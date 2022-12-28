Read full article on original website
Related
Bustle
Here's Your Horoscope For January 2023
January kicks off with Venus’ entrance into intellectual, non-conforming Aquarius on Jan 2. Step out of your comfort zone, spend more time among friends, and don’t be afraid to date someone who doesn’t seem like your usual type. Tearful goodbyes are on the horizon as the sensitive full moon in Cancer will bring confusing and unplanned endings on Jan 6. At last, Mars retrograde will end in Gemini on Jan. 12, bringing back your energy, determination, and patience. Life will go smoothly again after Mercury’s frustrating retrograde ends in Capricorn on Jan. 18. And that’s not all for your January 2023 horoscope.
TODAY.com
Horoscopes 2023: What the new year has in store for your zodiac sign
Wondering what 2023 has in store for you? It's only natural to speculate about what's around the corner — and astrology is one way to speculate about the year's offerings in terms of personal growth, career and love. Horoscopes are a tool that astrologers use to predict what lies...
Weekly Horoscope: December 26 - January 1
Love planet Venus connects with dreamy Neptune on Wednesday, December 28, at 3:31 AM: This is a creative, romantic planetary harmony. Relationships provide warmth and inspiration through cold weather, and there’s a sense of emotional idealism, and romanticizing. Mercury retrograde begins in Capricorn on Thursday, December 29, at 4:31...
The three doomed zodiac signs destined to die alone
In the lauded, drippin with daddy issues play, “Hamlet,” Taurus and suspected charlatan William Shakespeare espoused, “Thou know’st ’tis common; all that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity.” You said it there, Bill. As the bard notes, from nature to eternity is a journey and shedding the mortal coil is always a solo act, unless of course, you strike blood gold and are lucky enough to be made into a vampire #goals. With that fanged and notable exception, we are born to die and folks, you heard it here, we all die alone. Yet, a spin through the zodiac...
Today’s daily horoscope for Dec. 26, 2022
It takes brainpower to act in the moment, but not much. With a walnut-size brain, the crocodile is a fast and ferocious predator. Whether he can dream, scheme, regret last week or plan for next year is doubtful. The lunar conjunction in intellectual Aquarius favors the sort of gentle, long-term strategies that take a big brain and lots of heart.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Making Miracles Happen This Week & Their Magic Is Undeniable
Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed. Lightbulb moment! The delays you experienced in the past were merely part of a divine plan, and many of...
The Dispatch
What’s Your Sign? – December 30, 2022
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Start preparing now to make sure you get the credit you’re due for all the effort you put in to get a project off the ground. A new challenge emerges in a few weeks. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You’re charging full...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Because the New Year Looks Promising
There are plenty of ways to harness the magic of the winter season. You can start by getting plenty of rest, and partaking in rituals of self-reflection before ringing in the new year. In the meantime, the sun’s journey through Capricorn can be encouraging and productive, and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of December 26 to January 1. Where does this cardinal earth sign live in your birth chart? This is the area of life where you are being energized and grounded, so be sure to plant your seeds of intention for the year ahead! The moon...
SFGate
Horoscope for Wednesday, 12/28/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You could let resentments at home continue to smolder, but why not address them instead? Broach the subject with a disarming smile. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Trade-offs are always hard to gauge. They're meant to get you closer to what you want. Review the past four weeks to see if you're trading up or down.
Refinery29
Your 2023 Horoscope Is Here & It’s A Year For Personal Power
2023 is a year full of change and transformation. We will be wanting and willing to open our hearts and embrace our personal power. Even though the world will bring us challenges, it’s a time of scientific advancement and evolution — as well as a year of advancing our liberties and freedoms.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week & They Can’t Wait to Say Goodbye to 2022
If things have felt more stressful than usual, you’re certainly not alone. The holiday season can be equally as beautiful as it is chaotic, which is why three zodiac signs will have the worst week of December 26 to January 1. Let’s not forget about the pressure that comes with saying goodbye to yet another year, but instead of dwelling on the “shoulda, coulda, woulda’s,” consider this an opportunity to start fresh. This new year looks promising! The chaos starts to calm down after Christmas day, but the moon-Saturn conjunction on December 26 could rain on our parade. While the moon...
womenfitness.net
New Year Resolutions for Your Zodiac Sign
As the New Year approaches, many of us reflect on the year that has passed and set resolutions. for the year ahead. However, it can be challenging to stick to our resolution, especially if they are. lofty or unrealistic. Luckily, the stars can provide some guidance on what resolutions are...
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For December 26th to January 1st, 2023
Mercury goes retrograde in Capricorn this week, allowing us to set priorities for our obligations. Additionally, Venus and Mars will be busy for the next seven days, emphasizing our need to improve our romantic relationships.
In Style
Here's What InStyle's Astrologer Predicts for Your Sign In 2023
As you reflect back on 2022, you might note just how full of intimacy-boosting, shakeup-bringing moments it truly was. After all, with four eclipses in fixed signs Taurus and Scorpio and more retrogrades than usual, this was a year for turning inward and truly listening to what your intuition had to say. And with Jupiter, the planet of fortune, pairing up with Neptune, the planet of dreams, it was a creatively stimulating moment that set a tone for our artistic impulses for years to come. You could have adopted a whole new personal aesthetic that you’re pumped to run with.
One Lucky Date in December Ensures These 3 Zodiac Signs Will End the Year on a High Note
This year, December’s astrological landscape is filled with numerous opportunities for growth and evolution as we head into a new year. They require us to be present and attentive so that we can be conscious of when we’re working at cross purposes and instead focus on discovering actionable resolutions to any challenge we face.
Refinery29
Your 2023 Money Horoscope Is Here & Things Are Looking Brighter
If 2022 was rough on your finances, we have good news: In 2023, the stars say you can expect an easier flow when it comes to money. As we enter the year, the volatility the markets experienced in 2022 should begin to wane, fully dissolving by late February as the Lunar North Node of Destiny moves away from erratic Uranus, which is currently in Taurus, the zodiac sign that rules money. From March on, the financial world will show more predictable outcomes.
Get Ready, Pisces—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You’re Doing a Lot of Growing Up This Year
Your Pisces 2023 horoscope says you’re gearing up for a year of significant milestones, so prepare to bring your A-game. By the time 2023 begins, you will have survived a chaotic holiday season, thanks to Mars retrograde in Gemini driving up the conflict in your fourth house of hometowns and family dynamics. However, that will come to an end on January 12, when Mars stations direct and encourages you to find a solution to the issues that have been waiting for you at home. However, the pressure is only just beginning, especially if you’re a Pisces or Pisces rising. By March...
Sagittarius—Your 2023 Horoscope Says This Could Be the Year You Fall Hopelessly in Love
Last year put far too much pressure on your relationships, which is why you’ll love what your Sagittarius 2023 horoscope has to say. The year begins on the brink of Mars retrograde in Gemini *finally* coming to an end on January 12. As Mars stations direct in your seventh house of partnerships, the level of frustration you feel in your relationships is bound to decrease. In fact, you may feel ready to get on the same page as whoever you’ve been disagreeing with. March will be a month of much change, especially if you’re a Sagittarius or Sagittarius rising. It all...
Capricorn—Your 2023 Horoscope Wants You to Throw Caution to the Wind & Pursue Your Passion
Don’t be alarmed, but your Capricorn 2023 horoscope is starting off on an energetically-charged note. Venus is forming an exact conjunction with Pluto in Capricorn on New Year’s Day, which could lead to some intense emotions and dramatic new beginnings. Tap into your power! By the time Mercury retrograde in Capricorn finally comes to an end on February 3, you’ll be in a much stronger position to make decisions on behalf of yourself. Give yourself time to listen to your needs and hear your inner voice. You can expect mind-blowing spiritual shifts to begin unfolding during March, especially if you’re a...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Have So Much to Look Forward to This Week, Thanks to Capricorn Season
It may be the last week of Sagittarius season, but there’s still plenty of adventures to go around! As a matter of fact, three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of December 19 to 25, and it goes beyond the holiday festivities. Although, with the winter season approaching, it’s important to consider its spirituality and symbolism, as it is a time for rest, reflection, and maturity. What did you experience this past year, and what are you looking forward to exploring in 2023? Feelings are bound to intensify at the start of the week, particular with the moon in...
Comments / 0