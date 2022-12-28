Read full article on original website
Danville man arrested in Indiana for speeding in a stolen car
MONGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) — Indiana State Police reported that 18-year-old Keshawn Cotton of Danville was charged with speeding in a stolen car, among other charges. Deputies say Cotton was going over 100 mph on I-74. That’s when Indiana State Trooper Alaina Thomen pursued the Ford F-150 truck before losing sight of him. Officials say […]
Marion County John Doe identified as missing Carmel man
CARMEL — Carmel Police say the body of a man who was last seen in October has been found in Indianapolis. Bernard Caillouet, 24, of Carmel was reported missing on Nov. 3 after not being seen since Oct. 29. A Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 4. On Dec....
Police make arrest after gunshots in Franklin neighborhood
FRANKLIN, Ind. – Franklin police arrested a man accused of firing shots in a neighborhood Wednesday night. According to the Franklin Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Branigin Creek neighborhood around 9:35 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Responding officers didn’t find a source of the gunfire or any indications that […]
Police: WLFI viewers help locate attempted armed robbery suspect
WEST POINT, Ind. (WLFI) — Police say WLFI viewers helped to locate a third suspect in an attempted armed robbery of a 64-year-old man in his home. On Tuesday morning, only News 18 had reported the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office was looking for Joshua Kochell, 45, of Lafayette, in connection to an attempted armed robbery late Monday at a home in the 9900 block of West County Road 1160 South near West Point.
Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
Person of interest sought in attempted West Point armed robbery
WEST POINT, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are looking for a person of interest in an attempted armed robbery of a 64-year-old man at 10 p.m. Monday. Joshua Kochell, 45, of Lafayette, is wanted for questioning in connection to the incident, says Detective Jeff Webb with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.
8-year-old shot on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old girl has been shot in the leg on Indy’s east side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 4200 block of E. Washington Street, a few blocks east of where Washington crosses with Sherman Drive. Police believe the gunshot came […]
High-speed chase ends in drug bust in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man traveling at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour led Indiana State Police and other local law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the Wabash Valley that ended with many drug-related charges. According to a press release from Indiana State Police, on Dec. 27, around 4:05 p.m. […]
Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House site of Wednesday fire
A fire caused heavy damage to Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House on Wednesday. Greenfield Police report that no one was inside and there were no injuries. This is not the Patricia Elmore Center / Day Care. Everyone at the Pat Elmore Center is safe. Apple Street was closed for firefighting...
Fire guts Riley Park Shelter House built in 1930s in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A morning fire on Wednesday damaged the Riley Park Shelter House, authorities say. The Greenfield Fire Territory was called at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday to the shelter house at 210 N. Apple St. The park is east of downtown Greenfield north of U.S. 40. No one...
Wreck leaves car under semi in Seelyville, 1 injured
SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crash involving a semi-truck has shut down Chamberlain Street in Seelyville. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at the intersection of US 40 and Chamberlain Street Tuesday afternoon. Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said a passenger vehicle was heading eastbound on US 40 near Chamberlain Street. […]
Live entertainment in Logansport and nearby for Wednesday, Dec. 28 – Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
UPDATED – Dec 28th 6am PLEASE SHARE!. STARTING in JANUARY the guide will include ALL forms of entertainment including magic shows, trivia, corn hole/dart/pinball tournaments, brew releases, car shows along with LIVE MUSIC of course! THINK SPRING!!. LOGANSPORT. WED – 28th. Bonus Pints – – Trivia Night 6p...
Fire departments investigate string of holiday house fires
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Fire officials are pushing safety tips after a string of house fires across the WLFI viewing area during a brutally cold holiday weekend. "December, January and February are usually the times of years where we see a lot of these kinds of fires," Frankfort fire Capt. Russell Sheets says.
Lafayette police make drug arrest after shooting investigation
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man faces drug-related charges after a shooting investigation late Saturday night. Lafayette police officers were called to the 2500 block of Grenadier Lane in Cambridge Estates after receiving calls of a single shot fired into the air. No one was injured and no property...
Driver ends up on thin ice in Plainfield Wednesday afternoon
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police said no one was injured when a car ended up on a frozen retention pond Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the 9500 block of Bradford Road, near South Ronald Reagan Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a car in the water. Officers arrived to find a car partially through the ice in a pond.
Pathologist in Vigo County sentenced in case for driving under the influence
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A forensic pathologist who performs autopsies for Vigo County will have to perform community service after he was recently sentenced for a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated. Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo is a contracted forensic pathologist for Vigo County. In 2020, he was arrested for...
Water issues plague Central Indiana community
– It will be a Christmas the residents of a Morgan County community would like to forget. A large water main break is to blame for people in Morgantown being without water since Christmas Eve. Residents who have been affected say the stress of not having water readily available, plus...
33-year-old woman arrested after allegedly driving across icy downtown canal
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 33-year-old woman for drunk driving after she allegedly drove onto the frozen downtown canal Sunday night and continued until she broke through the ice, plunging her car into the frigid water. The driver, identified as 33-year-old Biankia Larayne Gleason, had gone down an embankment...
Parke County inmate attacks correctional officer
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A correctional officer was reportedly attacked in the Parke County Jail. According to a release from the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Dec. 17 during routine inmate checks. Michael Rozsa, 60, of Rockville, reportedly attacked a correctional officer, striking, attempting to choke, and holding the officer in […]
Tippecanoe County's top money man retires after 40 weird years
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County's top money man is moving to the private sector. Longtime Treasurer and Auditor Bob Plantenga was surprised by his family and the county's top brass during a reception on Thursday. Plantenga is taking a position at an Indianapolis consulting firm. He's light-heartedly regarded...
