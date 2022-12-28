ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pedestrian, 75, killed in Whitefish Bay in 'unintentional act'

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on Wednesday evening, Dec. 28 in Whitefish Bay. It happened near Santa Monica and Silver Spring. Whitefish Bay police said the woman, 75, was found pinned under the vehicle. She was pulled out, and life-saving measures were attempted, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
CBS 58

Suspect sought in fatal Racine hit-and-run

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police say a man has died following a hit-and-run Dec. 22. Officers responded to the area near Erie Street and Hagerer around 10:36 p.m. Information was gathered that an individual went outside to start his vehicle when he was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene.
RACINE, WI
WISN

No heat, no water in Milwaukee house

MILWAUKEE — The bitter cold may be behind us, unless you're Tiffany Daniel's family on North 12th Street. A broken furnace means it's still frigid, even inside. "We stay up in one room just to keep warm pretty much. Me and my kids. It's terrible. I'm not asking for help, I'm asking for prayers at this time, because it's terrible. Seriously," Daniel said Tuesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

2 Milwaukee Popeyes restaurants temporarily shut down

MILWAUKEE — A pair of Popeyes restaurants in Milwaukee are temporarily shut down. The locations at 29th Street and Capitol Drive and on Silver Spring Drive are now listed as "temporarily closed." In a statement, Popeyes said the closures are because of infrastructure issues and damage from severe weather...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marcus Majestic Cinema reopens

WAUKESHA — Marcus Majestic Cinema, 770 Springdale Rd., Waukesha, is now open after maintenance issues caused it to close on Monday morning. Other Marcus theaters in the area include Movie Tavern in Brookfield, Marcus Ridge in New Berlin and Marcus Hillside in Delafield.
WAUKESHA, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

MPS’ foolish anti-police policy

The Milwaukee Public School District’s enrollment has dropped by more than 20,000 students in just the last 14 years — a stunning decline of over 25% that, Marquette’s Alan Borsuk points out, is the equivalent of losing five high schools and 25 kindergarten-through-eighth grade elementary schools. As...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

43rd and Mill house fire; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a house fire that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29 near 43rd Street and Mill Road. It happened at approximately 5:05 a.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined but may have been caused by lit candles that were left burning. No injuries were reported.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek fraudulent theft; 1 man sought

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek Police Department is looking to identify a person involved in a fraudulent theft at a financial institution. If you have any information on the identity of this person, please contact Officer Burns at 414-762-8200.
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee brothers accused, June fatal shooting of woman

MILWAUKEE - One of two brothers charged with shooting and killing a woman near Palmer and Chambers in Milwaukee in June waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday, Dec. 29. Kamari and Marquan Roy are charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the June 23 shooting death of 66-year-old Roberta Haynes. Court documents say Hayes was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight between the Roy brothers and two other people. Police found Hayes lying in the road near the intersection. She later died at a hospital from a single gunshot wound.
MILWAUKEE, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Toya Washington Leaving WISN-TV: Where Is the 12 News Anchor Going?

Toya Washington started her career at WISN-TV 20 years ago. However, the 12 News anchor is leaving the station at the end of this year. When WISN-TV announced her departure, Milwaukee residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed next and if they will see her on broadcast TV again. Read on to find out why Toya Washington is leaving WISN-TV.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 12-year-old fatally shot, 2nd teen charged

A second Milwaukee teen is charged as an adult in connection to an October shooting that killed Olivia Schultz, 12, and wounded her mother. Prosecutors accuse 16-year-old Cornell Henard of first-degree reckless homicide. Benjamin Garrett, 17, was charged in October with first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 16-year-old fatally shot during South Division basketball game

MILWAUKEE - Nico Thomas, 27, of Milwaukee, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, after prosecutors say he fatally shot a 16-year-old in the parking lot during a basketball game at South Division High School near 13th and Lapham. According to prosecutors, Thomas told investigators someone else fired toward him first, but video evidence disputed that claim.
MILWAUKEE, WI

