ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
dayton247now.com

Miami Valley fire departments to receive state grants

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire departments across the Miami Valley are receiving grants from the state. The Dayton fire department is on the list – receiving $5.8 million in grants. The Miami valley fire departments work day and night responding to emergency calls. Last weekend was the deadliest weekend...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Staying healthy while celebrating the new year in a crowd

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - While making plans for New Year's Eve, it's important to keep in mind we're in the peak of cold and flu season. In addition, there are also elevated covid cases. As we go into this holiday weekend, there are steps you can take to protect yourself...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton man among two charged in drug investigation in Southern Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WKEF/WCHS) — A Dayton man was one of two people charged after thousands of dollars worth of drugs were seized during an investigation Tuesday at a residence in Portsmouth, Ohio, police said. Reginald Langford, 29, of Dayton, and Hope Bentley, 25, of Portsmouth, were both charged with...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
dayton247now.com

Over 10,000 left without power in Montgomery County

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- AES Ohio says the outage on Thursday was caused by an issue with a breaker at one of its substations in the Kettering/Oakwood area. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The power went out for thousands in the Miami Valley Thursday evening. The AES Outage Map showing...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Operation Santa Sleigh brings Christmas cheer to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Annual 'Operation Santa Sleigh' kicked off at the Dayton Airport Expo Center Wednesday evening. First responders are spreading holiday cheer to people that might not otherwise feel the spirit. Approximately 150 to 200 first responders from police, fire and EMS visited childrens' and veterans' hospitals in a procession with their blue and red lights activated.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton NAACP unites police and community members to stop gun violence

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Gun violence affects almost every community in the United States, but here in Dayton the NAACP is pushing back against this by joining forces with police in the Miami Valley, and community members to make a difference in 2023. The leaders of the NAACP, police, and...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton hospital looks to expand mental health services in $5.9M project

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - One of Dayton’s hospital systems is planning to expand their crisis center in a $5.9 million project. The expansion will double assessment capacity and allow the hospital to provide better and more expanded services to patients. Dayton Children’s Hospital is requesting $2 million...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

1 dead after Riverview Avenue shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Coroner's Office is confirming it was called to the scene of a shooting Wednesday evening in Dayton. Police were dispatched to Riverview Avenue just after six. The coroner was later called for the deceased. As of Wednesday night the coroner's office is not...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Police warn against celebrating the New Year with gunfire

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - As the New Year approaches, the Dayton Police Department (DPD) want to remind the community of the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Over the years, there have been numerous reports of community members shooting off firearms as a way to celebrate the New Year. Shooting calls reported...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dog rescued from Dayton house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents and a dog escaped injury from a house fire Thursday morning. Dayton Firefighters were called to 335 N. Garland Ave. at 9:22 a.m. and quickly put out the fire. The damage was limited to a single room in the house. Initial reports indicated someone needed...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Rain starts early tomorrow

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --Temperatures will be well above average as an active pattern takes shape over the Miami Valley. Clouds build back Thursday ahead of our next weather maker. It will be mild with highs back in the lower 50s despite the clouds. Rain will develop on Friday with periods...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Operation Santa's Sleigh is full of Hometown Heroes

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- This week, at least 200 first responders turned on their red and blue lights and brought smiles to countless children and military veterans. As Adam Aaro explains, that's why all those participating in 'Operation Santa's Sleigh' are Hometown Heroes.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Blakney excels as Flyers take A-10 opener

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Clyde Drexler's playing career ended in 1998, but one of this year's Dayton Flyers is being compared to the Basketball Hall of Fame. Sophomore R.J. Blakney made a significant impact at both ends of the court Wednesday, as UD opened Atlantic 10 play with a 69-57 win over Duquesne to stay unbeaten at home.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio woman dies after three-vehicle crash on I-71

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A woman died following a crash Thursday morning on I-71 in Greene County. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after they say a semi tractor-trailer heading southbound on I-71, just north of State Route 72, crashed into the rear of a 2010 Honda Civic, driven by Tiffany J. Miller, 40, of Marion. The Honda was then pushed into the rear of another semi.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Firefighters responded to a working fire at a home in Dayton Wednesday evening. Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming out from the second floor of a vacant home on Fernwood Avenue at about 5 p.m., according to Dayton Fire District Fire Chief David Wright. The...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Pedestrian dead after vehicle accident in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police is investigating a vehicle crash where a pedestrian was struck and later died early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the reported crash at about 8:42 a.m. on Wayne Avenue. Charles Stapleton of Tipp City, was driving a 2004 GMC Envoy when he failed to...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Showers and periods of rain likely through tomorrow

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Periods of showers and even steady rain are likely through tomorrow but should end before the New Years festivities. Showers will develop on Friday morning with an extended period of quiet conditions. Periods of heavier rain are possible overnight into Saturday morning. Rain moves out of...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy