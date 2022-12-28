Bodycam video shows moments leading up to Riverside County deputy shooting, killing armed man

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday released bodycam video showing the moments leading up to a deputy shooting and killing a man who was allegedly armed with a meat cleaver.

The incident happened Nov. 12 around 3:30 p.m. in Cabazon.

Kenneth Wallis, 38, was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of Carmen Avenue when he was stopped by a deputy, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff Chad Bianco said the deputy was aware Wallis had an active felony arrest warrant.

"Wallis initially stopped and dismounted his bicycle when asked by the deputy, but was uncooperative with any further direction," Bianco said in a pre-produced video released by the department.

Wallis can be heard in the video saying he has a weapon. At one point, he challenges the deputy to shoot him.

The deputy then points his gun at him.

"Call your (expletive) office because I'm the anti-Christ," Wallis shouts at the deputy. "You guys keep harassing me!"

Wallis said "I just come up here to get peace" and then tries to leave on his bicycle and gets pushed from behind by the deputy.

After getting pushed off, Wallis takes out what the department says was a 6-inch meat cleaver. The deputy opens fire multiple times and shoots him.

Wallis died at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation.