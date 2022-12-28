Read full article on original website
52-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall, Including Ross Dress For Less Store, Permanently Closing and Scheduled For DemolitionJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
Four Children From The Same Family Were Abducted Years Apart. One Of Them Has Never Been Found.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewport News, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport NewsTed RiversNewport News, VA
Two men arrested for robbing USPS worker in VirginiaEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Hampton Coliseum To Welcome New Edition: Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
HAMPTON-The multi-platinum-selling R&B supergroup New Edition ended 2022 with the highly successful “The Culture Tour,” nominated as one of the Top R&B Tours in the country by Pollstar. The icons and The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) are happy to announce the 30-city “Legacy Tour” with a must-see lineup that includes a New Jack Swing reunion with Keith Sweat and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall), and Tank.
Shuck and pick away: Celebrate the New Year by stuffing your face for a good cause
NORFOLK, Va. — Delicious pork, oysters, collard greens, mac and cheese and more await you at the 10th Annual Hogs for Hope New Year’s Day Pig Pickin’ and Oyster Roast. You can feed your stomach and your soul from noon to 5 p.m. at Hank's Filling Station in Norfolk on January 1.
A look ahead at this holiday weekend’s events | Dec. 30 – Jan. 1
Make sure to catch these festive events this weekend before they wrap up for the holiday season.
More Art On The Way For Williamsburg’s Midtown Row
WILLIAMSBURG-Midtown Row should be getting a second mural on its “marquis” wall in spring 2023, thanks to a $50,000 contract awarded by the City Council in December to a company that provides one-stop-shopping for fine art murals. The City Council awarded a contract to Branded Arts, a Los...
Last Night on the Town Virginia Beach to ring in 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach’s Last Night on the Town event will help ring in the new year Saturday evening in Town Center. Lupe Fiasco will headline the free, family-friendly event, which will also feature special guests Empire Strikes Brass and Monotronic. This is the ninth...
Big Ugly Brewing to host New Year's Eve party in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — While we're getting ready to ring in 2023, you can choose to spend the night partying in a past decade at Big Ugly Brewing in Chesapeake. Their New Year's Eve party will be a "Back to the 80s" theme, so make sure you wear your best neon leggings and poof up your hair.
Many holding on to hope for answers in Codi Bigsby search
As 2023 approaches, many in Hampton Roads are still holding on to hope for answers in the search for Hampton toddler Codi Bigsby, who was reported missing on Jan. 31.
Thousands expected at 'Last Night on the Town' on New Year's Eve
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s almost time to ring in the new year!. There are so many ways to celebrate here in Hampton Roads. One staple is Last Night on the Town in Virginia Beach. 13News Now is a proud sponsor and our very own Sarah Hammond is hosting.
5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
Virginia Beach college student wins $1M off $30 scratch ticket
Perla Gomez, a college student from Virginia Beach, has won the final top prize of $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Commonwealth scratcher game.
7 Best Beaches in Virginia
Admittedly, beaches aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Virginia, the land of Civil War battles, country villages, and the hazy Blue Ridge. But with more than 7,000 miles of coastline—including a scenic network of rivers and estuaries, the formidable Chesapeake Bay, and the meandering Atlantic coastline—Virginia offers an amazing number of sandy escapes to enjoy. From popular Virginia Beach to the remote Tangier Island, reachable only by ferry, here are seven of the best beaches in Virginia to pitch your umbrella.
Father of Donovon Lynch parts ways with lawyer, plans to renegotiate settlement with Virginia Beach
Wayne Lynch, Donovon's father, said the $3 million settlement with the city is not a done deal. He also parted ways with his case attorney, Justin Fairfax.
Virginia Beach daycare could close for months after pipe burst, flooding building over holiday weekend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The winter weather froze a Virginia Beach daycare’s pipes and income. A pipe burst at Brilliant Beginnings Learning Center in the Green Run neighborhood, forcing the daycare to be closed for repairs. It could be three months before re-opening. District Manager Latese Hamilton said...
Portsmouth police host 4 R.E.S.E.T Walk events following a week of deadly shootings
Portsmouth police are hosting four R.E.S.E.T Walk events Thursday following a week of deadly shootings in the city.
What is the Closest Airport to Virginia Beach?
If you’re planning to visit Virginia Beach, you will want to ensure you spend as much time there as possible. The best way to achieve this is to fly to the nearest airport to Virginia Beach. You’ll reduce your travel time and maximize time spent exploring the city and relaxing on the beach.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport News
Newport News might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Newport News.
1,000 nutcrackers! Hampton woman's holiday hobby has taken over her home
Yvonne Worth owns more than 1,000 nutcrackers. She says she has been collecting them since the 1990s.
HRT announces service changes for January
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit has announced service changes to begin Jan. 15. Route 6 South Norfolk – Will terminate at Robert Hall and service to Summit Pointe will be eliminated. Route 14 Battlefield Boulevard – Will no longer service Greenbrier Mall & Summit Pointe....
Hampton Roads doctors concerned of possible virus surge after holidays
Concerns of a post-holiday virus surge are on the minds of many medical experts as we head into the upcoming holiday weekend and first weeks of January.
Holiday travel nightmare continues in Norfolk as more Southwest flights are canceled, delayed
NORFOLK, Va. — Americans are in the middle of a holiday travel nightmare. As of Tuesday night, more than 4,000 flights are canceled nationwide, with more than half from Southwest Airlines, according to FlightAware. Many travelers flying with Southwest at Norfolk International Airport said their flights are either canceled...
