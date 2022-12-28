ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Chelsea captain Sophie Ingle signs new contract through to 2025

Chelsea have announced Wales captain Sophie Ingle has extended her contract with the club through to the summer of 2025.The midfielder, 31, is in her second spell with the Blues, having initially had two years playing for them from 2012 to 2013.After stints at Bristol City and Liverpool, she then returned in 2018 and Chelsea have since won three Women’s Super League titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups and been Champions League runners-up.Ingle, who has made over 100 appearances for Wales and also featured for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, said on Chelsea’s official website...
BBC

Phil Alexander: Ex-Crystal Palace CEO named new chief executive at Bristol City

Bristol City have appointed former long-serving Crystal Palace chief executive Phil Alexander to the same position at the Championship club. Alexander, 60, spent 26 years at Selhurst Park before leaving in the summer to take up a senior advisory role at League One Wycombe Wanderers. He will take up his...
BBC

Cameron Redpath: Scotland centre agrees new Bath deal

Scotland centre Cameron Redpath has signed a contract extension with Bath. The 23-year-old joined Bath from Sale in 2020 and his form helped the club reach the Premiership play-offs and earned him a 2021 Six Nations call-up. After an injury-plagued 2021-22 campaign, Redpath has established himself back in the Blue,...
The Guardian

Norwich sack Dean Smith as Championship promotion hopes falter

Norwich have sacked their manager, Dean Smith, following a poor run of results and increasing anger from supporters. Norwich slipped to a third defeat in four Championship matches on Boxing Day to leave the club fifth in the table but with only a three-point buffer to 16th. Norwich have won...
The Independent

‘The greatest of all time’ – Tributes paid after Pele dies aged 82

England World Cup winners Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Geoff Hurst joined the tributes as the football world paid respects to Pele following the death of the Brazil great at the age of 82.Pele, who won the World Cup three times, died on Thursday having been in hospital in Sao Paulo since late November.Tributes poured in from across the world for the player widely regarded as the best to have graced the game and who transcended sport.Hurst – who scored a hat-trick in the 1966 final victory over West Germany at Wembley – and former Manchester United midfielder Charlton both...
BBC

Scottish transfer gossip: Celtic, Rangers, VAR, Gattuso, Doak, Erhahon, Besuijen

St Mirren have accepted bids of £350,000 from English League One clubs Portsmouth and Forest Green Rovers for Scotland Under-21 midfielder Ethan Erhahon, 21. (Scottish Sun) Rangers manager Michael Beale has warned captain James Tavernier he will have to "look over his shoulder" following the rise of young Ibrox full-back Adam Devine. (Herald)
SB Nation

Reading 2-1 Swansea City: Player Ratings

We all had our hearts in our mouths when he came rushing out for the 50:50 in the first half - but he won the ball and that’s all that matters!. He also made a crucial save in the 24th minute, something that allowed us to go on and take the lead and he was important once more at the start of the second 45 as he denied Joel Piroe. Flapped at a ball late on - but deserves a seven.
The Guardian

Rodgers eyes January shopping spree as stale Leicester look for a refresh

It is 10 years since a challenging first six months in charge of Liverpool came to a head at Christmas for Brendan Rodgers. A couple of weeks on from a home loss to Aston Villa, a bruising Boxing Day defeat at Stoke, which saw them leapfrogged by Tony Pulis’s side and slide towards mid-table, only crystallised the desire for reinforcements. The next month Rodgers recruited Daniel Sturridge from Chelsea and Philippe Coutinho from Internazionale, two crucial pieces in the jigsaw as Liverpool went agonisingly close to winning the Premier League the following season.

