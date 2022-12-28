Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Gary Friedkin, Star Wars and Happy Days Actor, Dead at 70
Gary Friedkin, an actor known for his work in projects like Happy Days, Star Wars, Blade Runner, and Young Doctors in Love, has passed away at the age of 70. The news of his passing was announced by his family in an obituary in the Tribune Chronicle, which revealed that he passed away on Friday, December 2nd at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio. He reportedly died due to complications from COVID-19.
Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition
A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
Family exhumes grandma after 10 years, shocked by her appearance
She was still drop-dead gorgeous. A family in the Dominican Republic exhumed their grandmother nearly a decade after her burial only to find the corpse perfectly preserved. When Margarita Rosario was dug up at La Colonia Cemetery in Jarabacoa, she was found to still have a full head of hair, some skin and enough bones to be able to stand with little support, relatives told Jam Press. A video shot outside the graveyard shows a man holding the corpse up while a woman dresses her in a white nightgown. A small group crowded to watch the aftermath of the exhumation, some of whom...
Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall
Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
I was shocked by a creature on the beach — people say it’s a ‘baby Loch Ness monster’
It was like a Mock Ness monster. A baffled British beachcomber experienced vex on the beach after sharing pics of a bizarre beast they found washed ashore — with many viewers comparing it to the legendary Loch Ness monster. The perplexing jetsam was reportedly discovered in November but only recently surfaced on Reddit, where it’s currently making waves as users try to make heads or tails of it. “It looked like a sea monster,” Lindsay Freeman told Pen News of the freaky flotsam, which she found while “walking on the beach” in Poole, Dorset. “It caught my eye because it was so...
Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree
A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree. A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is. Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...
Man Reportedly Jumps To His Death At Disneyland
According to reports, a man jumped to his death during a visit to Disneyland.
Netflix viewers say movie is making them cry so much they're almost throwing up
Many of you may enjoy a light sob after sticking on an emotional film, but there’s a movie currently on Netflix that is so heartbreaking that people are saying it’s almost making them ‘throw up’. Watch the trailer here:. Yep, while some film fans might be...
Uncovering the Mystery of Jesus Changing His Form According to Ancient Egyptian Texts
The Death of Leonardo da Vinci METPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. An ancient Egyptian text of 1200 years tells the story of the life and crucifixion of Jesus but also provides data that could change in the way substantially the story of the Messiah.
'Can You See It?' Mom and Two Kids Confronted by Huge Snake in Front Yard
The clip has been watched more than 21 million times, but many TikTokers failed to spot the danger lurking outside a home in Queensland, Australia.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
KTRE
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts
(Gray News) – Why walk when you can dance?. Video of a toddler learning to walk is taking the internet by storm as the little one stops to show off his dance moves for the camera. The clip shows the young boy taking a few steps then starting to...
People shocked to discover what nutcrackers are actually for
Nutcrackers have become a staple part of Christmas decor — but their actual purpose has been a shock to some. Turns out, the true function of nutcrackers lies within its name. People have taken to social media to express their surprise after discovering nutcrackers are actually used to crack nuts. It may seem obvious given the name of the figurine, but it seems to have gone right over so many people’s heads. “‘You’re telling me that nutcrackers can actually crack nuts?’ -Me, Thanksgiving 2022,” one person tweeted. “Oomf genuinely didn’t know that nutcrackers crack nuts I’m sobbing rn,” another said. “Nutcrackers are actually used to crack...
Man survives almost 24 hours in waters full of sharks and crocodiles by clinging to piece of wood
A man whose boat capsized in stormy seas off Australia's north coast was rescued on Wednesday after he survived for almost 24 hours in shark- and crocodile-infested waters by clinging to a piece of wood. The Queensland man was found floating in the Torres Strait 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from...
Monstrous 'gorgons' survived a mass extinction, but they were a 'dead clade walking'
About 90% of all species went extinct during the "Great Dying" around 252 million years ago, but in the case of one paleo-beast — the so-called gorgon — reports of its death were greatly exaggerated, new research finds.
'I Work on a Cruise Ship at Christmas, This is What Happens Behind the Scenes'
In an original essay, Saurabh Vaishampayan tells Newsweek what it's like to work on a cruise ship at Christmas.
We saw a crawling demonic figure in ‘haunted’ woods — and we have proof
A British couple claimed to be joined by a “demonic figure” while on a walk with their dogs — and they seemingly have proof. Hannah and Dave Rowett, both 52, were recently taking their daily walk in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire, around 6:30 a.m. when Hannah “felt we weren’t alone,” as she told Kennedy News and Media. The park is said to be haunted by a female spirit, dubbed the Grey Lady, who has reportedly been seen wearing a long, gray cloak. While Dave fetched their Labradors from the car, Hannah grabbed her phone and flashlight and followed a white ghostly figure that appeared...
Baby Baboon Clings to Dead Mom in Jaws of Leopard in Heartbreaking Photo
The spectacular image is one of 25 shortlisted for the 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award, to be announced on February 9, 2023.
Charlbi Dean's cause of death revealed after 'Triangle of Sadness' star died at age 32
Actor-model Charlbi Dean, known for "Triangle of Sadness," died in August. The New York City medical examiner revealed her cause of death Wednesday.
Centre Daily
Mysterious shipwreck found full of household items near Sweden is dated to 14th century
New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious wreckage of two medieval ships found off the coast of Sweden last spring. Researchers have finally determined their ages and far-flung origins. The merchant vessels were discovered near the construction of a railway tunnel in Varberg, about 120 miles north of Copenhagen, according...
