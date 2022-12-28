Read full article on original website
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (12/29/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The end of cash bail in Illinois is in question after a Kankakee County judge ruled the State General Assembly “improperly attempted to amend the Illinois Constitution” by ending the practice within the new SAFE-T Act, which is scheduled to go into effect this coming Sunday. In a lawsuit filed by nearly half (65) of the local County State Attorneys throughout Illinois, the judge’s ruling late last night was overall mixed. While ending the cash bail system was noted as unconstitutional, other parts were deemed okay. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has promised to appeal the ruling while many SAFE-T Act provisions are already set to take effect with the new year starting Sunday.
1 Illinois Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Town Names in US
Checking a map for a road trip and stumbling over a town name? That's ok, it apparently happens a lot...Even close to home. One Illinois town made a list of most mispronounced town names in the US. BL. What's funny is that these town names that we can't pronounce, comes...
Don't Forget To Fill Up Before The First Of Two Tax Raises Hit The Pumps On New Year's Day In Illinois
Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?. Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.
New Illinois laws take effect on January 1
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Over 180 new laws will take effect in Illinois on Jan. 1. From criminal justice reform to health care and education, there are plenty of changes you should know about before Sunday. The pretrial fairness portion of the SAFE-T Act is the most popular law taking effect...
Contrary to Popular Belief, Illinois is a Magnet for Out-of-State Movers
If you've been keeping up with the news, you may have heard that Illinois has been losing residents to other states. This is, in fact, true. Illinois saw the largest number of residents pack their bags and move. However, this doesn't mean the state lost 65% of its residents. Recent data from Stacker tells a different story. In fact, Illinois ranks among the top states for inbound migration, meaning that a lot of people from other states are choosing to move to Illinois.
Statement from State Senator Jason Plummer on the SAFE-T Act Ruling
SPRINGFIELD –State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) released the following statement after parts of the SAFE-T Act were ruled unconstitutional by a circuit court. “It is good news for the people of Illinois and the law enforcement community that Illinois courts are challenging the egregious and dangerous mistakes of the Governor and his allies in the legislature. While there is no doubt more to come, I applaud the decision of this court, and will stand firm with the millions of Illinoisans who simply want to live in safe communities.”
10 New Illinois Laws That Will Soon Impact Schools, Students and Education Across the State
At least 19 of Illinois' nearly 200 new laws set to go into effect in 2023 will directly impact schools, students, staffers and education as a whole throughout the state. The laws range from adding certain lessons or curricula to adding programs for certain grades to creating a confidential hotline for students and staff to strengthening penalties inside a school driving zone.
New law to give Illinois an official state snake was introduced by a 7th grader
Starting January 1st, 2023, the eastern milksnake will become the official state snake of Illinois. Eastern milksnakePhoto byOndreicka1010/Depositphotos.com. Every January, a batch of new laws goes into effect in Illinois. This year one of those laws gives Illinois an official state snake.
License plate fees to drop in 2023 for some Illinois residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department on Aging announced on Wednesday, eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. According to the IDoA, under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1,...
Pritzker continued COVID-19 ‘disaster’ proclamation for all of 2022
(WTVO) — Even though President Joe Biden announced earlier this year that the COVID-19 pandemic was over, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s virus-related disaster proclamation was in place throughout 2022. As of this report, Illinois has been under a coronavirus disaster edict since March 2020. As most states moved into the endemic stage of COVID-19, in […]
Judge rules parts of SAFE-T Act unconstitutional in Illinois; Gov., Atty. Gen., Republicans respond
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge has ruled parts of the controversial Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act violates Illinois’ Constitution. Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington’s decision was made late Wednesday night, December 28. He ruled the pretrial release and bail reform...
Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons
The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an anti-violence group has launched a new ad to help get those measures passed. Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons. The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an...
It's official: New Illinois law for 2023 reminds us to appreciate sweet corn
HB 5254 establishes Sweet Corn Appreciation Day for August 1st. (Read on to find a corn-freezing recipe at the bottom.) There's no question Illinois produces some of the best sweet corn in the world. You can find it in abundance at roadside stands and local farms all around the state in late summer.
How Madison County could help push the Illinois secession effort forward
More and more downstate Illinois residents have supported initiatives that would explore seceding from the state, citing frustrations with resources and politics focusing on Cook County, which contains Chicago.
New Illinois bereavement leave laws take effect Jan. 1
(WTVO) — Two new Illinois laws surrounding leave taken from work will go into effect on Jan. 1. Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Family Bereavement Act in June. It provides up to 10 days unpaid leave to mourn the loss of a family member. “An employer may require reasonable documentation,” the law states. “Documentation may include […]
Springfield business owners prepare to implement minimum wage increase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Some workers across the state could see an increase in their pay next month. Illinois’ minimum wage goes up to $13 an hour for most workers starting Jan. 1. “Minimum wage laws improve the standard of living for all workers of our state,” Jane Flanagan, the Director at the Illinois Department of Labor, […]
More Than 180 New Illinois Laws Will Go Into Effect in 2023. Here's The Full List
From guidelines for those who are carjacked or have their vehicle stolen, to a student helpline, to establishing a state snake, nearly 200 new laws will go into effect in Illinois at the start of 2023. In total, 187 new laws will go into effect in 2023, with the majority...
Report: Illinois crime linked to gun surge
(WTVO) — Illinois is one of 15 states in which the amount of traced guns found at crime scenes is on the rise, according to a report by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. According to the report, the ATF traced 19,086 firearms in Illinois. That’s up from 14,897 in 2020. The increase puts […]
Annual tractor event comes to an end
A rural Illinois tradition is coming to an end. The organizers of the "Amish Country Tractor Cruise" announced there are no plans for future events. The event started in 2010. The cruise traveled a different route each year through amish country. People from seven states took part. The event funded...
New Illinois Laws That Could Impact Your Wallet in 2023
Nearly 200 new laws are going into effect beginning on New Year’s Day in Illinois, and several of those bills could have a direct impact on your pocketbook in 2023. Whether it’s the return of the state’s grocery tax, or the increase in the state’s minimum wage, a variety of laws will have an effect on your money in the new year, and we’re breaking down those new laws.
