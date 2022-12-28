ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Bodycam video shows moments leading up to Riverside County deputy shooting, killing armed man

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220g4A_0jwFMres00

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday released bodycam video showing the moments leading up to a deputy shooting and killing a man who was allegedly armed with a meat cleaver.

The incident happened Nov. 12 around 3:30 p.m. in Cabazon.

Kenneth Wallis, 38, was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of Carmen Avenue when he was stopped by a deputy, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff Chad Bianco said the deputy was aware Wallis had an active felony arrest warrant.

"Wallis initially stopped and dismounted his bicycle when asked by the deputy, but was uncooperative with any further direction," Bianco said in a pre-produced video released by the department.

Wallis can be heard in the video saying he has a weapon. At one point, he challenges the deputy to shoot him.

The deputy then points his gun at him.

"Call your (expletive) office because I'm the anti-Christ," Wallis shouts at the deputy. "You guys keep harassing me!"

Wallis said "I just come up here to get peace" and then tries to leave on his bicycle and gets pushed from behind by the deputy.

After getting pushed off, Wallis takes out what the department says was a 6-inch meat cleaver. The deputy opens fire multiple times and shoots him.

Wallis died at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation.

The full video released by the Sheriff's Department can be viewed here .

Comments / 45

David
1d ago

50 percent of these comments are why calif are going down the toilet. saying the man was being harassed. people he had a butcher knife

Reply(5)
13
Michael Lopez
1d ago

For a sheriff deputy to have a gun and another person a knife it's ridiculous for the deputy to have to shoot there's a mace there's back up there's de-escalation that's sad

Reply(11)
14
Candice Fowler
1d ago

Don’t bring a knife to a gun fight! Deputy did what he needed to do. One less crazy criminal on the streets.

Reply(3)
16
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Riverside County sheriff’s deputy killed in Jurupa Valley; suspect dead following chase

A deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Thursday afternoon. The suspected gunman was killed following a chase with law enforcement. The shooting happened sometime before 2:45 p.m. on the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue. Chris Barajas, mayor of Jurupa Valley, confirmed that […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Man with knife shot dead after charging officers, San Bernardino police say

San Bernardino police shot and killed a man with a knife they say charged at officers responding to a 911 disturbance call just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.Police say Warren Merriman's mother called 911 and said her son had injected methamphetamine, had a knife and was attacking the family.Images from the officer's bodycam shows Merriman holding a knife when they arrived.Police say  they ordered him to drop the weapon, but he charged them instead. That's when they shot and killed him.Merriman's mother says it didn't have to happen."There's no reason why they done him like that," said Josephine Montoya. "They could have stopped him. They could have shot him in his leg. They could have Tased him. They could have shot him in his arm where the knife was. They didn't have to kill my son."Merriman's mother says he leaves behind four children.The shooting is under routine investigation.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ

Deputy shot in Jurupa Valley

A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has been shot in Jurupa Valley, officials confirmed Thursday afternoon. Details on the shooting, including the deputy's condition, remain limited at this time. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco will hold a news conference on the shooting this afternoon. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Operations Consequences Search Warrant in Fontana Recovers Firearms and a 3-D Printer to Make Ghost Guns

December 29, 2022 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports through the ongoing efforts of Operation Consequences investigators served a search warrant in Fontana, recovering multiple firearms, and a 3D printer used to create parts for the manufacturing of ghost guns. The purpose of Operation Consequences is to...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

4 People Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Oceanside

Four people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter were taken into police custody Thursday following a high-speed chase in Oceanside. Around 2 a.m., police were notified that a catalytic converter was stolen by someone driving a black Ford Fusion without license plates, according to authorities. Officers spotted the black sedan...
OCEANSIDE, CA
foxla.com

California school photographer arrested in connection to 'numerous' child molestation cases, police say

ONTARIO, Calif. - A 72-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was connected to numerous child molestation cases. Back in May of 2022, the Ontario Police Department launched an investigation against Philbert Hernandez. Prior to the arrest, Hernandez was a school photographer and shot photos for various other photography firms across Southern California.
ONTARIO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man and woman are arrested in connection with an attempted murder

A man and woman were arrested in connection with an attempted murder at a Highland apartment complex on Dec. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 3:15 a.m., deputies assigned to the Highland Sheriff's Station responded to the 25900 block of Baseline Street regarding a report of shots fired.
HIGHLAND, CA
foxla.com

Woman fatally shot, man injured at LA strip mall

LOS ANGELES - A woman was shot and killed, and a man injured at a strip mall in Los Angeles Wednesday night. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the area near Imperial Highway and Avalon Boulevard. According to police, four men in a blue Jaguar SUV drove up to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 dead, 1 wounded following shooting in South Los Angeles

Police are investigating a double-shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred at around 8:50 p.m. at a strip mall located near Avalon Boulevard at the Imperial Highway, according to police. Officers arrived to find one person, a woman, dead at the scene. Her identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. The second victim, a man, was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.With Sky9 over the scene, dozens of evidence markers could be seen littering the strip mall's parking lot, which was completely block off by police barrier tape. There was no information immediately available on either a suspect or a motive in the shooting. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for teen who disappeared in Los Angeles County

Authorities are searching for a critically missing teenager who disappeared in Lancaster Wednesday night. Sean D. Orellana Garcia, 16, was last spotted on the 44400 block of 10th Street West around 9:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Garcia is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is injured, and is later arrested, after being involved in three-vehicle collision in Fontana

A man suffered injuries, and was later arrested, after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Fontana on Dec. 26, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 6:53 p.m., police received a 911 call regarding the collision in which one car was reported to be overturned at Arrow Boulevard and Alder Avenue, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
FONTANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Preliminary Hearing Set Friday in Riverside for Alleged Freeway Assailant

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday for a felon accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway. Enrique Campos, 47, of Homeland, is charged with firearm assault, shooting at an occupied vehicle and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a gun in the commission of a felony for the alleged attack in October.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Suspected of Gunning Down Perris Man During Confrontation

A Perris woman was in custody Tuesday for allegedly gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation just north of Menifee. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Monday night on suspicion of murder. Foster was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
PERRIS, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
152K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy