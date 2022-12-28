ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers place LB Marcus Allen on IR

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that linebacker Marcus Allen would miss the rest of the season after being placed on IR. Allen suffered a bicep injury in last week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders that required surgery.

Allen has been a star on the Steelers special teams all season long. Unfortunately, this injury ends Allen’s season and last week could potentially be his final game as a Steeler. Allen is set to hit free agency and may not be re-signed.

Allen became infamous this season to NFL fans who didn’t know who he was when he drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during a television timeout when he wandered over to the Carolina Panthers huddle to talk trash.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

