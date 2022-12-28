Read full article on original website
Chelsea captain Sophie Ingle signs new contract through to 2025
Chelsea have announced Wales captain Sophie Ingle has extended her contract with the club through to the summer of 2025.The midfielder, 31, is in her second spell with the Blues, having initially had two years playing for them from 2012 to 2013.After stints at Bristol City and Liverpool, she then returned in 2018 and Chelsea have since won three Women’s Super League titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups and been Champions League runners-up.Ingle, who has made over 100 appearances for Wales and also featured for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, said on Chelsea’s official website...
'Number of bids' for St Mirren's Ethan Erhahon as Forest Green also target Hibs' Jake Doyle-Hayes
St Mirren have confirmed "a number of bids on the table" for Ethan Erhahon as Forest Green Rovers have an offer accepted for the 21-year-old and Hibernian's Jake Doyle-Hayes. The potential transfers now depend on the midfielders agreeing terms with the English League One strugglers. St Mirren assistant manager Diarmuid...
Sunderland handed Alex Prichard boost with midfielder now 'training properly'
Key creative player will travel with the Sunderland squad for games against Wigan and Bloockpool.
Sky Sports confirm Wigan v Sunderland will be shown live
If you want a simple way to watch Sunderland's last game of 2022, you're in luck.
Van Persie’s Liverpool transfer comments suggest Man Utd have made huge blunder
Robin van Persie spoke highly of his compatriot Cody Gakpo following a PSV win in the Europa League and his comments may suggest that his old side, Manchester United, made a huge blunder in the transfer market. The 23-year-old had reportedly been a top target for Erik ten Hag’s men,...
Real Madrid ‘step up Jude Bellingham transfer chase’ amid competition from Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City
REAL MADRID are set to accelerate their move for Jude Bellingham, according to reports in Spain. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is wanted by elite clubs all over Europe, having impressed for England at the World Cup. Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are all jostling for the teenage sensation.
Phil Alexander: Ex-Crystal Palace CEO named new chief executive at Bristol City
Bristol City have appointed former long-serving Crystal Palace chief executive Phil Alexander to the same position at the Championship club. Alexander, 60, spent 26 years at Selhurst Park before leaving in the summer to take up a senior advisory role at League One Wycombe Wanderers. He will take up his...
Cameron Redpath: Scotland centre agrees new Bath deal
Scotland centre Cameron Redpath has signed a contract extension with Bath. The 23-year-old joined Bath from Sale in 2020 and his form helped the club reach the Premiership play-offs and earned him a 2021 Six Nations call-up. After an injury-plagued 2021-22 campaign, Redpath has established himself back in the Blue,...
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ANNOUNCE Cody Gakpo, Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing & close in on Enzo Fernandez – latest
LIVERPOOL have ANNOUNCED the shock signing of Cody Gakpo. PSV star Gakpo has completed his medical and now joins under the noses of rivals Manchester United. Elsewhere Chelsea have confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from...
Norwich sack Dean Smith as Championship promotion hopes falter
Norwich have sacked their manager, Dean Smith, following a poor run of results and increasing anger from supporters. Norwich slipped to a third defeat in four Championship matches on Boxing Day to leave the club fifth in the table but with only a three-point buffer to 16th. Norwich have won...
Arsène Wenger enjoys 'special' surprise return to Emirates Stadium as Arsenal beats West Ham
Arsène Wenger's departure from Arsenal as the club's manager in 2018 was bittersweet.
‘The greatest of all time’ – Tributes paid after Pele dies aged 82
England World Cup winners Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Geoff Hurst joined the tributes as the football world paid respects to Pele following the death of the Brazil great at the age of 82.Pele, who won the World Cup three times, died on Thursday having been in hospital in Sao Paulo since late November.Tributes poured in from across the world for the player widely regarded as the best to have graced the game and who transcended sport.Hurst – who scored a hat-trick in the 1966 final victory over West Germany at Wembley – and former Manchester United midfielder Charlton both...
Scottish transfer gossip: Celtic, Rangers, VAR, Gattuso, Doak, Erhahon, Besuijen
St Mirren have accepted bids of £350,000 from English League One clubs Portsmouth and Forest Green Rovers for Scotland Under-21 midfielder Ethan Erhahon, 21. (Scottish Sun) Rangers manager Michael Beale has warned captain James Tavernier he will have to "look over his shoulder" following the rise of young Ibrox full-back Adam Devine. (Herald)
Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Where To Watch
Where to watch today's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Bournemouth.
Tony Mowbray says he could 'feel' Wigan's fear of Sunderland in 4-1 thrashing
Sunderland recorded a fifth win over Wigan in less than 18 months at the DW Stadium.
Reading 2-1 Swansea City: Player Ratings
We all had our hearts in our mouths when he came rushing out for the 50:50 in the first half - but he won the ball and that’s all that matters!. He also made a crucial save in the 24th minute, something that allowed us to go on and take the lead and he was important once more at the start of the second 45 as he denied Joel Piroe. Flapped at a ball late on - but deserves a seven.
Chris Sutton: “A performance of really authority,” from “brilliant to watch” Celtic
Chris Sutton has reacted to Celtic’s fantastic performance at Easter Road, as the Hoops put four past Hibernian and secured all three points from the Scottish Premiership clash. Easter Road has proved to be a tough challenge for Celtic as the Hoops have only now won two games there...
Manchester United contact forward’s agent to rival Tottenham for potential transfer
Manchester United and Tottenham could reportedly both be set to battle it out for the transfer of Rennes striker Martin Terrier. According to a report from French outlet Media Foot, both Man Utd and Spurs have recently been in contact with Terrier’s agent to sound out the possibility of a deal.
Rodgers eyes January shopping spree as stale Leicester look for a refresh
It is 10 years since a challenging first six months in charge of Liverpool came to a head at Christmas for Brendan Rodgers. A couple of weeks on from a home loss to Aston Villa, a bruising Boxing Day defeat at Stoke, which saw them leapfrogged by Tony Pulis’s side and slide towards mid-table, only crystallised the desire for reinforcements. The next month Rodgers recruited Daniel Sturridge from Chelsea and Philippe Coutinho from Internazionale, two crucial pieces in the jigsaw as Liverpool went agonisingly close to winning the Premier League the following season.
Official: Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have officially completed the transfer of Dutch international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
