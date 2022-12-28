Bengals Beat: From Practice To Prepared, Hakeem Adeniji Explains Why He’s Ready To Step In For La’el Collins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the field for the first time in nearly two months on Sunday when they play the Denver Broncos in the penultimate game of the regular season. Hardman has been out since Nov. 6 with an abdominal injury that landed him on injured reserve. He returned to practice a couple of weeks ago, but the ailment caused the already lean Hardman to lose weight he’s had to put back on. The time off also diminished the endurance. “As the week went on,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of last week, “he got a bit tired and sore, and I think that was good. He worked his way through what he needed to get through, and now it’s a matter of getting him through a game. “I presume,” Reid said, “unless there’s a setback that he’ll be there.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO