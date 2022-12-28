It has been a challenging December for the Nashville Predators. The Preds' schedule was stacked this month with ten of Nashville's fourteen opponents entering the games with winning records. The Predators have gone 4-5-3 in the twelve games they've played so far, and they will round out the year with back to back games against the bottom and top teams in the Pacific Division later this week.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO