Dallas, TX

NBA World Reacts to Luka Doncic’s Historic Night vs. Knicks

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

Doncic put up the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history, and fans had plenty to say about it.

On many nights, it can feel like Luka Doncic carries an undermanned Mavericks team to victory. Few performances have evoked that sentiment like Tuesday’s historic performance against the Knicks.

Doncic notched 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, becoming the first player in NBA history with a 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double. Dallas needed every bit of it, too, as the team erased a nine-point deficit in the final 30 seconds of regulation before coming away with a thrilling 126–121 overtime victory.

Doncic shot an absurd 21-for-31 from the field, with nearly all of his damage coming from inside the three-point line. He went 16-for-22 from the free throw line, setting a new franchise record for most points in a single game.

Unsurprisingly, Doncic’s showing turned plenty of heads across NBA circles. Check out the best of the bunch below after a performance that won’t be forgotten any time soon.

Sports Illustrated

