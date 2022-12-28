ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Beat: From Practice To Prepared, Hakeem Adeniji Explains Why He’s Ready To Step In For La’el Collins

By Mike Petraglia
clnsmedia.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Chiefs expect WR Hardman back on field after nearly 2 months

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the field for the first time in nearly two months on Sunday when they play the Denver Broncos in the penultimate game of the regular season. Hardman has been out since Nov. 6 with an abdominal injury that landed him on injured reserve. He returned to practice a couple of weeks ago, but the ailment caused the already lean Hardman to lose weight he’s had to put back on. The time off also diminished the endurance. “As the week went on,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of last week, “he got a bit tired and sore, and I think that was good. He worked his way through what he needed to get through, and now it’s a matter of getting him through a game. “I presume,” Reid said, “unless there’s a setback that he’ll be there.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Cowboys' Tony Pollard (thigh) officially inactive for Week 17

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (thigh) has been ruled out of Week 17's game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. As expected base on reporting earlier on Thursday, Pollard is inactive for tonight's clash with the Titans. Ezekiel Elliott should see a heavy workload and Malik Davis will mix in as well. The Titans are expected to rest multiple starters, including Derrick Henry and Malik Willis, so the Cowboys should be able to build an early lead and then close out with their ground game.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest injury update on Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

There’s a new wrinkle in the Kansas City Chiefs’ plans surrounding the return of WR Mecole Hardman. Hardman wasn’t spotted at practice on Thursday during the portion of practice open to the media according to multiple reporters in attendance. Earlier in the practice week, Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on Hardman’s status and why they didn’t bring him back for Week 16.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy