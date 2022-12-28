ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets

Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Off injury report

Thompson (knee) will be available for Friday's game against Portland. Thompson sat out the team's last game, the second of a back-to-back set, a regular occurrence this season as the Warriors continue to manage his workload. He should be expected to return to his typical role which would mean fewer opportunities for Moses Moody and Anthony Lamb.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Draymond Green: Active Wednesday

Green (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against Utah, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports. Despite getting a questionable tag due to a foot injury, the forward will be available for the Warriors on Wednesday and will presumably resume his normal starting role. Green has averaged 7.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists across his last five outings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr reveals Steph back on the court as injury rehab continues

Steph Curry's highly-anticipated return from injury inches closer each day, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently provided a very encouraging update on the star point guard. "He's been doing a lot of stuff on the court," Kerr said Thursday on 95.7 The Game's "Damon and Ratto" show. "So, he's getting a lot of good work in, he's really coming along well and everything is progressing."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

