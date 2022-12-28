Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Boxing Day raft race organisers ask crowds not to throw eggs or flour
The organisers of an annual Boxing Day raft race have repeated pleas to spectators not to throw eggs or flour. Up to 25 decorated rafts are expected to take to the River Derwent for the post-Christmas charity fundraiser in Matlock Bath, Derbyshire. In the past, racers in the 26 December...
BBC
Plans to turn historic Cornwall mill into affordable homes
Plans to turn an historic Grade II-listed mill in Cornwall into affordable housing are to be considered in 2023. Cornwall Council wants to convert Loggans Mill in Hayle, which dates back to the 1850s, into 16 apartments. Planning officers have recommended the plans be approved, along with a listed building...
BBC
Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust celebrates 60th anniversary
A conservation charity that helped established some of Nottinghamshire's most popular nature reserves is celebrating its 60th anniversary. The Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust has been campaigning to protect the county's green spaces and habitats since 1962. The trust has reflected on numerous successful campaigns over the decades. It has also promised...
BBC
Derby's Queen Victoria statue could be moved
A statue of Queen Victoria in Derby could be moved to a more prominent position next to one of the city's most historic buildings. The artwork is situated on a grass verge on London Road near the former Derbyshire Royal Infirmary, which was opened by Victoria in 1894. The developer...
Hundreds of tearful mourners attend vigil and lay flowers for four boys who tragically died falling into frozen Solihull lake
Hundreds of tearful mourners gathered to pay their respects at a second vigil to the four boys who died falling into a frozen lake in Solihull. The shaken community held a two-minute silence, left tributes and listened to a youth choir in memory of the four children at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, West Midlands this afternoon on Saturday, December, 17.
Prince Louis Strikes Again With His Shenanigans During Christmas Day Walk
The Royal family is partaking in their holiday traditions for the first time since the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth. King Charles and Queen Camilla lead the family for the first time on their Sunday Christmas Day walk to Saint Magdalene’s Church. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children were present, and Prince Louis, in particular, stole the show with his colorful four-year-old personality.
Inside Royal Family Christmas as Princess Kate treats fans to rare glimpse of Windsor Castle Christmas decorations
PRINCESS Kate has given fans a rare glimpse of the Christmas decorations inside Windsor Castle. The glittering royal residence in Berkshire has already undergone it’s festive makeover for the year – including decorative wreaths and baubles. But last night, the Princess of Wales revealed the look of one...
Protesters gather at hotel after asylum seekers told of move to Napier Barracks
Protesters gathered outside a hotel after a number of asylum seekers received notice from the Home Office that they will “shortly” be moved to Napier Barracks.Dozens of people congregated outside the north London hotel on Tuesday afternoon, carrying banners saying “Refugees welcome here”.Seven asylum seekers living in the hotel got a letter on Monday telling them they will “shortly be moved to an alternative accommodation setting”, it is understood.One of the letters, seen by the PA news agency, estimates the person addressed will be at the barracks in Folkestone, Kent, for between 60 and 90 days.People have come here seeking...
BBC
Birmingham man killed neighbour in violent stab fight
A man has been found guilty of killing his neighbour in a violent stab fight. Tamari Greaves, 21, from Birmingham was found guilty of manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday. Stephen McCarron died from multiple slash and stab wounds in Bigwood Drive, Bartley Green, Birmingham, on 11 March. Following...
Prince Louis gives sweet gift to Princess Charlotte during Christmas Day walkabout
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child, Prince Louis, ran up to his big sister, Princess Charlotte, to give her a sweet gift, before attending the annual Christmas church service.On Sunday, the four year-old, and his older siblings, Charlotte, seven, and Prince George, nine, accompanied their parents on the short walk from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church. They were also joined by King Charles III, and his wife, Camilla.As they made their way to the church, members of the public gathered outside to greet the royal family. While Louis held his mother’s hand throughout a majority of...
Mum who 'deliberately ruined Christmas dinner' for her family is slammed by fellow parents
Well, one mum - who apparently has a long history of ‘ruining the Christmas dinner’ - has been slammed online by her daughter after she ‘forgot to defrost the turkey’. Yikes, you can imagine the carnage can’t you?. Taking to parenting forum Mumsnet, the furious...
Princess Anne Missed Royal Family Christmas Service at Sandringham for a Relatable Reason
The Princess Royal was recently named the hardest-working member of the royal family for 2022, attending 214 engagements Princess Anne stayed home on Christmas morning for her health. The Princess Royal, 72, was visibly missing from the traditional Christmas church service at Sandringham with the royal family on Sunday. According to Hello!, Anne was absent because she had a cold. While Princess Anne wasn't present, several members of the royal family gathered at Sandringham for the first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth, who died at age 96 in September. Anne's...
Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice Debunk Meghan Markle’s Claim on Christmas Day
Find out how the Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice, and other royals disproved a claim Meghan Markle made during the 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix documentary.
Queen Consort Camilla Slips on Suede Boots With Blue Coat & Matching Fascinator on Christmas Day
Queen Consort Camilla paired monochrome tones to celebrate Christmas with her family — notably King Charles’ first as monarch of the United Kingdom, following his broadcasted holiday speech. While leaving Sandringham Church in Norfolk during the occasion, the royal wore a deep blue coat with long sleeves, a paneled front and tufted trim atop what appeared to be a matching midi dress. Continuing her blue storyline was a matching fascinator trimmed with a pile of curled feathers. A dark blue stitched Chanel top-handle handbag, black leather gloves and a delicate silver pendant necklace — as well as a matching rectangular brooch — completed...
Kate Middleton Jokes She Had 'Quite an Early Start' on Christmas and Talks About Her Kids' Gifts
The Princess of Wales also asked a young girl if Father Christmas had visited her home for the holiday Like many parents, Christmas began with a bang for Kate Middleton! The Princess of Wales, 40, made a relatable revelation while chatting with well-wishers after attending Christmas church services at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family. As seen in a video shared to Twitter, Princess Kate opened up about what her morning was like in conversation with the crowd. Accepting flowers from a little girl named India, Kate...
Denmark's Queen Margrethe Stars in New Portraits as Grandchildren Prepare to Lose Royal Titles
Prince Joachim's four children will no longer be known by their prince or princess titles come January 1 Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is celebrating her 50-year reign with family photos. On Wednesday, the Danish Royal House released regal portraits of the 82-year-old Queen with her sons and their wives in honor of her 50-year Government Jubilee this year. The photos were taken in the Hall of Knights at Christiansborg Palace in Amalienborg at a gala held in the Queen's honor in September, and show the royals...
Elle
Kate Middleton Reveals In Twitter Video That Her Children Woke Her Up Very Early On Christmas Morning
The Prince & Princess of Wales alongside the Duke & Duchess of Sussex greet mourners in Windsor The Prince & Princess of Wales alongside the Duke & Duchess of Sussex greet mourners in Windsor. As they do annually, Catherine, Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William spent Christmas 2022...
Prince Harry Reveals What He Misses Most About Life In 'The Institution'
The Duke of Sussex's revelations are set to continue, as Harry's memoir will come out on Jan. 10.
Video of When Prince George Terrified Queen Elizabeth With His Mixing Skills Is Going Viral Again
Flashback to a video going viral again that shows how horrified Queen Elizabeth II was of her great-grandson Prince George's cooking skills.
The most powerful photos of the royal family from 2022, according to royal photographers
Royal photographers captured powerful images of the royal family in 2022 at Queen Elizabeth's final public engagement and funeral.
Comments / 0