Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drunk Driver Smashes Into Popular Local RestaurantGreyson FTucson, AZ
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
13 Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FTucson, AZ
Supply chain issues slow Tucson’s transition to EV fleet, Mayor and city council approve infrastructure changesEdy ZooTucson, AZ
Local Chinese Restaurant to ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
azdesertswarm.com
4-star QB Demond Williams, an Arizona target, to announce commitment Friday
The top in-state quarterback prospect for the class of 2024 is set to announce his commitment Friday, and the Arizona Wildcats are in the mix. Demond Williams, a 4-star recruit out of Chandler’s Basha High School, will announce between Arizona, Arkansas, ASU, Cal, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Utah and Virginia Tech.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona commit Jamari Phillips transfers to Phoenix-area prep school for senior season
Phoenix’s proliferation of prep schools has greatly benefitted Arizona over the years, and now a future Wildcat is heading there to finish his high school career. Jamari Phillips, a 4-star shooting guard from California, is transferring from Modesto Christian to AZ Compass Prep in Chandler for the 2023 season.
allsportstucson.com
Jade Loville leads No. 18 Arizona against rival Arizona State, her former team
ARIZONA STATE VS. ARIZONA WILL BE TELEVISED ON PAC-12 NETWORKS AND BROADCAST ON RADIO ON KTUC (1400-AM) Imagine Arizona’s leading scorer transferring to Arizona State. But the circumstances of Jade Loville leaving Arizona State for its arch-rival, Arizona, this season are reasonable. Her coach with the Sun Devils, Charli...
Disc golf course grand opening Saturday, Dec. 31
The City of Tucson is holding a grand opening ceremony for a new disc golf course Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Chuck Ford Lakeside Park from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
KOLD-TV
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl days away, donations depend on ticket sales
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The final preps for the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl are happening right now but there’s also a push to help off the field. Officials are working to add to the millions of dollars the bowl game has given away since the first game in Tucson in 2015.
visitusaparks.com
Family-Friendly Road Trip Through Southern Arizona
Spend a few hours discovering a variety of Native American exhibits that will capture the attention and imagination of kids and adults alike. Then, head outside. Kids can run amok in the small field before tucking into lunch at a picnic table, surrounded by massive granite boulders. Prepared By:. Adventure...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Horses may be allowed at Steam Pump Ranch one day
Steam Pump Ranch may one day be open to four-legged guests. During the Historic Preservation Commission’s Dec. 5 meeting, commissioner Nicole Casaus said Steam Pump Ranch could be used for livestock-related organizations. “There’s no secret that I love horses,” Casaus said. “There’s an entire community and culture within Oro...
iheart.com
Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
When deciding where you want to live, what do you consider? Maybe it's the cost of living, the public school system, or even local amenities. Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America. The website states, "Explore the best neighborhoods to live in the U.S. based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources."
tucsonlocalmedia.com
La Encantada shopping center boosts tenant list
Tecovas, Levi’s and Psycho Bunny and True Food Kitchen will soon find a home in La Encantada. Next year, True Food Kitchen will begin serving its seasonally inspired dishes and natural beverages on the second level. The restaurant was founded in Phoenix in 2008 by Dr. Andrew Weil, a...
3 Arizona Cities Among The Best Places For Ringing In The New Year
WalletHub determined which US cities are the best for ringing in the new year.
KOLD-TV
Person fighting for life following vehicle-train crash near Park, Valencia in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person is fighting for their life after a vehicle-train crash near Park and Valencia in Tucson on Thursday, Dec. 29. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the accident happened at East Teton Road and South Nogales Highway around 10:30 a.m. The TPD...
KOLD-TV
PACC having to euthanize dogs, Humane Society of Southern Arizona also dealing with capacity crisis ahead of the New Year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Animal shelters are at capacity across the southern Arizona and now Pima Animal Care Center has a Euthanasia list because of it. Lisa Royal is the Deputy Director at PACC and said the holidays helped. “Just before Christmas was 536 dogs in the shelter...
Christmas Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 24-25
PHOENIX — Kari Lake’s election challenge was tossed, a Scottsdale-based developer plans to convert a Phoenix hotel into apartments and the fiancé of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash. Here are some of the biggest stories...
thisistucson.com
55 new restaurants and bars that opened in Tucson in 2022
Tucson's restaurant scene continues to grow, welcoming more than 50 local eateries in 2022. We happily embraced Argentine empanadas, Cuban food, dim sum, soft-serve gelato, basement bars and a food truck park. What will 2023 bring?. Here are 53 restaurants, bars, pop-ups and food trucks that opened this year, but...
Hobbs' pick for top doc hints at shift from Ducey's management of COVID pandemic
(The Center Square) – Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs' selection of Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen to lead the Arizona Department of Health Services marks another likely point in policy changes in contrast to outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey's administration. Cullen promoted strict coronavirus measures in the county, which includes...
Critical injury in train-vehicle wreck near Nogales Highway
Tucson police responded to a train and vehicle collision Thursday. The wreck was near East Teton Road and South Nogales Highway. One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
erienewsnow.com
Arizona Safeway Shootings Fast Facts
Here's a look at the January 8, 2011, shootings in Tucson, Arizona. Six people were killed and 13 were wounded including Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. Shooter Jared Lee Loughner pleaded guilty in 2012 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Christina Taylor Green, 9. Born on...
biztucson.com
Larsen Baker Announces Two Drive-Thru Chipotle Concepts
Larsen Baker has announced that Chipotle Mexican Grill’s new drive thru concept with a mobile order pick-up lane known as Chipotlane will be coming to two of their centers in Tucson. At Broadway and Craycroft, a build to suit for lease was signed for a 2,325 square-foot, stand-alone building...
Pima County Health Director to join Hobbs' cabinet
Governor-elect Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday that Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen would be joining her administration as the next Arizona Department of Health Services Director.
Comments / 0