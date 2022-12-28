ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
architizer.com

Roshan Business Center 2 // Pixarch 3D Architectural Visualization Company

Text description provided by the architects. We at Pixarch are proudly presenting another meticulously crafted 3D architectural animation walkthrough video. Roshan Business Center 2, a ground plus 18 floors high-rise, located in Bahria Town, Karachi. Our experts focusing on every detail of the project created an almost tangible 3D structural...
DELCO.Today

Five Industries That Offer High-Paying Remote Jobs

While remote work remains a contested issue within companies, there’s no doubt that it’s here to stay. In fact, there are many high-paying remote jobs out there, according to the jobs site Ladders Inc. The website conducted an analysis of high-paying remote jobs and was able to identify...
ceoworld.biz

Jobs of the Future: How Work Is Changing

The way people work is rapidly changing due to the amount of people who are not satisfied with their jobs. Workers 18-24 now change jobs nearly six times on average compared to older generations who only change jobs 2-3 times. Workers are now prioritizing their mental health and work-life balance, and businesses are having to shift the way they operate in order to keep employees happy and to stay productive.
archpaper.com

Why write about architecture? ChatGPT has ideas.

The updated version of ChatGPT, released last month, has launched a thousand thinkpieces about how artificial intelligence (AI) should be used. This chat bot, powered by OpenAI, responds to questions via text with conversational answers. It has been trained using the internet, and though it doesn’t answer questions using hate speech, it has internalized the platform’s biases. The bot can remember prior exchanges and improve upon them if requested. It often gets things wrong, but it is a powerful tool. (It also has thoughts about why it should be regulated.) Some are already wondering how it will disrupt education and grading, content generation, and text-based communication.
TechCrunch

The rise of platform engineering, an opportunity for startups

However, Stack Overflow noted, only 38% of the 34,906 respondents reported having a developer portal to make it easy to find tools and services. Similarly, data observability tools are only available to a minority of developers. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The...
Consulting-Specifying Engineer

BIM’s role in facility design and management

With modernization comes innovation, and in recent years, building information modeling (BIM) has become a major factor in building a successful facility and company. Using BIM is like seeing a facility’s future, but in this case, the future is still in the hands of working professionals. Not only does it make the construction and architecture process more efficient, but it also provides accurate information that can benefit the entire lifecycle of a building. In other words, deciding to use BIM software means deciding to optimize design work, upkeep, and other operational tasks.
framebuildingnews.com

MWI Components: Built for Post-Frame; Built in the USA

MWI Components (Metal Works, Inc), is a post-frame industry leader that strives to provide specialized metal products for customers. They pride themselves on delivering quality, cost-competitive products coupled with the shortest lead-time and best customer service in the industry. The one-stop shop, located in Spencer, IA, was originally founded in...
SPENCER, IA
finance-monthly.com

Inefficiencies in Real Estate and Modern-Day Solutions

Dealing with the most common issues is achievable thanks to cutting-edge solutions, so here are some examples of the way that operational complexities are being overcome today. The shortage of skilled workers. Finding enough employees to fill vacant positions is not only a conundrum faced by real estate, with retail...
The News Breakers

"Devon Walden: A Seasoned Real Estate Professional Helping Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Devon Walden is a seasoned real estate professional who has made a name for himself by helping aspiring entrepreneurs secure their first real estate deal without using any of their own money. Walden has developed a comprehensive system that guides individuals through the process of identifying, negotiating, and closing on their first investment property, all while leveraging the power of other people's money.
roofingexteriors.com

Building Value for the Client in Your Sales Process

“Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.”—Warren Buffett, American business magnate and investor. Everyone in sales wants to sell more and selling more normally comes down to effort and effectiveness. I’ve always asserted that when you zoom way out, a salesperson’s job basically boils down to two things: building value and wading through objections. How well you build value impacts everything else that’s going to happen in the sales process.

Comments / 0

Community Policy