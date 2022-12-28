Steelers place LB Marcus Allen on IR

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that linebacker Marcus Allen would miss the rest of the season after being placed on IR. Allen suffered a bicep injury in last week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders that required surgery.

Allen has been a star on the Steelers special teams all season long. Unfortunately, this injury ends Allen’s season and last week could potentially be his final game as a Steeler. Allen is set to hit free agency and may not be re-signed.

Allen became infamous this season to NFL fans who didn’t know who he was when he drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during a television timeout when he wandered over to the Carolina Panthers huddle to talk trash.