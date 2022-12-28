Read full article on original website
Related
Egg prices up 49% in 2022, but peak has passed: data
Several grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices.
New food technologies could release 80% of world’s farmland back to nature
Here's the basic problem for conservation at a global level: food production, biodiversity and carbon storage in ecosystems are competing for the same land.
food-safety.com
USDA Finds Pesticide Residues below EPA Tolerances in 99 Percent of U.S. Fruit, Vegetable Samples
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service (USDA’s AMS) has found the majority of fruits and vegetables in the U.S. to contain pesticide residues below the tolerances established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), according to the agency’s Pesticide Data Program (PDP) summary for 2021.
Agriculture Online
AcreTrader offers investors easy entry to purchase and own farms
For decades buying a farm involved searching for one that was for sale, driving there to see it, interviewing the tenant and other farmers in the area, researching USDA records, scraping together sufficient capital, and possibly securing partners or a loan. No more. AcreTrader now makes it possible to sit...
Farmers endured a rough year, but fertilizer companies cashed in
Lance Lillibridge, a farmer in east central Iowa, knows farming’s ups and downs. He has been in this business since he was "knee-high to a grasshopper" and is the first of a family of farmers to own his land. But he said the sharp increase in fertilizer prices this year has put him in a challenging position.
agupdate.com
Baling process effects quality, nutrients of forage
Baling corn stalks is becoming more and more common. Corn stalks, or corn residue, is a valuable option for beef producers to reduce feed costs. Advancements in harvesting technology to increase the feeding quality of the residue bale have arisen due to increased utilization of corn residue as a marketable product for feed, bedding and fuel.
agupdate.com
Data shows many family farms, but smaller production
It only takes a glance at the latest USDA report to see that the large majority of farms in the U.S. are still family farms, said Noah Miller, a USDA ag economist during the release of new USDA data at a Dec. 6 webinar. America’s Farm and Ranchers at a...
beefmagazine.com
Start 2023 right with your cattle record-keeping system
As the year ends, University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Patrick Davis urges cattle producers to evaluate their record-keeping system to determine if it was successful. “Record-keeping starts with proper cattle identification,” Davis said. Two nationally known identification systems are the four-digit system and the letter and three-digit system.
agupdate.com
Pork, beef industries will face challenges in new year
Normally after a lengthy run of higher prices, hog producers will begin thinking of expansion. But that’s not the case at the moment, and that outlook will likely continue into 2023. “Current levels of risk, uncertainty, and input costs have producers pulling back, in spite of relatively strong hog...
