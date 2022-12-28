Bengals Beat: From Practice To Prepared, Hakeem Adeniji Explains Why He’s Ready To Step In For La’el Collins

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman out for eighth-straight game
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without their speedy receiver for another game.
Chiefs expect WR Hardman back on field after nearly 2 months
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the field for the first time in nearly two months on Sunday when they play the Denver Broncos in the penultimate game of the regular season. Hardman has been out since Nov. 6 with an abdominal injury that landed him on injured reserve. He returned to practice a couple of weeks ago, but the ailment caused the already lean Hardman to lose weight he’s had to put back on. The time off also diminished the endurance. “As the week went on,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of last week, “he got a bit tired and sore, and I think that was good. He worked his way through what he needed to get through, and now it’s a matter of getting him through a game. “I presume,” Reid said, “unless there’s a setback that he’ll be there.”
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Tony Pollard (thigh) officially inactive for Week 17
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (thigh) has been ruled out of Week 17's game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. As expected base on reporting earlier on Thursday, Pollard is inactive for tonight's clash with the Titans. Ezekiel Elliott should see a heavy workload and Malik Davis will mix in as well. The Titans are expected to rest multiple starters, including Derrick Henry and Malik Willis, so the Cowboys should be able to build an early lead and then close out with their ground game.
WATCH: Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Sprints Onto Field Late, Still Makes the Tackle
Is there anything that Micah Parsons can’t do? The Dallas Cowboys linebacker is a nightmare for opposing offenses. Tonight, the victims are the Tennessee Titans backfield. That includes Josh Dobbs who got the start. While the defense was making substitutions, Micah Parsons almost didn’t make it. You can see...
Latest injury update on Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman
There’s a new wrinkle in the Kansas City Chiefs’ plans surrounding the return of WR Mecole Hardman. Hardman wasn’t spotted at practice on Thursday during the portion of practice open to the media according to multiple reporters in attendance. Earlier in the practice week, Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on Hardman’s status and why they didn’t bring him back for Week 16.
