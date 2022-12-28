This was a game that from the drop of the puck was in the Calgary Flames control, the outcome though was all dictated by the Edmonton Oilers young goaler Stuart Skinner. Across the board by every metric Calgary was leading and lead every single period. They fell victim to the same problem they have had all year – a lack of ability to finish. It was well defended and definitely a game you can point back to as one where everyone was predominantly on the same page. We saw Calgary pass the puck better than they have all year despite the losing outcome.

