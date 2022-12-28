Read full article on original website
Klay Thompson gets final Warriors injury update vs. Jazz
Klay Thompson has been ruled out for the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night clash with the Utah Jazz, per Eric Walden. Golden State’s injury concerns continue to pile up, as the Dubs will also be without Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, and Andre Iguodala on Wednesday. Thompson played...
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
Damian Lillard gets love from Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, other stars after scoring record
Damian Lillard is the new king of buckets for the Portland Trail Blazers franchise after surpassing Clyde Drexler for the most points in Blazers history. It wasn’t just big news within the team and for its supporters, though. Lillard’s historic accomplishment, as other superstars outside of Portland sent out congratulatory greetings for the Blazers spitfire guard.
NBC Sports
Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets
Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
Steve Kerr was all praise for the Golden State Warriors after a hard-fought win vs. Utah Jazz
Despite playing without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors managed to beat the Utah Jazz.
Steph Curry Reacts to Draymond Green's Incredible Defense vs. Jazz
Steph was impressed with Draymond in the Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz game
NBC Sports
Klay believes Kuminga's performance pivotal in Warriors' win
Jonathan Kuminga answered the call in the Warriors' 110-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center on Tuesday. As Steph Curry remains sidelined with a left shoulder subluxation and an illness delaying the return of Andrew Wiggins after being cleared to play, Kuminga provided the Warriors with secondary scoring.
FOX Sports
LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Anthony Lamb starting for Klay Thompson (injury management) Wednesday
Golden State Warriors small forward Anthony Lamb is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Lamb is taking the place of Klay Thompson (injury management) on the second leg of a back-to-back to make his third start of the season. Stephen Curry (left shoulder subluxation) and Andrew Wiggins (groin) both remain out for the Warriors, so there will be extra shots to go around Wednesday night. Jonathan Kuminga should see extended minutes off the bench.
NBC Sports
Kerr credits Draymond for suffocating defense late vs. Jazz
The Warriors relied on their defense in their 112-107 comeback win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Chase Center. Golden State found themselves down 94-88 heading into the fourth quarter, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr credited Draymond Green for leading the team's defensive charge. "Yeah, I mean, you...
Rockets End Three-Game Road Trip With Loss To Mavericks
While Luka Doncic enjoyed his second consecutive triple-double, the Houston Rockets ended their three-game road trip in a blowout loss to the Mavericks Thursday night.
NBC Sports
Steph, Draymond congratulate Dame on Blazers scoring record
As the Portland Trail Blazers honored Damian Lillard as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer Monday night, the NBA star also received congratulations from Warriors greats Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Lillard broke Clyde Drexler’s franchise scoring mark of 18,040 points on Dec. 19 as Portland fell to the Oklahoma...
Hornets End Six-Game Road Trip with Loss to Golden State
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - They battled hard for 48 minutes but the Charlotte Hornets couldn't pull off the season sweep of the NBA defending champs, falling to the Golden State Warriors, 110-105 Tuesday night. This puts an end to an end to a grueling six-game road trip in which the Hornets compiled a 2-4 record.
