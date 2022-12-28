Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Patrice Bergeron breaks late tie, Bruins beat Devils
NEWARK, N.J. — Patrice Bergeron scored the tiebreaker with 4:08 remaining in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Wednesday night.Trent Frederic and Pavel Zacha also scored for NHL-leading Boston, which improved to 28-4-3. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves."It's almost like you get used to it," Bergeron said of Ullmark, who won his 20th game of the season. "You don't want to do that, though. ... We're a good team defensively. And I think you (have) to carry that on." Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for New Jersey, which fell to 22-11-2. Nico Hischier...
Yardbarker
The latest trade rumours surrounding Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, John Klingberg, Morgan Reilly returns to Toronto Maple Leafs lineup and more
A number of updates on players potentially linked to the Edmonton Oilers in a trade. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun had updates on the status of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and John Klingberg. Here’s some of what he wrote:. I’m putting Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews together just because...
Yardbarker
Kyle Okposo's first hat trick since 2016 lifts Sabres over Wings
Kyle Okposo recorded his third-career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, DeBrusk, Locmeils & More
Despite a three-day holiday break in the last seven days, it certainly was an eventful week for the Boston Bruins with three games sandwiched around their break. The theme of the week was comebacks for the Black and Gold who still sit on top of the NHL standings with a 27-4-3 record.
Detroit Red Wings hope to turn the tide against Buffalo Sabres with David Perron leading the charge
The Detroit Red Wings will continue their road trip tonight by taking on the Buffalo Sabres for the third time this season. The Red Wings lost the first two matchups against the Sabres, with the first one being an 8-3 blowout and the second game being a 5-4 shootout loss.
WGRZ TV
Okposo scores 3 goals as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two assists....
Makar shines, but Avs fade, lose to Kings in shootout
Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala's 26th assist. Viktor Arvidsson scored in the second round of the shootout, and after Pheonix Copley stopped Mikko Rantanen, Kempe clinched the Kings' first win in Denver since Dec. 31, 2018. Gabriel Vilardi and Phillip...
FOX Sports
Sabres take on the Bruins after Okposo's hat trick
Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Okposo recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is 28-4-3 overall with a 6-3-1...
DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia’s rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday night. “I just liked the way we stayed with it and found a way to finally win in overtime today,” coach John Tortorella said. “We did some good things. ... We found a way.” The Flyers tied the game with 2:05 to play in regulation after pulling the goalie. Travis Konecny’s shot deflected off a San Jose defenseman and into the net for his second goal of the game. Philadelphia won it when Ivan Provorov set up DeAngelo in transition for the tap-in goal, giving the Flyers their first win in eight games that went to overtime or a shootout this season.
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Lightning after McBain's 2-goal game
Arizona Coyotes (12-16-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (22-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Jack McBain scored two goals in the Coyotes' 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tampa Bay has a 14-4-1 record...
FOX Sports
Detroit visits Pittsburgh after Rasmussen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -203, Red Wings +168; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Michael Rasmussen's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning...
FOX Sports
San Jose visits Dallas after Hertl's 2-goal game
San Jose Sharks (11-19-6, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (21-9-6, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Dallas Stars after Tomas Hertl's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Sharks' 4-3 overtime loss. Dallas is 21-9-6 overall and 10-4-3 in...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 7, Canadiens 2
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Hitting the ground running coming out of the holiday break, the Florida Panthers rode a first-period hat trick from captain Aleksander Barkov to a convincing 7-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. With the win, Florida improved to 16-16-4 in the standings.
Yardbarker
What to Expect from Dryden Hunt in his Maple Leafs Debut Against Coyotes
TEMPE, Ariz. — When Dryden Hunt found out he had been moved to the Toronto Maple Leafs, he didn’t know whom he had been traded for. He began running down a list of guys who he knew on the team. There was Michael Bunting, he also knew Morgan...
Walman scores in OT to lift Red Wings past Penguins, 5-4
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Walman scored at 2:13 of overtime and the Detroit Red Wings overcame an early four-goal deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night.Walman, off the rush, tipped a rebound behind goaltender Casey DeSmith for his second goal of the season. He then hit the Griddy in the corner with his teammates as the Red Wings danced and celebrated a big comeback win."I was lagging a little bit at the beginning, but I was able to get the full Griddy," Walman said.Pittsburgh was coming a 5-1 road loss to the New York Islanders less than...
Yardbarker
Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
FOX Sports
Red Wings host the Senators after Dominik's 2-goal game
Ottawa Senators (16-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators after Dominik Kubalik's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Red Wings' 6-3 loss. Detroit is 3-6-2 against the Atlantic Division...
