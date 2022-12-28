Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by TouristsL. CaneOrlando, FL
Pizza Paradise: Miami Edition - 3 Pizza PlacesKiki AlbaMiami, FL
Alex Katz at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Operation Community ShieldAndy Monroe
Event: Haitian Independence Day Celebration
State Representative Marie Woodson and the City of Hollywood invite you to the 2nd Annual Haitian Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, January 1, 2023 from noon until 4:00 p.m. at the Boulevard Heights Community Center, 6770 Garfield Street. This free community event will feature food and music by DJ NickyMix. Please register your attendance by calling Luetisha Clark at 954-965-3700.
DeSantis announces investigation of Christmas drag show
The department claims to have received “multiple complaints” alleging the December 26 performance of “A Drag Queen Christmas” was “sexually explicit” and “marketed to children.”
Dance Pluss to Open in Fort Lauderdale
The dance attraction will feature live performances and dance competitions, party rooms, an arcade, and a restaurant
From the Desk of Mayor Rodney Harris
There were so many great things that happened in 2022. One of the most significant events, Formula One, was successfully executed in the City of Miami Gardens. In addition to the numerous and programs we offer our community, we were fortunate enough to help some of our neighbors in need. After Hurricane Ian, Vice Mayor Leon led a caravan to a predominantly Black City in Fort Myers called Harlem Heights. That was a heartfelt situation in which our residents stepped up and provided essential materials to help another City with a considerable humanitarian effort. We strongly recommend to anyone who can help — if you can help the people in Fort Myers, please do.
New Years Eve Events In Broward
Captain’s Ball – New Year’s Eve 2023 | The Wharf Fort Lauderdale. As the clock ticks down to midnight on New Year’s Eve, there is no better place than The Wharf Fort Lauderdale for a unique and festive celebration! The Captain’s Ball will have you feeling like the captain of your own ship as you enjoy music, dancing, stunning views of The New River.
The Jerk Stop to Open in Pembroke Pines
Tropical Twist Jamaican Bakery + Cafe is rebranding under new ownership
Big Orange won't make annual drop at Bayfront Park for 2023
MIAMI -- Revelers will ring in 2023 in just a few days, and tens of thousands of people will make their way to Miami's Bayfront Park for the annual concert and fireworks show. But the Big Orange will not be making its traditional 400-foot climb to the top of the InterContinental Hotel for a third year in a row.Organizers cited health concerns for the change this year after last year's event brought 100,000 spectators to the site. "Because of the outbreak of the flu, and people come from all over the country, we decided not to do it with The...
Powerfuel Smoothie Shop Heads to Miramar
The brand’s new outpost will offer its proven menu of smoothies, juices, wraps, salads, quesadillas, and more
The Council’s Columns: Councilman Robert Stephens III
We’ve accomplished a lot this year! Jazz in the Gardens in March was absolutely incredible, and we hosted another grand Juneteenth celebration soon after. My office has also been busy undertaking several initiatives to support the community’s needs. We took several seniors to Walmart to learn about healthy shopping and provided them with $25 gift cards. We activated a grocery store at the Senior Family Center and had a nutritionist teach us how to cook hearty meals. Partners like Feeding South Florida and Sunshine Meat Market made some of these activities possible.
Ring in 2023 at these South Florida New Year's Eve events
MIAMI - It's almost time to say farewell to 2022 and hello to 2023. For those looking to ring in the new year with a bang, there are several New Year's Eve events across Miami-Dade and Broward. In Miami, thousands are expected to attend the big bash at Bayfront Park, which includes live music, vendors, and a fireworks show. The park will open at noon and close at 2 a.m. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. This year's musical line up includes Willy Chirino, Arturo Sandoval, Amaury Gutiérrez, Aymeé Nuviola and Carlos Oliva.For those on Miami Beach, a section of...
Friends of Eater Miami Share Their Saddest Restaurant Closure of 2022
As we put a cap on 2022, Eater surveyed a group of friends, writers, and all-around experts for their take on the past year. We asked them six questions: from top standbys to top newcomers, from best meals to restaurants they’ve broken up with. All will be answered by the time we turn off the lights at the end of 2022. Responses are related in no particular order; all are cut, pasted, and (mostly) unedited herein. Responses do not necessarily reflect the views of Eater and Eater Miami.
Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate Christmas drag show held in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced his office will investigate a Christmas drag show accused of being indecent for children. On Monday, the event was held at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center for the Performing Arts, as part of the national tour of “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
Miami Beach cigarette smoking ban goes into effect Jan. 1
MIAMI BEACH – New year, new rules for Miami Beach. You may put filters on your selfies, but don't expect to toss the filters from your cigarettes in the sand in 2023."For decades, Miami Beach has wanted to prohibit smoking on the beach, and finally this year, the state legislature and the governor has given local governments, like Miami Beach, the authority. No more cigarette butts on our sands," said Alex Fernandez, a Miami Beach Commissioner.Fernandez says cigarettes are the most common piece of litter found at the beach, and that clean-up crews often find hundreds of them in the sand."It...
North Miami Beach ended 2022 with a bang
North Miami Beach’s first meeting of the new commission dissolved into chaos Dec. 20 when one commissioner left ill, another walked out and a third didn’t show up, depriving the commission of a quorum of five and all but guaranteeing strife in the months ahead. Four of the...
‘You don’t expect it from a child’: Video shows boy destroying Christmas decorations outside Hialeah salon
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A boy was captured on surveillance video destroying holiday decorations outside a salon in Hialeah on the night before Christmas. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Irma Arteaga, the salon director at Rossie Nail Tech School, said the only thing more disturbing than the act of vandalism is the age of the perpetrator.
Dirty Dozen 2022: Miami's 12 Least Wanted
We'll soon bid farewell to 2022, a bitter shambles of a year during which we inched further away from civilized discourse and into a world where former presidents dine with Nazi-sympathizing rappers, tech icons call for the arrest of our nation's top public health advisor, and star actors slap the smile off comedians onstage and are rewarded with a standing ovation.
High School Students Set Up Adoption Event for Rescue Dogs and No One Shows Up
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok account holder @RescuewithMe recently posted a truly heartbreaking video of an adoption even that took place in Miami, Florida. Where no one showed up. Rescue With Me had said they were prepared to be disappointed, but no one thought to prepare the high school students from Felix Varela High School who had spent two months training the dogs.
Condo & Homeowner Assoc. Board Members and Property Managers meeting brings rave reviews
If you’ve ever been a Board Member of a condo or Homeowner’s association, or a property manager for them, you understand the myriad of issues and challenges they face. Board members have complete management responsibility for their community, even if they outsource some of those responsibilities to a professional management company. They must become well-versed in real estate management and legal issues. Their responsibilities encompass everything from communicating with residents to making decisions about violations and enforcing penalties, following the bylaws and ensuring the safety of the building’s residents.
