Arvidsson, Danault power Kings past Golden Knights, 4-2

By DAN GREENSPAN
San Diego Union-Tribune
 1 day ago

Phillip Danault and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and two assists, Pheonix Copley made 21 saves to win his fifth straight start and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Tuesday night.

“It was a good 60 (minutes) for us,” said forward Iafallo, who had a goal and an assist. “We kept it simple and had a lot of good plays, so just got to keep doing that.”

Gabriel Vilardi also scored to help the Kings improve to 5-0-1 in their past six games.

Michael Amadio scored for the third straight game for Vegas, Brayden McNabb had a goal, and the Golden Knights started a Southern California back-to-back with their first loss in three games. Logan Thompson allowed three goals on 24 shots.

“The opportunity was there to win,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Guy blew a wheel and we gave up a 3-on-2, and they were able to capitalize, and we weren’t. That’s the story of the third period.”

The Kings went back in front 8:36 into the third period on Iafallo’s fifth goal. He finished off a 3-on-2 rush from Arvidsson with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Arvidsson added an empty-netter with 27 seconds remaining, getting his third three-point game of the season. Danault had the assist for his first three-point game.

“Everybody's pretty similar,” Iafallo said about linemates Arvidsson and Danault. “We're just working hard, trying to get pucks to the net. Anybody can play any spot, so that's what's really good about this team.”

It was tied at 1 after one, with Amadio’s power-play goal canceling out Vilardi’s 15th of the season.

“Divisional game, we gotta win these games, especially at home,” Arvidsson said. “It’s hard coming back from a break and just having the time with your family and getting refocused, so I think we did a great job with that.”

The roles reversed in the second, with Danault scoring for the Kings to tie it up after McNabb put the visitors ahead off an audacious backhand between his own legs pass by Reilly Smith.

“Pretty even game,” Vegas center William Karlsson said. “Unfortunately, we couldn't score more, but we got the chances and I think that's something we can bring to the next game.”

MISSING MARTINEZ

Golden Knights D Alec Martinez did not play in the final two periods because of a lower-body injury. He blocked a shot by Iafallo with 2:29 left in the first and played one more shift to wrap up the period, but did not return after the first intermission. Cassidy said the team would have a better idea as to the severity of the injury on Wednesday.

Vegas was briefly down to four defenseman in the second period after Daniil Miromanov was left bloodied by a puck to the face.

BYFIELD BACK

Kings F Quinton Byfield played 8:54 in his first game since Oct. 25, and coach Todd McLellan was pleased with his performance. “I saw him forecheck tonight, going down full speed, and that would be one hell of a load to handle if you're a D-man. I saw him make real good defensive plays down below," McLellan said. "Just get your game going here again, and then we'll grow it from there.”

Byfield, who was drafted second overall in 2020, missed six games because of illness and had been in the AHL since Nov. 6 before he was recalled Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: At Anaheim on Wednesday night.

Kings: At Colorado on Thursday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

