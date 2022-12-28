ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m so eager to be home,’ stranded Henderson couple tries to find way home amid major flight cancellations

By Julia Romero, Madison Kimbro
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson couple who traveled 2,000 miles for the holidays is like other Southwest Airlines travelers attempting to get home amid flight cancellations.

Adam Burke and his wife Jennifer went to South Carolina for the holidays to visit family. They said the plan was to return to Las Vegas on Monday night but they are now stuck. The only available flight to Las Vegas is expected to depart on Saturday.

“At this point, I’m so eager to be home that I would consider a one-way car rental and just drive across the country for however many days it takes,” Adam Burke said.

“We found a hotel last night and renewed our rental car for a week and we don’t know where we are staying after tonight, probably somewhere back in Colombia, we had to find a hotel,” Jennifer Burke added.

Due to flights with Southwest Airlines being limited, she told 8 News Now she felt the other airlines were taking advantage of stranded travelers.

“There was a flight from Charlotte to Las Vegas that would have cost us $2,600 a person,” Jennifer Burke said. “Some of the other airlines are really taking advantage of the Southwest [Airlines] downfall at this point, that’s what makes me the maddest.”

