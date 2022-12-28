Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Exploring the Haunted Past of the Lucerne InnRachel PerkinsDedham, ME
A Day in Bangor: 10 Fun Things to Do in Maine's Third-Largest CityRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Related
foxbangor.com
Hampden Academy boys hoops defeats Bangor to snap two-game skid
HAMPDEN – Hampden Academy Broncos boys basketball knocked off Bangor on Tuesday night 65-54 to move to 3-3 on the season. The Broncos’ offense was led by sharpshooting junior guard Zach McLaughlin, who hit multiple 3-pointers throughout the game. Despite the double-digit win, Bangor outscored Hampden 25-7 in...
UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled for Vassalboro Man
Waterville Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Vassalboro man with cognitive issues. UPDATE: Maine State Police say William Whitley has been safely located. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says William Whitley of Vassalboro was last seen on Tuesday, December 27th at 6:12 pm at the Shaw's Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Officials say Whitley suffers from cognitive issues.
Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?
Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?
Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
wabi.tv
4 people injured after head-on crash in Monson
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four people were sent to the hospital after a head-on crash due to bad road conditions in Monson this morning. The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Route 15 around 11. One person was trapped and had to be freed from a car.
wabi.tv
Popular Bangor hangout closing its doors temporarily
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular hangout in Bangor is closing its doors on January 1st. According to The Main Tavern’s Facebook page, they are closing their doors until further notice after the New Year. They do not state why in the post, but they did say they will...
WMTW
Made in Maine: Coffin and Daughter Lettercutting in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine — A father and daughter from Maine are two of around 40 individuals across the United States who continue to practice hand-carving stone. “This is the English style of carving a letting, it's called chasing a letter, and basically, the chisel is always in contact with the stone," Douglas Coffin said, as he showed off the style he mastered around 35 years ago.
Christmas Day death of 3-year-old girl in Maine ruled a homicide
EDGECOMB, Maine — The death of a 3-year-old girl in Maine on Christmas Day has been ruled a homicide, law enforcement officials said. Emergency crews and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home along Route 1 in Edgecomb shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a 911 call regarding a young child who was not breathing, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
foxbangor.com
Slice of paradise at Orland Oasis
ORLAND– If the winter weather in Maine has you yearning for the tropics – look no further than the Orland Oasis. This indoor pool rental is a great day time get away for families or a group of friends just looking to float their cares away. The mom...
foxbangor.com
Portion of Broadway in Bangor down to one lane Thursday
BANGOR– Bangor Public Works has announced that Broadway will be down to one lane from Grandview Ave. to Hobart St. for tree removal on Thursday, December 29th. Please seek alternate routes if possible as there will be delays.
wabi.tv
Bangor man indicted after incident at homeless encampment
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was indicted on several charges after an incident at one of the Bangor homeless encampments back in October. Trevor Lyons, 37, was indicted on charges including assault, unlawful possession of drugs, refusing to submit to arrest, driving to endanger and failure to stop for an officer.
Waterville man indicted for attempted murder
WATERVILLE, Maine — A Waterville man has been indicted for attempted murder in connection with a domestic disturbance in April. A Kennebec County grand jury handed up an eight-count indictment charging Maurice A. Watkins-Cundiff, 30, with attempted murder, attempted elevated aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, aggravated criminal mischief, and criminal operating under the influence.
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
foxbangor.com
Great Cranberry Island’s general store destroyed in fire
GREAT CRANBERRY ISLAND– It’s a terrible loss for residents of Great Cranberry Island. The Great Cranberry Island General Store & Seawich Cafe was destroyed by fire overnight despite a big effort to save it. The flames broke out early this morning and left little behind. Volunteers from Cranberry...
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 178 calls for service for the period of Dec. 20 to Dec. 28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,581 calls for service. Michael E. Benner, 33, of Brunswick was issued a summons Dec. 20 for Driving to Endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Detective Jared Mitkus.
NECN
Police Investigating Death of 3-Year-Old in Maine on Christmas Morning
Maine State Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child on Christmas morning in the town of Edgecomb. Shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, state police said the Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call from a residence on Route 1 in Edgecomb about a child who was not breathing. Rescue crews and sheriff's deputies responded to the residence and took the child to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta, where they were pronounced dead.
wabi.tv
Yarn Store in Waterville that has been in business for part of a Century is having their annual Winter sale
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Yardgoodsyarns in Waterville have been in business for over 7 decades. “We are two buildings, with 4 floors. My dad and mom started it in 1949, Atkins said. Joyce Atkins now runs the store. She said they carry a little bit of everything for people interested...
Police investigate death of 3-year-old in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Maine — Police are investigating after a three-year-old was found not breathing in Lincoln County on Christmas morning, authorities say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office were called at 7:37 a.m. on Sunday. They responded to a residence on Route 1 in Edgecomb.
wabi.tv
Brewer man facing charges after assaulting gas station clerk
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a clerk at a gas station Monday night. Joel Williams, 24, was arrested for assault, violation of release conditions, and an active arrest warrant. Brewer Police say they were called to the Circle K on...
penbaypilot.com
Thomaston ambulance mirror clipped by passing vehicle
A Thomaston ambulance needs a replacement of glass within the driver’s side mirror after being clipped by a vehicle passing in the opposite direction. On Thursday, Dec. 22, just prior to 6:30 p.m., the ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital, non-emergency, following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of High Street and Route 1, in Thomaston.
Comments / 0