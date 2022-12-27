Read full article on original website
Brent Spence companion bridge project will impact the region from Louisville to Dayton
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The construction timeline to create the Brent Spence companion bridge could start as soon as November 2023. With Thursday's announcement and if everything goes according to plan, that means the Tri-State could have a new bridge by the end of 2029 and with it, an even more attractive region for businesses.
Miami Valley fire departments to receive state grants
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire departments across the Miami Valley are receiving grants from the state. The Dayton fire department is on the list – receiving $5.8 million in grants. The Miami valley fire departments work day and night responding to emergency calls. Last weekend was the deadliest weekend...
Dubious distinction for Ohio GOP leaders: Only ones in US to ignore a court order
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Somewhere along the way you learned how the American system of government was supposed to work. Checks and balances. Three branches of government: executive, legislative, judicial. And the judges get to decide whether the actions of the other two branches are legal. This balance of powers...
Staying healthy while celebrating the new year in a crowd
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - While making plans for New Year's Eve, it's important to keep in mind we're in the peak of cold and flu season. In addition, there are also elevated covid cases. As we go into this holiday weekend, there are steps you can take to protect yourself...
Dayton man among two charged in drug investigation in Southern Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WKEF/WCHS) — A Dayton man was one of two people charged after thousands of dollars worth of drugs were seized during an investigation Tuesday at a residence in Portsmouth, Ohio, police said. Reginald Langford, 29, of Dayton, and Hope Bentley, 25, of Portsmouth, were both charged with...
Over 10,000 left without power in Montgomery County
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- AES Ohio says the outage on Thursday was caused by an issue with a breaker at one of its substations in the Kettering/Oakwood area. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The power went out for thousands in the Miami Valley Thursday evening. The AES Outage Map showing...
Operation Santa Sleigh brings Christmas cheer to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Annual 'Operation Santa Sleigh' kicked off at the Dayton Airport Expo Center Wednesday evening. First responders are spreading holiday cheer to people that might not otherwise feel the spirit. Approximately 150 to 200 first responders from police, fire and EMS visited childrens' and veterans' hospitals in a procession with their blue and red lights activated.
Dayton NAACP unites police and community members to stop gun violence
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Gun violence affects almost every community in the United States, but here in Dayton the NAACP is pushing back against this by joining forces with police in the Miami Valley, and community members to make a difference in 2023. The leaders of the NAACP, police, and...
Dayton hospital looks to expand mental health services in $5.9M project
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - One of Dayton’s hospital systems is planning to expand their crisis center in a $5.9 million project. The expansion will double assessment capacity and allow the hospital to provide better and more expanded services to patients. Dayton Children’s Hospital is requesting $2 million...
1 dead after Riverview Avenue shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Coroner's Office is confirming it was called to the scene of a shooting Wednesday evening in Dayton. Police were dispatched to Riverview Avenue just after six. The coroner was later called for the deceased. As of Wednesday night the coroner's office is not...
Dayton Police warn against celebrating the New Year with gunfire
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - As the New Year approaches, the Dayton Police Department (DPD) want to remind the community of the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Over the years, there have been numerous reports of community members shooting off firearms as a way to celebrate the New Year. Shooting calls reported...
Dog rescued from Dayton house fire
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents and a dog escaped injury from a house fire Thursday morning. Dayton Firefighters were called to 335 N. Garland Ave. at 9:22 a.m. and quickly put out the fire. The damage was limited to a single room in the house. Initial reports indicated someone needed...
Rain starts early tomorrow
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --Temperatures will be well above average as an active pattern takes shape over the Miami Valley. Clouds build back Thursday ahead of our next weather maker. It will be mild with highs back in the lower 50s despite the clouds. Rain will develop on Friday with periods...
Operation Santa's Sleigh is full of Hometown Heroes
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- This week, at least 200 first responders turned on their red and blue lights and brought smiles to countless children and military veterans. As Adam Aaro explains, that's why all those participating in 'Operation Santa's Sleigh' are Hometown Heroes.
Montgomery County Sheriff taskforce units recovered $11M worth of drugs in 2022
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Local law enforcement agencies continue to combat the opioid epidemic as 2022 ends. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office task force units removed nearly $11M of drugs off the streets this year. The Sheriff Office explained this couldn’t been possible without the help of community and nonprofit...
Blakney excels as Flyers take A-10 opener
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Clyde Drexler's playing career ended in 1998, but one of this year's Dayton Flyers is being compared to the Basketball Hall of Fame. Sophomore R.J. Blakney made a significant impact at both ends of the court Wednesday, as UD opened Atlantic 10 play with a 69-57 win over Duquesne to stay unbeaten at home.
Ohio woman dies after three-vehicle crash on I-71
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A woman died following a crash Thursday morning on I-71 in Greene County. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after they say a semi tractor-trailer heading southbound on I-71, just north of State Route 72, crashed into the rear of a 2010 Honda Civic, driven by Tiffany J. Miller, 40, of Marion. The Honda was then pushed into the rear of another semi.
Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant Dayton home
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Firefighters responded to a working fire at a home in Dayton Wednesday evening. Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming out from the second floor of a vacant home on Fernwood Avenue at about 5 p.m., according to Dayton Fire District Fire Chief David Wright. The...
Pedestrian dead after vehicle accident in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police is investigating a vehicle crash where a pedestrian was struck and later died early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the reported crash at about 8:42 a.m. on Wayne Avenue. Charles Stapleton of Tipp City, was driving a 2004 GMC Envoy when he failed to...
Showers and periods of rain likely through tomorrow
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Periods of showers and even steady rain are likely through tomorrow but should end before the New Years festivities. Showers will develop on Friday morning with an extended period of quiet conditions. Periods of heavier rain are possible overnight into Saturday morning. Rain moves out of...
