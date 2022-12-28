ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Agriculture Online

AcreTrader offers investors easy entry to purchase and own farms

For decades buying a farm involved searching for one that was for sale, driving there to see it, interviewing the tenant and other farmers in the area, researching USDA records, scraping together sufficient capital, and possibly securing partners or a loan. No more. AcreTrader now makes it possible to sit...
OREGON STATE
agupdate.com

Baling process effects quality, nutrients of forage

Baling corn stalks is becoming more and more common. Corn stalks, or corn residue, is a valuable option for beef producers to reduce feed costs. Advancements in harvesting technology to increase the feeding quality of the residue bale have arisen due to increased utilization of corn residue as a marketable product for feed, bedding and fuel.
agupdate.com

Data shows many family farms, but smaller production

It only takes a glance at the latest USDA report to see that the large majority of farms in the U.S. are still family farms, said Noah Miller, a USDA ag economist during the release of new USDA data at a Dec. 6 webinar. America’s Farm and Ranchers at a...
beefmagazine.com

Start 2023 right with your cattle record-keeping system

As the year ends, University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Patrick Davis urges cattle producers to evaluate their record-keeping system to determine if it was successful. “Record-keeping starts with proper cattle identification,” Davis said. Two nationally known identification systems are the four-digit system and the letter and three-digit system.
agupdate.com

Pork, beef industries will face challenges in new year

Normally after a lengthy run of higher prices, hog producers will begin thinking of expansion. But that’s not the case at the moment, and that outlook will likely continue into 2023. “Current levels of risk, uncertainty, and input costs have producers pulling back, in spite of relatively strong hog...

