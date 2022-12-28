ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Glamour

The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
freightwaves.com

Class 8 truck orders — nowhere to go but down

Class 8 truck orders posted a respectable 33,000 units in November. But they fell for a second consecutive month after record bookings in September. Supply chain issues, growing backlogs and a slowing economy are likely to prevent big monthly orders in the near term. Orderbooks are fully open. Pent-up demand...
Nick Davis

People are making thousands selling toilet paper rolls online

If you're looking for a unique and potentially profitable way to make money on eBay, consider selling toilet paper rolls. While it may seem like an unusual item to sell, toilet paper has become increasingly valuable in recent years due to its importance in maintaining personal hygiene. As a result, many people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality toilet paper, making it a potentially lucrative item to sell on eBay. According to an article from My Money Yard, toilet paper rolls sell between .24 to .54 cents a roll with an average price of .34 cents a roll.
Nick Davis

Kids make $5000 a month reselling snacks from Costco

Reselling items like snacks from Costco on Amazon for a profit can be a profitable business venture for those with the knowledge and resources to do it correctly. However, it is important to keep in mind that reselling is a competitive industry and requires careful research and planning to be successful. According to a recent article by the U.S. Sun, a young man named Will Rivera shared a video that his little brothers go to Costco and scan snack items like protein shakes to see if it would be profitable to sell on Amazon. It is working very well for them as they average a profit of $5000 a month from reselling Costco products.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MORAINE, OH
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Solving Freight’s Half-Empty Truck Problem Ahead of the Holiday Surge

For businesses that ship goods on pallets, the promise of “on-time delivery” is becoming harder to keep. When shipment orders surge during the holiday season, the entire industry faces heightened pressure and scrutiny for accuracy, timeliness and loss and damage. Given the high stakes and high volume, one...
Matt Lillywhite

Walmart CEO Warns Of Possible Store Closures

The CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, recently said a national rise in shoplifting could lead to higher prices and possible store closures. “Theft is an issue," he said during an interview with CNBC. "It’s higher than what it has historically been."
beefmagazine.com

Farm Progress America, December 29, 2022

Max Armstrong shares that the labor situation for tomato growers is as much about market share as it is cost of production. Florida is losing market share to Mexico due to the farm labor situation and the overlapping season. Even Canada is a growing competitor with greenhouse tomatoes. Max shares insights on the cost-price squeeze that’s impacting tomato producers. From rising input prices to truck driver shortages, the nation’s tomato industry is being squeezed. Max also shares insights on consumer issues surrounding fresh produce.
FLORIDA STATE
MarketRealist

Viral TikTok Reveals Walmart's Egg Prices Doubled in Under Three Months

Food prices have climbed at alarming rates in 2022, which caused many people to have to forgo certain items or buy a smaller supply of them. Between January and December, store-bought eggs have firmly held the number one spot when it comes to the supermarket item with the largest price increase. Egg prices have risen more than 30 percent compared to last year, according to The Wall Street Journal.

