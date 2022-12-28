ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

Bearcats Drop First Game in Lynden to Sehome

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=246oUs_0jwFUo6x00
Lena Fragner shoots from distance during the first half of W.F. West's 65-36 win over Mark Morris on Dec. 20.

Playing behind for most of its game against Sehome, the W.F. West girls basketball team fought all the way back from an 11-point deficit — and even took a brief lead — but fell on a last-second shot in Lynden, 54-53, Tuesday night.

The Bearcats led by one point and had a chance to extend its lead at the line, but missed the front-end of a one-and-one, and the Mariners responded with a 3-pointer with five seconds left.

W.F. West drew a play up out of a timeout and had a good look at a game-winner, but the shot didn’t fall. It’s the Bearcats first loss this season.

“I’m really proud of the girls battling back and dealing with foul trouble,” Bearcats coach Kyle Karnofski said. “I liked the grittiness we showed coming back.”

Despite a valiant attempt at a comeback, it seemed like every time the Mariners needed a big shot, they hit it, with nine made 3-pointers over the course of the game.

That, and a hot start, were enough to sink a W.F. West team still learning how to play in tight games as a group.

“They’re a good team,” Karnofski said of Sehome. “They shot it well, they were fast defensively and turned us over a bit. They came out with a bit more energy, we seemed a bit slow to start. From the get-go they punched us in the mouth, it took us a while how to figure out playing with them.

“As a whole you want to play close games to practice those situations, hopefully we can use this to help us in the future.”

The Bearcats will likely get another chance to do just that Wednesday when they take on host Lynden at 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Bearcats Drop Second Straight to Lynden

W.F. West: Fragner 6, Bennett 6, Rogerson 8, Deskins 7, Simpson 1, Dalan 14. Lynden: K. Newcomb 16, Villars 7, A. Newcomb 5, Koetje 17, Mills 9. In a rematch of a matchup at state a year ago — featuring vastly different situations for both teams — the No. 3 W.F. West girls basketball team fell to No. 2 Lynden on the road Wednesday night, 52-42.
LYNDEN, WA
sewardjournal.com

Brandon C. Ihde 1982-2022

Lifelong Alaskan Brandon C. Ihde, 40, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in a traffic accident near Clam Gulch. Brandon was born May 15, 1982, in Sitka. He attended Juneau-Douglas High School, Pacific High School, and Bellingham Technical School. He lived in various places around Alaska including, Sitka, Sand Point, and Anchor Point. He also lived in Bellingham, Washington.
SITKA, AK
MyNorthwest

Western Washington deals with flood waters across region

King tides combined with a storm caused flooding in parts of the Puget Sound area Tuesday, with officials in King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Thurston counties reporting high water levels. In Everett, tides went over the top of a levy, prompting concerns of a breach. Rachael Doniger, a spokesperson with the...
EVERETT, WA
whatcom-news.com

Another windstorm expected to hit Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory forewarning of wind gusts up 50mph. The wind advisory will be in effect between 1am tomorrow, Tuesday, December 27th, to 1am on Wednesday. The advisory statement says to expect sustained southeast winds of 30 to...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Travel woes ongoing in Washington state amid winter storm

Freezing rain, ice and snowy conditions complicated road and air travel in Washington state, where mountainous portions of two major roadways were closed in both directions Saturday afternoon, officials said. Interstate 90 was closed along more than 70 miles (113 kilometers) because of freezing rain and avalanche danger, state transportation...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

How king tides, barometric pressure led to western Washington flooding

SEATTLE — Western Washington fell victim to a double whammy of king tides and heavy rainfall Tuesday morning, which led to lowland flooding from Anacortes to Olympia. King tides are a nonscientific term to describe exceptionally high tides, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). It’s the highest predicted tide of the year and is above the highest water level that’s reached during high tide on average, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Next system arriving Monday night will bring lowland snow

SEATTLE - It is going to be freezing overnight. A lot of the snow showers will dry up, but I can't rule out a few flurries here and there. Here is a look at your forecast:. The *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* has been extended through 4 a.m. Monday for those in the foothills and cascades. Snow accumulation will be limited to grassy surfaces in the low.
SEATTLE, WA
kpug1170.com

Skagit County flooding causes evacuations

LA CONNER, Wash. – Flooding in Skagit County has led to evacuations and a disaster declaration in one community. La Conner Mayor Ramon Hayes issued a state of emergency on Tuesday, December 27th, after floodwaters closed roads and public facilities, including the town’s wastewater treatment plant. Skagit County...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
3K+
Followers
365
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy