ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winooski, VT

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Vermont officials emphasize ice safety heading into a warmer new year

MONKTON, Vt. — Vermont Fish & Wildlife is urging people to practice ice safety as warm temperatures are expected to last well into the start of 2023. Ice fishing, ice skating and pond hockey are popular this time of year as bodies of water across the state begin to freeze over. Monkton Pond in Monkton was frozen on Friday, but frequent visitors could tell that the temperature was starting to wither away at the surface.
MONKTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Police search for missing woman in Fair Haven

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. — Police in Fair Haven, Vermont, need your help finding a missing person. Police tell us the family of Ashley Goodrich reported her missing Thursday. Goodrich is 35 years old and lives on Prospect Street in Fair Haven. Her family says they have not been able...
FAIR HAVEN, VT
mynbc5.com

UVM Medical Center, CVPH welcome first babies born in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The new year means hospitals across our region are welcoming the first babies of 2023. At the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, Cara Laren Cliffton was born at 5:47 a.m. Sunday weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. The hospital said mom...
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy