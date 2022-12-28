Golden State Warriors small forward Anthony Lamb is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Lamb is taking the place of Klay Thompson (injury management) on the second leg of a back-to-back to make his third start of the season. Stephen Curry (left shoulder subluxation) and Andrew Wiggins (groin) both remain out for the Warriors, so there will be extra shots to go around Wednesday night. Jonathan Kuminga should see extended minutes off the bench.

1 DAY AGO