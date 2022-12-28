ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

4-star QB Demond Williams, an Arizona target, to announce commitment Friday

The top in-state quarterback prospect for the class of 2024 is set to announce his commitment Friday, and the Arizona Wildcats are in the mix. Demond Williams, a 4-star recruit out of Chandler’s Basha High School, will announce between Arizona, Arkansas, ASU, Cal, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Utah and Virginia Tech.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Jade Loville leads No. 18 Arizona against rival Arizona State, her former team

ARIZONA STATE VS. ARIZONA WILL BE TELEVISED ON PAC-12 NETWORKS AND BROADCAST ON RADIO ON KTUC (1400-AM) Imagine Arizona’s leading scorer transferring to Arizona State. But the circumstances of Jade Loville leaving Arizona State for its arch-rival, Arizona, this season are reasonable. Her coach with the Sun Devils, Charli...
TEMPE, AZ
visitusaparks.com

Family-Friendly Road Trip Through Southern Arizona

Spend a few hours discovering a variety of Native American exhibits that will capture the attention and imagination of kids and adults alike. Then, head outside. Kids can run amok in the small field before tucking into lunch at a picnic table, surrounded by massive granite boulders. Prepared By:. Adventure...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Horses may be allowed at Steam Pump Ranch one day

Steam Pump Ranch may one day be open to four-legged guests. During the Historic Preservation Commission’s Dec. 5 meeting, commissioner Nicole Casaus said Steam Pump Ranch could be used for livestock-related organizations. “There’s no secret that I love horses,” Casaus said. “There’s an entire community and culture within Oro...
iheart.com

Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America

When deciding where you want to live, what do you consider? Maybe it's the cost of living, the public school system, or even local amenities. Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America. The website states, "Explore the best neighborhoods to live in the U.S. based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources."
ARIZONA STATE
tucsonlocalmedia.com

La Encantada shopping center boosts tenant list

Tecovas, Levi’s and Psycho Bunny and True Food Kitchen will soon find a home in La Encantada. Next year, True Food Kitchen will begin serving its seasonally inspired dishes and natural beverages on the second level. The restaurant was founded in Phoenix in 2008 by Dr. Andrew Weil, a...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

55 new restaurants and bars that opened in Tucson in 2022

Tucson's restaurant scene continues to grow, welcoming more than 50 local eateries in 2022. We happily embraced Argentine empanadas, Cuban food, dim sum, soft-serve gelato, basement bars and a food truck park. What will 2023 bring?. Here are 53 restaurants, bars, pop-ups and food trucks that opened this year, but...
TUCSON, AZ
erienewsnow.com

Arizona Safeway Shootings Fast Facts

Here's a look at the January 8, 2011, shootings in Tucson, Arizona. Six people were killed and 13 were wounded including Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. Shooter Jared Lee Loughner pleaded guilty in 2012 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Christina Taylor Green, 9. Born on...
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Larsen Baker Announces Two Drive-Thru Chipotle Concepts

Larsen Baker has announced that Chipotle Mexican Grill’s new drive thru concept with a mobile order pick-up lane known as Chipotlane will be coming to two of their centers in Tucson. At Broadway and Craycroft, a build to suit for lease was signed for a 2,325 square-foot, stand-alone building...
TUCSON, AZ

