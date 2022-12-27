ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

'Move past finger-pointing': White House tries to blame Republicans for chaos at southern border

By Naomi Lim
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SR3fV_0jwFVReV00

The White House promises to comply with a Supreme Court order to keep Title 42 in place, but it blames congressional Republicans for chaos at the southern border , where thousands of migrants have amassed to await the court decision.

President Joe Biden and his officials will "manage the border in a secure, orderly, and humane way" when Title 42, invoked by former President Donald Trump to speed up expulsions of migrant men during the pandemic, "eventually lifts," says press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre . She and her colleagues are exploring "expanding legal pathways for immigration," she said.

BIDEN HOSTS ZELENSKY BEFORE DEMOCRATS HAND OVER HOUSE CONTROL TO REPUBLICANS

"Title 42 is a public health measure, not an immigration enforcement measure, and it should not be extended indefinitely," Jean-Pierre wrote Tuesday in a statement. "To truly fix our broken immigration system, we need Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform measures like the ones President Biden proposed on his first day in office."

She added: "Today’s order gives Republicans in Congress plenty of time to move past political finger-pointing and join their Democratic colleagues in solving the challenge at our border by passing the comprehensive reform measures and delivering the additional funds for border security that President Biden has requested."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Supreme Court ordered Tuesday, through a 5-4 ruling with Justice Neil Gorsuch aligning with his more liberal colleagues in dissent, to retain Title 42 before it decides later this term whether 19 conservative-leaning states can defend the policy in the lower courts.

Thousands of immigrants have gathered at the southern border, where conditions are getting worse, in the hope Title 42 will be rolled back so they can apply for asylum and stay in the United States pending an immigration court hearing.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Jared Kushner ordered for Biden to be excluded from Covid planning after election, Jan 6 witness claims

Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, personally ordered the Biden administration to be excluded from Covid-19 planning in the wake of the 2020 election, a Jan 6 committee witness has claimed.In the days and weeks after Joe Biden defeated Mr Trump, he frequently castigated the Trump administration for failing to enter a formal transition process, in which new, incoming staff are brought up to speed by their outgoing counterparts.With the nation gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic, he was particularly angered that by slowing the transition process, Mr Trump’s actions could lead to more deaths.Speaking in Delaware, two weeks after election...
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
267K+
Followers
74K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy