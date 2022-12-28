The updated version of ChatGPT, released last month, has launched a thousand thinkpieces about how artificial intelligence (AI) should be used. This chat bot, powered by OpenAI, responds to questions via text with conversational answers. It has been trained using the internet, and though it doesn’t answer questions using hate speech, it has internalized the platform’s biases. The bot can remember prior exchanges and improve upon them if requested. It often gets things wrong, but it is a powerful tool. (It also has thoughts about why it should be regulated.) Some are already wondering how it will disrupt education and grading, content generation, and text-based communication.

18 HOURS AGO