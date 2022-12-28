Despite its reputation as the king of the jungle, the lion is not even the most lethal killer in the cat family. Neither are the leopard, the cheetah, or the tiger. That distinction, according to a 3-minute Nature on PBS video that has racked up 14 million views since it was posted to YouTube in 2018, goes to a 2- to 6-pound predator that might not look out of place in a pet store window: Felis nigripes, the black-footed cat.

29 DAYS AGO