also shares insights on consumer issues surrounding fresh produce.
Inside a liquidation center that sorts millions of returns a year for resale, donation, recycling, and the trash
Americans will return more than $816 billion worth of merchandise in 2022. Liquidation warehouse operator Inmar showed Insider how it all works.
Viral TikTok Reveals Walmart's Egg Prices Doubled in Under Three Months
Food prices have climbed at alarming rates in 2022, which caused many people to have to forgo certain items or buy a smaller supply of them. Between January and December, store-bought eggs have firmly held the number one spot when it comes to the supermarket item with the largest price increase. Egg prices have risen more than 30 percent compared to last year, according to The Wall Street Journal.
I compared the price of organic groceries at Walmart and Whole Foods and found the latter was more competitive than I expected
Walmart doesn't primarily sell organic products, but the items available were mostly cheaper than their counterparts at Whole Foods.
Target’s new coupon policy is making customers mad – see how to get around the changes
SOME Target shoppers have been in uproar since the retailer made a huge new change to how customers can use coupons, but there’s a way to get around the policy. In October, Target officially updated its policy to make couponing at the chain a little more difficult than it was previously.
What You Need To Know About Shipping And Delivery At Wayfair
Whether it's small decor items for the home, large pieces of furniture, or appliances, here's the most important info regarding the online retailer's policies.
Americans expected to return up to $170 billion in holiday gifts
About one-third of retailers expect to see 11% to 20% of items they sold this season returned.
