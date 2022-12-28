Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $212.99, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Prior to today's trading,...
NASDAQ
Why Dr. Pepper Could Be a Good Investment As It Gains Ground Against Rivals
Dr. Pepper has long stood in the shadow of Coca-Cola and Pepsi in the soft-drink wars, and that’s not likely to change any time soon. Even so, some stock market experts say Keurig Dr Pepper’s (KDP) current valuation could make it a better short-term bet than either Coca-Cola or PepsiCo.
NASDAQ
Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this biopharmaceutical company have returned -8% over the past month versus the...
NASDAQ
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,378.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of the Mexican...
Zacks.com
Markets Turn Bullish with a Half-Session Left in 2022
TSLA - Free Report) and gained +265 points, +2.60%. The S&P 500 split the difference, +1.74%, and the small-cap Russell 2000 kept pace most of the day with the Nasdaq, +2.55%. It was roughly 9-to-1 buys to sells today — a decidedly un-2022-like happening — with only a half-session remaining Friday (markets close 1pm ET) for the final trading of the year. We’ll end this worst year for the markets since 2008 down double-digits for three of the four major indices; only the Dow has managed to surge back from -20% in late September/early October to single-digit losses. The Nasdaq reached its low for the year just yesterday, -35.5%.
msn.com
A Bull Market Is Coming for Oil in 2023. Here Are 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now.
Crude oil prices started off the year red hot. Oil prices rallied from less than $80 a barrel to more than $125 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. However, crude has cooled off considerably since this summer, steadily falling back into the low $80s on macroeconomic concerns. That more than 20% plunge in crude oil prices means oil is in a bear market.
msn.com
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.36% to 33,145.35 while the NASDAQ fell 0.13% to 10,462.81. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 3,834.09. Check This Out: Most Affordable Stocks In The Consumer...
msn.com
Dow Surges 250 Points; Jobless Claims Rise To 225,000
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 250 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, The Dow traded up 0.76% to 33,124.92 while the NASDAQ rose 1.77% to 10,393.75. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.21% to 3,828.90. Check This Out: 5 Materials Stocks...
NASDAQ
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
NASDAQ
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Alphabet (GOOGL) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this internet search leader have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the...
freightwaves.com
Instacart reportedly slashes internal valuation by 20% to $10B
Grocery delivery platform Instacart started 2022 with a valuation of nearly $40 billion. Now, according to a report by The Information, it may close the year valued at just $10 billion. Two people reported to be familiar with the situation told The Information that Instacart, which had been slated to...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 27, 2022
Wall Street closed mostly higher on Friday, in a light trading day ahead of the Christmas weekend as recession fears continued to dampen investors’ spirit despite data showing signs of cooling inflation. All three major indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial...
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) a Buy Now?
Amazon (AMZN) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this online retailer have returned -10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
NASDAQ
CIM Dividend Yield Pushes Above 16%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) were yielding above the 16% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.92), with the stock changing hands as low as $5.55 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 16% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Holding On To Strong Gains In Afternoon Trading
(RTTNews) - Stocks moved sharply early in the session on Thursday and continue to see significant strength in afternoon trading. The Nasdaq has helped to lead the way higher, reflecting a substantial rebound by technology stocks. The major averages have moved roughly sideways in recent trading, holding on to strong...
NASDAQ
Top Stock Reports for ServiceNow, Schlumberger & MetLife
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today’s Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW), Schlumberger Limited (SLB) and MetLife, Inc. (MET). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Dow gains nearly 400 points as jobless claims data eases rate worries
Technology and growth stocks lifted Wall Street’s main indexes higher on Thursday after data pointing to signs of a cooling labor market eased worries over future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 396 points, or 1.2%, to 33,272, the S&P 500 was up 1.8% and the Nasdaq was up 2.7%. Megacap stocks Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon gained between 1.5% and 3%, also helped by a decline in the 10-year Treasury yield. The Labor Department’s report showed initial claims for unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 225,000 for the week ended Dec. 24. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 225,000 claims for the latest week. The report...
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights Halozyme Therapeutics, Arista Networks and Citizens Financial Group
Chicago, IL – December 29, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Halozyme Therapeutics HALO, Arista Networks ANET and Citizens Financial Group CFG. 3 Stocks to Keep an Eye On for Earnings Growth in 2023. Regardless of whether it is a start-up or a well-known company,...
NASDAQ
Analysts Expect 14% Upside For The Holdings of SPYV
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: SPYV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $44.03 per unit.
NASDAQ
After Hours Most Active for Dec 28, 2022 : AMC, VST, NU, VZ, KIM, EGHT, AAPL, T, BUG, TQQQ, AMZN, TSLA
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6.35 to 10,685.7. The total After hours volume is currently 50,360,986 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.02 at $3.86, with 10,527,121 shares traded., following a 52-week high...
