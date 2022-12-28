Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
At least 10 cars broken into during Marquette basketball game, police say
Suspects broke into at least 10 vehicles parked near Fiserv Forum during Marquette's men's basketball game Tuesday night, police say.
WISN
New Miss Wisconsin named after previous title holder became Miss America
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Kylene Spanbauer, of Fond Du Lac, is the new Miss Wisconsin 2022, after the previous title holder, Grace Stanke, was named Miss America 2023. Based on the rules, Stanke could no longer serve as Miss Wisconsin. According to the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization, Spanbauer...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian, 75, killed in Whitefish Bay in 'unintentional act'
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on Wednesday evening, Dec. 28 in Whitefish Bay. It happened near Santa Monica and Silver Spring. Whitefish Bay police said the woman, 75, was found pinned under the vehicle. She was pulled out, and life-saving measures were attempted, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
CBS 58
Suspect sought in fatal Racine hit-and-run
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police say a man has died following a hit-and-run Dec. 22. Officers responded to the area near Erie Street and Hagerer around 10:36 p.m. Information was gathered that an individual went outside to start his vehicle when he was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene.
WISN
No heat, no water in Milwaukee house
MILWAUKEE — The bitter cold may be behind us, unless you're Tiffany Daniel's family on North 12th Street. A broken furnace means it's still frigid, even inside. "We stay up in one room just to keep warm pretty much. Me and my kids. It's terrible. I'm not asking for help, I'm asking for prayers at this time, because it's terrible. Seriously," Daniel said Tuesday.
WISN
2 Milwaukee Popeyes restaurants temporarily shut down
MILWAUKEE — A pair of Popeyes restaurants in Milwaukee are temporarily shut down. The locations at 29th Street and Capitol Drive and on Silver Spring Drive are now listed as "temporarily closed." In a statement, Popeyes said the closures are because of infrastructure issues and damage from severe weather...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Marcus Majestic Cinema reopens
WAUKESHA — Marcus Majestic Cinema, 770 Springdale Rd., Waukesha, is now open after maintenance issues caused it to close on Monday morning. Other Marcus theaters in the area include Movie Tavern in Brookfield, Marcus Ridge in New Berlin and Marcus Hillside in Delafield.
empowerwisconsin.org
MPS’ foolish anti-police policy
The Milwaukee Public School District’s enrollment has dropped by more than 20,000 students in just the last 14 years — a stunning decline of over 25% that, Marquette’s Alan Borsuk points out, is the equivalent of losing five high schools and 25 kindergarten-through-eighth grade elementary schools. As...
wuwm.com
Two Democratic Socialists from Milwaukee prepare to take office in the State Legislature
Milwaukee's long history with socialism begins a new chapter on Jan. 3 when two Democratic Socialists from the city will be sworn in as State Representatives in the Wisconsin legislature. Darrin Madison, Jr. and Ryan Clancy recently spoke with WUWM. Madison won a Democratic primary in August to replace David...
Family identifies 75-year-old woman hit, killed in Whitefish Bay
A 75-year-old Whitefish Bay woman who was fatally struck by a driver near Lake View and Santa Monica on Wednesday was identified by family as Holly Helf.
Lindsay Heights Neighborhood Improvement District approved
The Lindsay Heights Neighborhood Improvement District No. 12 was approved Wednesday by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the city's Common Council.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
43rd and Mill house fire; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a house fire that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29 near 43rd Street and Mill Road. It happened at approximately 5:05 a.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined but may have been caused by lit candles that were left burning. No injuries were reported.
75-year-old pedestrian hit, killed in Whitefish Bay
A 75-year-old Whitefish Bay woman died after being struck by a driver near Lake View and Santa Monica on Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek fraudulent theft; 1 man sought
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek Police Department is looking to identify a person involved in a fraudulent theft at a financial institution. If you have any information on the identity of this person, please contact Officer Burns at 414-762-8200.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee brothers accused, June fatal shooting of woman
MILWAUKEE - One of two brothers charged with shooting and killing a woman near Palmer and Chambers in Milwaukee in June waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday, Dec. 29. Kamari and Marquan Roy are charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the June 23 shooting death of 66-year-old Roberta Haynes. Court documents say Hayes was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight between the Roy brothers and two other people. Police found Hayes lying in the road near the intersection. She later died at a hospital from a single gunshot wound.
earnthenecklace.com
Toya Washington Leaving WISN-TV: Where Is the 12 News Anchor Going?
Toya Washington started her career at WISN-TV 20 years ago. However, the 12 News anchor is leaving the station at the end of this year. When WISN-TV announced her departure, Milwaukee residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed next and if they will see her on broadcast TV again. Read on to find out why Toya Washington is leaving WISN-TV.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 12-year-old fatally shot, 2nd teen charged
A second Milwaukee teen is charged as an adult in connection to an October shooting that killed Olivia Schultz, 12, and wounded her mother. Prosecutors accuse 16-year-old Cornell Henard of first-degree reckless homicide. Benjamin Garrett, 17, was charged in October with first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 16-year-old fatally shot during South Division basketball game
MILWAUKEE - Nico Thomas, 27, of Milwaukee, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, after prosecutors say he fatally shot a 16-year-old in the parking lot during a basketball game at South Division High School near 13th and Lapham. According to prosecutors, Thomas told investigators someone else fired toward him first, but video evidence disputed that claim.
CBS 58
'A special treat:' The story of marinated herring and the Midwest NYE tradition that follows
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can smell it before you taste it. Chunks of gray, pickled herring, floating in a vinegary, sweet and spiced clear liquid. And in the Midwest, it's a delicacy. You may recognize the iconic white and blue -- or white and green if you get the...
