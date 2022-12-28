ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio New Year’s Eve Forecast

Wheeling W.Va. (WTRF) – Another year has quickly come and gone. As we gear up for New Year’s Weekend, you have a good chance to wash away all those bad habits. Grab your umbrella as you head out the door Saturday night for the party. Saturday, New Year’s Eve: It’s looking like a scattered showers […]
themountvernongrapevine.com

Winter Birding Opportunities Abound in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter weather brings an influx of interesting bird species and birding prospects to the Buckeye State, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. State wildlife areas feature diverse habitats and are open to the public year-round. These areas offer excellent places to view winter birds.
614now.com

Multiple people killed in weather-related car accidents during winter storm

According to a Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, at least four Ohioans died and multiple others were injured in weather-related car accidents last week. Columbus was hit with winter weather that became a level 2 snow emergency on Friday. Several inches of accumulated snow combined with freezing rain to create hazardous driving conditions for multiple days.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze

Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Statehouse floods

Video courtesy of Senator Jay Hottinger (@JayHottinger)
putinbaydaily.com

Storm Elliot Leaves Mark at Put-in-Bay

Winter Storm Elliot, so named by The Weather Channel, continues to roar through the Bass Islands on Christmas Eve. The 1pm temperature at South Bass Island Lighthouse is 5.4°F–the SW wind gusts at 49mph. PiBDaily ventured out on the ATV to capture Elliot’s impact at Put-in-Bay (the car...
PUT-IN-BAY, OH
sciotopost.com

Field Reports From Across the State from ODNR

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers. During the 2022 white-tailed deer gun hunting season, State Wildlife Officer Brad Kiger, assigned to Franklin County, received a call from a landowner who found deer remains on their property. The landowner had not given anyone permission to hunt the property. Officer Kiger found drag marks going from the remains onto an adjacent property and contacted a hunter on that property. It was determined that the hunter tracked his harvest onto the neighboring property without permission. It was also found that the hunter was not wearing hunter orange and the deer was not game checked properly. The hunter received two citations and was ordered to pay $376 in fines.
farmersadvance.com

Bane-Welker expands Ashland Construction brand into Ohio

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN. — Bane-Welker is pleased to announce the addition of the Ashland construction brand in Plain City, Ohio. The company has a super center in Pendleton, Indiana. “We’re excited to expand the Ashland brand in our Ohio markets offering it to our construction and ag customers,” stated Jason...
PLAIN CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bill naming walleye the state fish flounders in the Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – Ohio enjoys a symbiotic relationship with a creature native to its waters: the walleye. Thriving in the cool waters of Lake Erie and the Ohio River, the white-bellied, olive- and gold-colored sportfish generates $1 billion for the Buckeye State each year. A lead weight scandal at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail […]
wtuz.com

Officials Disturbed by String of Fatal Fires

Nick McWilliams reporting – Coming out of an uncharacteristically cold Christmas weekend, the state of Ohio saw record-setting numbers of fatal fires. Fires have occurred for a variety of reasons, with some, including one in Newcomerstown that claimed the lives of a family of six, being attributed to supplemental heat sources.
