Hampton Coliseum To Welcome New Edition: Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank

HAMPTON-The multi-platinum-selling R&B supergroup New Edition ended 2022 with the highly successful “The Culture Tour,” nominated as one of the Top R&B Tours in the country by Pollstar. The icons and The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) are happy to announce the 30-city “Legacy Tour” with a must-see lineup that includes a New Jack Swing reunion with Keith Sweat and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall), and Tank.
More Art On The Way For Williamsburg’s Midtown Row

WILLIAMSBURG-Midtown Row should be getting a second mural on its “marquis” wall in spring 2023, thanks to a $50,000 contract awarded by the City Council in December to a company that provides one-stop-shopping for fine art murals. The City Council awarded a contract to Branded Arts, a Los...
Last Night on the Town Virginia Beach to ring in 2023

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach’s Last Night on the Town event will help ring in the new year Saturday evening in Town Center. Lupe Fiasco will headline the free, family-friendly event, which will also feature special guests Empire Strikes Brass and Monotronic. This is the ninth...
5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
7 Best Beaches in Virginia

Admittedly, beaches aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Virginia, the land of Civil War battles, country villages, and the hazy Blue Ridge. But with more than 7,000 miles of coastline—including a scenic network of rivers and estuaries, the formidable Chesapeake Bay, and the meandering Atlantic coastline—Virginia offers an amazing number of sandy escapes to enjoy. From popular Virginia Beach to the remote Tangier Island, reachable only by ferry, here are seven of the best beaches in Virginia to pitch your umbrella.
What is the Closest Airport to Virginia Beach?

If you’re planning to visit Virginia Beach, you will want to ensure you spend as much time there as possible. The best way to achieve this is to fly to the nearest airport to Virginia Beach. You’ll reduce your travel time and maximize time spent exploring the city and relaxing on the beach.
HRT announces service changes for January

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit has announced service changes to begin Jan. 15. Route 6 South Norfolk – Will terminate at Robert Hall and service to Summit Pointe will be eliminated. Route 14 Battlefield Boulevard – Will no longer service Greenbrier Mall & Summit Pointe....
