West Virginia and Ohio New Year’s Eve Forecast
Wheeling W.Va. (WTRF) – Another year has quickly come and gone. As we gear up for New Year’s Weekend, you have a good chance to wash away all those bad habits. Grab your umbrella as you head out the door Saturday night for the party. Saturday, New Year’s Eve: It’s looking like a scattered showers […]
vinepair.com
As Winter Weather Hammers the Country, Ohio Vineyard Workers Pick Frozen Grapes for Ice Wine
As Winter Storm Elliott rippled across the country this weekend, it brought numerous canceled flights, precarious road conditions, and freezing temperatures. But some wine producers in Ohio are finding a way to turn lemons into lemonade — or, frozen grapes into sweet ice wine. Producers in the Grand River...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Winter Birding Opportunities Abound in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter weather brings an influx of interesting bird species and birding prospects to the Buckeye State, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. State wildlife areas feature diverse habitats and are open to the public year-round. These areas offer excellent places to view winter birds.
614now.com
Multiple people killed in weather-related car accidents during winter storm
According to a Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, at least four Ohioans died and multiple others were injured in weather-related car accidents last week. Columbus was hit with winter weather that became a level 2 snow emergency on Friday. Several inches of accumulated snow combined with freezing rain to create hazardous driving conditions for multiple days.
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze
Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, …. Ohio auditors found no...
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio Statehouse floods
Video courtesy of Senator Jay Hottinger (@JayHottinger) Video courtesy of Senator Jay Hottinger (@JayHottinger) Overnight Weather Forecast 12-27-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VpvH5v. LeVeque Tower evacuated due to water leak. LeVeque Tower evacuated due to water leak. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FVrEZ3. Central Ohioans with ties to Buffalo blizzard. Central Ohioans with ties to...
Photos: Lake Erie water levels hit all-time low during storm
Lake Erie water levels broke records Friday, after ridiculously low temperatures and high winds pummeled much of Ohio.
putinbaydaily.com
Storm Elliot Leaves Mark at Put-in-Bay
Winter Storm Elliot, so named by The Weather Channel, continues to roar through the Bass Islands on Christmas Eve. The 1pm temperature at South Bass Island Lighthouse is 5.4°F–the SW wind gusts at 49mph. PiBDaily ventured out on the ATV to capture Elliot’s impact at Put-in-Bay (the car...
New Ohio fireworks laws in place in time for New Year’s
If you want to ring in the new year with fireworks in Ohio, you can take full advantage of the new laws over the holiday weekend.
Frozen, bursting pipes causing damage across NE Ohio — how to prevent it
The owner of Urban Kutz barber shop got the call on Christmas morning -- busted pipes believed to be from an apartment above his business on Detroit Avenue were creating an indoor waterfall and causing major flooding.
13abc.com
Ohio lawsuits against Dollar General, Family Dollar to move forward in 2023
If you have questions or concerns regarding when your road will be fixed. The 2023 program will be released by Mayor Kapszukiewicz and the Department of Transportation in January. 13abc's 2022 Year Review: Health. Updated: 7 hours ago. As 2022 comes to a close 13abc's Diane Larson highlights some of...
List: 20 most destructive winter storms of the 21st century, including some in Ohio
Here's a list of 20 of the most destructive winter storms in the 21st century, including some in Ohio.
These Ohio cities are among the top 10 loneliest in America: study
According to a new study, Cleveland is ranked in the top 10 as one of the loneliest cities in America.
sciotopost.com
Field Reports From Across the State from ODNR
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers. During the 2022 white-tailed deer gun hunting season, State Wildlife Officer Brad Kiger, assigned to Franklin County, received a call from a landowner who found deer remains on their property. The landowner had not given anyone permission to hunt the property. Officer Kiger found drag marks going from the remains onto an adjacent property and contacted a hunter on that property. It was determined that the hunter tracked his harvest onto the neighboring property without permission. It was also found that the hunter was not wearing hunter orange and the deer was not game checked properly. The hunter received two citations and was ordered to pay $376 in fines.
farmersadvance.com
Bane-Welker expands Ashland Construction brand into Ohio
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN. — Bane-Welker is pleased to announce the addition of the Ashland construction brand in Plain City, Ohio. The company has a super center in Pendleton, Indiana. “We’re excited to expand the Ashland brand in our Ohio markets offering it to our construction and ag customers,” stated Jason...
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for December 28, 2022: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $201 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Wednesday, Dec. 28, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below.. $200 prize: 11 winners. $100 prize: 19 winners. $14 prize: 309 winners.
5 things NOT to do during the winter storm in Ohio
A Winter Storm Warning will bring temperatures that feel like -20 below with 60 mph wind gusts over the next 3 days.
Ohio bill naming walleye the state fish flounders in the Statehouse
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – Ohio enjoys a symbiotic relationship with a creature native to its waters: the walleye. Thriving in the cool waters of Lake Erie and the Ohio River, the white-bellied, olive- and gold-colored sportfish generates $1 billion for the Buckeye State each year. A lead weight scandal at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail […]
State Fire Marshal discusses Ohio's deadliest Christmas weekend for fires
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following Ohio's deadliest Christmas weekend on record for fires, State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon hosted a press conference to share information on the fires and provide prevention education. You can rewatch the entirety of the press conference in the YouTube player at the bottom of this...
wtuz.com
Officials Disturbed by String of Fatal Fires
Nick McWilliams reporting – Coming out of an uncharacteristically cold Christmas weekend, the state of Ohio saw record-setting numbers of fatal fires. Fires have occurred for a variety of reasons, with some, including one in Newcomerstown that claimed the lives of a family of six, being attributed to supplemental heat sources.
