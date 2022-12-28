ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG

Woman’s car allegedly stolen in front of own home: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman’s car was allegedly stolen in front of her own home on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the 300 block of Lexington Avenue at around 8:03 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 for a stolen car.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man attacked, came home to burglars, say police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile homeowner was attacked Wednesday afternoon when he came home and found a man sitting in a vehicle in the home’s driveway. Police said that suspect drove away, but a second attacked the homeowner before running off. Police said they responded to a burglary call on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at […]
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Shooting breaks out inside Alabama Walmart, police say

Two people were shot inside an Alabama Walmart Tuesday night, police said. The shooting began at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart off Interstate 65 in Mobile. Reportedly two groups of people began fighting in the self-checkout line at the store when guns were drawn and they groups began shooting at one another.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police led on 3 chases Wednesday, 1 involved murder suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they were led on three separate police chases on Wednesday. All three ended with an arrest. One of the chases led to the arrest of Chickasaw murder suspect, 19-year-old Joseph Michael Timmons. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, at around 4:50 p.m., officers tried to pull over 32-year-old […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mobile police provide update on Tuesday night Walmart shooting

Mobile police are continuing to look for the people involved in a shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart off Interstate 65. Cpl. Ryan Blakely said the incident happened at about 8:35 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter at 101 East I-65 Service Road South. Police responded to a shots-fired call and...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Officer shoots dog that charged toward him

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after they say an officer shot and killed a dog Tuesday night. When police responded to 600 block of Merritt Drive around 10:18 p.m. about a disorderly complaint involving an assault, the victim’s dog charged toward an officer, who was forced to shoot the animal, according to police.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Witness to Mobile Walmart shooting says he heard 20-30 shots fired

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out inside a local Walmart last night sending shoppers and employees running in fear. It happened at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile. Two people were injured. Mobile Police Chief, Paul Prine, says the shooting started as an altercation between two groups of people. This all happened at the self-check out line. One man who witnessed the whole thing says he heard 20 to 30 shots fired off.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

19-year-old suspect in Chickasaw murder is behind bars

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Triston Bohannon in Chickasaw in October is now locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail. Joseph Timmons, 19, of Semmes, was booked into the jail early this morning, according to jail records. He is charged with murder and two counts of first-degree robbery.
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating shooting into an unoccupied building

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a shooting into an unoccupied building on Monday night. Officers responded to the 700 block of Farnell Street in reference to shots fired at approximately 9:41 p.m. and discovered bullet holes in an abandoned residence, according to authorities. Police said this...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police evacuate Walmart after bomb threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have given the green light after a bomb threat at a Walmart. The store evacuated employees and customers after someone messaged the store along Government Boulevard around 10:45 Tuesday morning. Officers did not report finding any threats. This is a developing story.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Police expect busy New Year’s weekend

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – New Year’s Eve is a busy time for law enforcement, and in Baldwin County, Daphne Police are already increasing patrols ahead of the weekend. “DUI is a problem all over the country around the holidays. There’s always an uptick and ultimately making the decision to get behind the wheel of that […]
DAPHNE, AL
WEAR

Permit-less gun carry could make law enforcement’s job more difficult in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — You're just days away from no longer needing to purchase a gun permit to carry your weapon. Permit-less carry begins as soon as the Moonpie drops January 1st. Over the past few days, we've spoken with local law enforcement leaders about no longer needing a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Chief Prine and Sheriff Elect Burch say bad guys usually don't carry permits anyway. Burch says the upcoming change could make law enforcement's job harder.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Florida woman allegedly beat children, laughed as man beat them

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Eric Suggs was charged with aggravated child abuse on Dec. 26, a Pensacola woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly failing to protect the seven children involved, according to Pensacola police officers. Jakirea Foreman, 31, was charged with child neglect on Dec. 29. Officers said they responded […]
PENSACOLA, FL
