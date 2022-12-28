Read full article on original website
Related
architizer.com
Roshan Business Center 2 // Pixarch 3D Architectural Visualization Company
Text description provided by the architects. We at Pixarch are proudly presenting another meticulously crafted 3D architectural animation walkthrough video. Roshan Business Center 2, a ground plus 18 floors high-rise, located in Bahria Town, Karachi. Our experts focusing on every detail of the project created an almost tangible 3D structural...
Black women are worn out from discrimination in corporate America. They're leaving to launch their own businesses, creating a hole for talent across industries.
Tired of racism and microaggressions, some Black women in corporate America are breaking into entrepreneurship so they can be their own boss.
Five Industries That Offer High-Paying Remote Jobs
While remote work remains a contested issue within companies, there’s no doubt that it’s here to stay. In fact, there are many high-paying remote jobs out there, according to the jobs site Ladders Inc. The website conducted an analysis of high-paying remote jobs and was able to identify...
ceoworld.biz
Jobs of the Future: How Work Is Changing
The way people work is rapidly changing due to the amount of people who are not satisfied with their jobs. Workers 18-24 now change jobs nearly six times on average compared to older generations who only change jobs 2-3 times. Workers are now prioritizing their mental health and work-life balance, and businesses are having to shift the way they operate in order to keep employees happy and to stay productive.
Offices, open-plan workspaces found to lower worker productivity
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data found worker productivity dropped in the first half of 2022, and it could be caused by office mandates and open work environments.
Nantale Muwonge Named Entrepreneur of the Year By Black Women Marketers
Founder of Black Girl PR, Nantale Muwonge, has been selected as Black Women Marketers 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year. The award designates an agency owner who is building and sustaining a successful agency, according to a press release. “Every day Black women contribute to marketing campaigns and strategies with our...
archpaper.com
Why write about architecture? ChatGPT has ideas.
The updated version of ChatGPT, released last month, has launched a thousand thinkpieces about how artificial intelligence (AI) should be used. This chat bot, powered by OpenAI, responds to questions via text with conversational answers. It has been trained using the internet, and though it doesn’t answer questions using hate speech, it has internalized the platform’s biases. The bot can remember prior exchanges and improve upon them if requested. It often gets things wrong, but it is a powerful tool. (It also has thoughts about why it should be regulated.) Some are already wondering how it will disrupt education and grading, content generation, and text-based communication.
TechCrunch
The rise of platform engineering, an opportunity for startups
However, Stack Overflow noted, only 38% of the 34,906 respondents reported having a developer portal to make it easy to find tools and services. Similarly, data observability tools are only available to a minority of developers. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The...
Consulting-Specifying Engineer
BIM’s role in facility design and management
With modernization comes innovation, and in recent years, building information modeling (BIM) has become a major factor in building a successful facility and company. Using BIM is like seeing a facility’s future, but in this case, the future is still in the hands of working professionals. Not only does it make the construction and architecture process more efficient, but it also provides accurate information that can benefit the entire lifecycle of a building. In other words, deciding to use BIM software means deciding to optimize design work, upkeep, and other operational tasks.
framebuildingnews.com
MWI Components: Built for Post-Frame; Built in the USA
MWI Components (Metal Works, Inc), is a post-frame industry leader that strives to provide specialized metal products for customers. They pride themselves on delivering quality, cost-competitive products coupled with the shortest lead-time and best customer service in the industry. The one-stop shop, located in Spencer, IA, was originally founded in...
finance-monthly.com
Inefficiencies in Real Estate and Modern-Day Solutions
Dealing with the most common issues is achievable thanks to cutting-edge solutions, so here are some examples of the way that operational complexities are being overcome today. The shortage of skilled workers. Finding enough employees to fill vacant positions is not only a conundrum faced by real estate, with retail...
csengineermag.com
Evercam’s new 4D View, powered by iTwin, improves collaboration with easier access to real-time videos and project design data
Evercam is pleased to announce the addition of Evercam 4D View to Bentley Systems’ powered by iTwin program. Evercam 4D View helps project teams leverage engineering and design data to better understand the construction sequence and communicate project plans to all parties involved. The 4D View app combines real-time,...
"Devon Walden: A Seasoned Real Estate Professional Helping Aspiring Entrepreneurs
Devon Walden is a seasoned real estate professional who has made a name for himself by helping aspiring entrepreneurs secure their first real estate deal without using any of their own money. Walden has developed a comprehensive system that guides individuals through the process of identifying, negotiating, and closing on their first investment property, all while leveraging the power of other people's money.
roofingexteriors.com
Building Value for the Client in Your Sales Process
“Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.”—Warren Buffett, American business magnate and investor. Everyone in sales wants to sell more and selling more normally comes down to effort and effectiveness. I’ve always asserted that when you zoom way out, a salesperson’s job basically boils down to two things: building value and wading through objections. How well you build value impacts everything else that’s going to happen in the sales process.
Comments / 0