The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
The absurd numbers behind Oilers star Connor McDavid’s 16-gamepoint streak
Connor McDavid is on an absolute heater for the Edmonton Oilers, enjoying one of the best stretches of hockey throughout his entire NHL career. On Tuesday, McDavid extended his current points streak to 16 games after scoring the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta. During his ridiculous 16-game stretch, McDavid has now tallied a jaw-dropping 32 points, including 15 goals and 17 assists.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
Yardbarker
Canucks’ Thatcher Demko may not be available until February
Head coach Bruce Boudreau was asked about Demko’s return on Tuesday morning and didn’t have positive news as it appears the Canucks’ starting goalie may not be back with the team until February. “I’m hoping it’s within the next month,” said Boudreau when asked about any idea...
markerzone.com
LONG-TIME NHL COACH MARC CRAWFORD MAKING A RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH IN EUROPE
After parting ways with the Chicago Blackhawks in May, Marc Crawford was left without a coaching job and the 61-year-old wanted to be behind a bench for a 33rd consecutive season. Crawford was unable to land a job before the start of the 2022-23 season, but now he has and...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Vegas Golden Knights
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Should there be more than one Vancouver Canucks untouchable?. Donnie & Dhali: Craig Button on the Donnie & Dhali show on the Vancouver Canucks. Don Taylor: “Should Elias Pettersson be considered Vancouver’s only untouchable?”
The Hockey Writers
With Canucks Faltering, Lightning Could Go Bargain Hunting
Despite being firmly pressed against the cap year in and year out, Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois still finds ways to improve his team at the trade deadline. He does so by trading away top picks and prospects for players on below-market-value contracts, oftentimes that still have term on these deals as well. This means that while he is paying a premium for someone like Blake Coleman or Brandon Hagel, BriseBois is giving the Lightning a chance to not only win now, but for years in the future as well.
Arvidsson, Danault power Kings past Golden Knights, 4-2
Phillip Danault and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and two assists, Pheonix Copley made 21 saves to win his fifth straight start and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Tuesday night.Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist and Gabriel Vilardi also scored to help the Kings improve to 5-01 in their past six games.Michael Amadio scored for the third straight game for Vegas, Brayden McNabb had a goal, and the Golden Knights started a Southern California back-to-back with their first loss in three games. Logan Thompson allowed three goals on 24 shots.The Kings...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman
Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
NHL
Red Wings look for back-to-back wins after Wednesday's historic victory
But the Detroit Red Wings will have to do just that after earning their first four-goal comeback win on the road in franchise history in a 5-4 overtime victory on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings quickly turn their attention to the second game of a midweek back-to-back...
NHL roundup: Wings escape 4-goal hole, top Pens in OT
Jake Walman’s sixth career goal came off a feed from Andrew Copp on a two-on-one at 2:13 of overtime Wednesday
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton...
