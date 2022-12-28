The US Treasury Department has confirmed that consumers who lease electric vehicles instead of financing them will also be able to qualify for up to $7,500 in commercial clean vehicle tax credits. The new rule takes effect on January 1, 2023. Why is this a big deal, other than giving consumers greater flexibility? Because it allows for EVs built outside of North America, such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, to become eligible for the tax credits.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO