ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Phillip Danault, Viktor Arvidsson power Kings past Golden Knights

By Dan Greenspan
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uNJGC_0jwFMgC700

Phillip Danault and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and two assists, Pheonix Copley made 21 saves to win his fifth straight start and the Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist and Gabriel Vilardi also scored to help the Kings improve to 5-0-1 in their last six games.

Michael Amadio scored for the third straight game for Vegas, Brayden McNabb had a goal, and the Golden Knights started a Southern California back-to-back with their first loss in three games. Logan Thompson allowed three goals on 24 shots.

The Kings went back in front 8:36 into the third period on Iafallo’s fifth goal. He finished off a 3-on-2 rush from Arvidsson with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Arvidsson added an empty-netter with 27 seconds remaining.

It was 1-1 after one, with Amadio’s power-play goal canceling out Vilardi’s 15th of the season.

Vilardi opened the scoring on a one-timer from the left circle with 8:03 left in the period, his second goal in three games following a 10-game drought.

Amadio buried a one-timer from the left dot set up by Alex Pietrangelo with 6:52 left in the first. Amadio has three goals and three assists during a four-game point streak.

The roles reversed in the second, with Danault scoring for the Kings to tie it up after McNabb put the visitors ahead.

Reilly Smith made an audacious backhand between his own legs pass to give McNabb an easy shot into an open net for his first of the season midway through the period and a brief 2-1 edge.

Danault was at the back post to finish Arvidsson’s pass through the slot and tie it 2-all with 6:38 left in the second.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Sports Extra: Kaidan Mbereko

Kaidan Mbereko is having a fantastic season for Colorado College. He's been so good that he earned a spot for Team USA in the World Juniors Championship. He has aspirations of reaching the NHL, and it all started with a pair of pads he received at the age of six. KRDO Sports Director Rob Namnoum The post Sports Extra: Kaidan Mbereko appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
493K+
Followers
77K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy