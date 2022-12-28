ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
freedom929.com

THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (12/29/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The end of cash bail in Illinois is in question after a Kankakee County judge ruled the State General Assembly “improperly attempted to amend the Illinois Constitution” by ending the practice within the new SAFE-T Act, which is scheduled to go into effect this coming Sunday. In a lawsuit filed by nearly half (65) of the local County State Attorneys throughout Illinois, the judge’s ruling late last night was overall mixed. While ending the cash bail system was noted as unconstitutional, other parts were deemed okay. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has promised to appeal the ruling while many SAFE-T Act provisions are already set to take effect with the new year starting Sunday.
ILLINOIS STATE
Jason Morton

Don't Forget To Fill Up Before The First Of Two Tax Raises Hit The Pumps On New Year's Day In Illinois

Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?. Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

New Illinois laws take effect on January 1

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Over 180 new laws will take effect in Illinois on Jan. 1. From criminal justice reform to health care and education, there are plenty of changes you should know about before Sunday. The pretrial fairness portion of the SAFE-T Act is the most popular law taking effect...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Contrary to Popular Belief, Illinois is a Magnet for Out-of-State Movers

If you've been keeping up with the news, you may have heard that Illinois has been losing residents to other states. This is, in fact, true. Illinois saw the largest number of residents pack their bags and move. However, this doesn't mean the state lost 65% of its residents. Recent data from Stacker tells a different story. In fact, Illinois ranks among the top states for inbound migration, meaning that a lot of people from other states are choosing to move to Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
vandaliaradio.com

Statement from State Senator Jason Plummer on the SAFE-T Act Ruling

SPRINGFIELD –State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) released the following statement after parts of the SAFE-T Act were ruled unconstitutional by a circuit court. “It is good news for the people of Illinois and the law enforcement community that Illinois courts are challenging the egregious and dangerous mistakes of the Governor and his allies in the legislature. While there is no doubt more to come, I applaud the decision of this court, and will stand firm with the millions of Illinoisans who simply want to live in safe communities.”
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

10 New Illinois Laws That Will Soon Impact Schools, Students and Education Across the State

At least 19 of Illinois' nearly 200 new laws set to go into effect in 2023 will directly impact schools, students, staffers and education as a whole throughout the state. The laws range from adding certain lessons or curricula to adding programs for certain grades to creating a confidential hotline for students and staff to strengthening penalties inside a school driving zone.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

License plate fees to drop in 2023 for some Illinois residents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department on Aging announced on Wednesday, eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. According to the IDoA, under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1,...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons

The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an anti-violence group has launched a new ad to help get those measures passed. Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons. The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Springfield business owners prepare to implement minimum wage increase

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Some workers across the state could see an increase in their pay next month. Illinois’ minimum wage goes up to $13 an hour for most workers starting Jan. 1. “Minimum wage laws improve the standard of living for all workers of our state,” Jane Flanagan, the Director at the Illinois Department of Labor, […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Report: Illinois crime linked to gun surge

(WTVO) — Illinois is one of 15 states in which the amount of traced guns found at crime scenes is on the rise, according to a report by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. According to the report, the ATF traced 19,086 firearms in Illinois. That’s up from 14,897 in 2020. The increase puts […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTHI

Annual tractor event comes to an end

A rural Illinois tradition is coming to an end. The organizers of the "Amish Country Tractor Cruise" announced there are no plans for future events. The event started in 2010. The cruise traveled a different route each year through amish country. People from seven states took part. The event funded...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

New Illinois Laws That Could Impact Your Wallet in 2023

Nearly 200 new laws are going into effect beginning on New Year’s Day in Illinois, and several of those bills could have a direct impact on your pocketbook in 2023. Whether it’s the return of the state’s grocery tax, or the increase in the state’s minimum wage, a variety of laws will have an effect on your money in the new year, and we’re breaking down those new laws.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy