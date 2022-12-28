Read full article on original website
The absurd numbers behind Oilers star Connor McDavid’s 16-gamepoint streak
Connor McDavid is on an absolute heater for the Edmonton Oilers, enjoying one of the best stretches of hockey throughout his entire NHL career. On Tuesday, McDavid extended his current points streak to 16 games after scoring the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta. During his ridiculous 16-game stretch, McDavid has now tallied a jaw-dropping 32 points, including 15 goals and 17 assists.
Former No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere to be healthy scratch for Rangers
The New York Rangers have decided to drop Alexis Lafreniere even further down than the fourth line. He’ll spend Thursday evening in the press box as a healthy scratch while the Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sammy Blais will enter the lineup in his place, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday.
The latest trade rumours surrounding Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, John Klingberg, Morgan Reilly returns to Toronto Maple Leafs lineup and more
A number of updates on players potentially linked to the Edmonton Oilers in a trade. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun had updates on the status of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and John Klingberg. Here’s some of what he wrote:. I’m putting Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews together just because...
Connor McDavid nets winner as Oilers edge rival Flames
Connor McDavid scored the winning goal in the third period to run his point-scoring streak to 16 games and lead the visiting Edmonton Oilers to an entertaining 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Tyson Barrie also scored for the Oilers, who received a sparkling 46-save performance from goaltender...
Derek Lalonde has mixed emotions as Red Wings visit blizzard-ravaged Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. — Derek Lalonde doesn't hide his feelings about western New York. The Red Wings' coach was born in upstate New York, has a lot of family and friends in the area, and of course loves the Buffalo Bills. So it's always special when the Red Wings play...
Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken preview, odds for 12/30: Oilers look for consistency
Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft considers the post-holiday break the "next phase" of the NHL season. The Oilers defeated host Calgary 2-1 Tuesday night to pull into a tie with Seattle for third place in the Pacific Division. Calgary then squeaked ahead in the three-team battle for third by beating the Kraken the following day.
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on...
Former NHLer Says Oilers’ McDavid Not An Elite Playoff Performer
Despite a ridiculous 67 points through 37 games this season, Connor McDavid still has detractors in the hockey world. The Edmonton Oilers forward has been criticized for his team’s lack of success through the first seven and a half seasons of his career. This time, the latest to do so was John Scott.
Jack McBain, Coyotes keep home wins coming, beat Leafs
Jack McBain scored two goals, including the game-winner with 6:17 remaining, and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz. Barrett Hayton had a goal and two assists, Nick Bjugstad had a goal and an assist, and...
Coyotes visit the Lightning after McBain's 2-goal game
Arizona Coyotes (12-16-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (22-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Jack McBain scored two goals in the Coyotes' 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tampa Bay has a 14-4-1 record...
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
Jordan Binnington, Blues defeat woeful Blackhawks
Jordan Binnington made 21 saves as the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 Thursday night. Binnington improved to 6-0-1 in seven career games against the Blackhawks. Josh Leivo, Calle Rosen and Brandon Saad scored for the Blues, who have earned points in eight of their last nine...
Predators Loss to Stars Highlights Struggles with Consistency
It has been a challenging December for the Nashville Predators. The Preds' schedule was stacked this month with ten of Nashville's fourteen opponents entering the games with winning records. The Predators have gone 4-5-3 in the twelve games they've played so far, and they will round out the year with back to back games against the bottom and top teams in the Pacific Division later this week.
Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game
Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
Flames move up in Pacific by edging Kraken
Jonathan Huberdeau scored the tiebreaking goal with eight minutes remaining as the Calgary Flames defeated the host Seattle Kraken 3-2 Wednesday night. Nazem Kadri added a goal and an assist, Tyler Toffoli also scored and Rasmus Andersson had two assists for the Flames, who improved to 4-1-1 in their past six games and moved past Seattle and Edmonton and into third place in the Pacific Division. Goaltender Dan Vladar made 29 saves.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have lost four consecutive games against the Arizona Coyotes
The Toronto Maple Leafs played four games against the Arizona Coyotes in the 2022 calendar year. They lost all four. With their 6–3 win over Toronto on Thursday, Arizona completed its second consecutive series sweep of the Maple Leafs. They defeated the Maple Leafs 2–1 and 5–4 in 2021–22 and previously won 4–2 in Toronto earlier this season.
Canadiens head into matchup with the Capitals on losing streak
Montreal Canadiens (15-17-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (20-13-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens head into the matchup with the Washington Capitals after losing four games in a row. Washington has an 11-5-2 record in home games and a 20-13-5 record overall....
Columbus brings losing streak into matchup with New York
Columbus Blue Jackets (10-21-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (20-14-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets, on a six-game losing streak, play the New York Islanders. New York is 8-4-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 20-14-2 overall. The Islanders are 20-5-1...
Ottawa Senators Quick Hits: DeBrincat, Talbot & Batherson
On Tuesday night, the Ottawa Senators did something few NHL teams have been able to do this season. They beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 in an overtime shootout. It was a close game; but, as the Bruins’ head coach Jim Montgomery said: “I give credit to Ottawa, but I thought our third, we really got to our game.”
Avalanche face the Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup
Toronto Maple Leafs (22-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-12-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup. Colorado has gone 9-5-3 at home and 19-12-2 overall. The Avalanche have gone 10-5-1 in games they have...
