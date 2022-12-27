Read full article on original website
outlooknewspapers.com
Providence TrinityCare Hospice Foundation Awarded Grant to Treat Homeless Patients
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Providence TrinityCare Hospice Foundation recently received a grant of $499,341 from Providence Community Investment to expand its efforts to support any seriously ill adult needing hospice care who is experiencing homelessness. “End-of-life care is an overlooked aspect...
outlooknewspapers.com
La Cañada Preparatory Student Council Inspires Through Action
First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. La Cañada Preparatory’s student council has been as busy as Santa’s little elves this holiday season. For Thanksgiving the group sponsored a food drive for the Los Angeles Mission Food Bank, and with the...
outlooknewspapers.com
PUSD Students Win Rose Bud Vase Contest
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Some budding young artists within the Pasadena Unified School District are getting rewarded for their work decorating rose bud vases for the Parade of Roses, an annual event sponsored by the Tournament of Roses. Elementary and middle school...
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Arts Hosts Holiday Open House
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale Arts recently hosted a Holiday Open House at its new offices at Industrious Downtown Glendale. Guests included local leaders, board members and community supporters. Also in attendance were filmmakers, artists and performers featured in Glendale Arts’ new signature productions, the Glendale International Film Festival and Solo Performance Festival.
outlooknewspapers.com
LCHS Choral Holiday Concert
First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. La Cañada High School students recently performed in a holiday concert at the first Methodist church of Pasadena. Dr. Jeff Brookey was the conductor and Amanda Svetich was the 7/8 Treble Choir conductor. A variety of...
outlooknewspapers.com
Oboe Foundation Supports Music Education at Sierra Madre Middle School
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Oboe Foundation recently presented a check for $2,500 to the Sierra Madre Middle School instrumental music program. The music director, Chad Prado, received the check in the auditorium with students, parents and teachers in attendance. There has...
outlooknewspapers.com
Learning Castle, La Cañada Preparatory Merge Book Fair With Art Show
First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Parents, staff and students of The Learning Castle and La Cañada Preparatory recently came out in droves to support their annual Book Fair and Art Show at The Americana’s Barnes and Noble in Glendale. Attendees...
outlooknewspapers.com
Real Estate Agents Receive Special Offer
First published in the Dec. 29 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Outlook is offering real estate agents an opportunity to showcase their success this past year by listing the homes they sold in 2022. “These special ads are a great way to celebrate the homes they sold this...
outlooknewspapers.com
CVHS Blanks Hoover; Nitros Fall to Pasadena
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ soccer team finished competing in the Best in the West Tournament last Saturday. The Falcons edged Apple Valley, 1-0, as Cameron Ouye scored the deciding goal on an assist by...
outlooknewspapers.com
Brati, Libarian, Gaddes Lead Nitros Past San Marino
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity girls’ water polo team snapped its four-game losing streak by defeating visiting San Marino, 10-5, in a nonleague game last Thursday. Brina Brati registered a game-high four goals, Lori Libarian scored three...
outlooknewspapers.com
‘Jingle Tales’ Show Spreads Christmas Cheer
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Burbank Leader. From reflective and poignant, to joyous and merry, the yuletide has been inspiring stories since Matthew and Luke chronicled the first one in their contributions to the canonical gospels. While thousands upon thousands of stories of the season...
outlooknewspapers.com
FSHA Wins; Flintridge Prep Also in Action
First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy varsity girls’ soccer team edged host La Salle College Preparatory in Pasadena, 2-1, in a nonleague game last Friday. Senior Erika Caballero scored two goals while junior captain Sachi Kaneko-Grun was credited with a pair of assists.
outlooknewspapers.com
Flintridge Prep, St. Francis in Action; LCHS Idle
First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The Flintridge Prep varsity boys’ soccer team edged host Maranatha High of Pasadena, 2-1, in a nonleague game last Friday. Individual statistics were not reported to the Outlook Valley Sun. The Wolves (2-2-1 overall, 0-0-1 in...
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Already in Phase III Water Conservation
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale Water & Power, a member agency of the Metropolitan Water District (MWD), proactively moved to Phase III of its Mandatory Water Conservation Ordinance back in February of 2022. The MWD’s Board of Directors on Thursday declared a...
outlooknewspapers.com
Bears Edge Muir; Bulldogs Tie Arcadia
JBHS (4-3-1 overall, 1-1-1 in league) will continue league action by hosting Crescenta Valley High of La Crescenta on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 3:30 p.m. The Bulldogs overcame a 2-0 deficit to tie host Arcadia, 2-2, in a Pacific League game last Friday. Senior Gabriel Mier and junior George Atallah each scored one goal.
outlooknewspapers.com
Nitros, Falcons Remain Unbeaten in League
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity boys’ soccer team remained unbeaten and collected its third consecutive shutout by edging host Pasadena, 1-0, in a Pacific League game last Friday. Junior Artur Gevorgyan scored the game-winning goal while senior...
outlooknewspapers.com
Falcons, Nitros, Tornados in Action
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ basketball team had its five-game winning streak snapped with a 65-55 nonleague loss at Harvard-Westlake in Studio City on Tuesday. Junior Kylie Ray racked up 23 points, eight rebounds, three...
outlooknewspapers.com
Bears, Bulldogs Fall in League Games
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity boys’ basketball team narrowly lost at Muir High in Pasadena, 49-47, in a Pacific League game last Friday, as Sam Horning racked up 22 points, including six 3-pointers, with six rebounds, one steal and one assist.
outlooknewspapers.com
Suspects Charged in Doughnut Shop Robbery
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Two men who were arrested recently in connection with an early morning armed robbery of a doughnut shop have been charged in the case, authorities said. The incident occurred on Dec. 9 at about 4:10 a.m., according to...
