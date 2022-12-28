ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gervonta Davis arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

By Larry Brown
 2 days ago

Boxer Gervonta Davis has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, a week and a half ahead of his next bout.

Davis was arrested by Parkland police in Florida and booked into Broward County Jail on Tuesday night, according to online records .

Davis was arrested for what is listed as battery causing bodily harm, which is a domestic violence offense.

Davis, 28, is 27-0 with 25 knockouts in his pro boxing career. He is scheduled to fight Hector Luis Garcia at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on January 7. Fans were excited to potentially see Davis and Ryan Garcia fight in 2023.

In February 2020, Davis was captured on video getting physical with his baby mama Andretta Smothers at a celebrity basketball event in Miami.

The post Gervonta Davis arrested on suspicion of domestic violence appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

