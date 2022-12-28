Read full article on original website
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says
A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
ship-technology.com
What’s in store for the shipping industry in 2023?
High inflation rates and the Russian invasion of Ukraine had a dramatic impact on the shipping industry in 2022 that will continue into 2023. The Covid-19 pandemic, followed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has had a dramatic, and ongoing, impact on the global shipping industry. The containership market reached record highs, generating unprecedented returns – but the bonanza is over.
ExxonMobil launches legal challenge to EU’s windfall tax on energy firms
ExxonMobil has launched a legal challenge against the EU in an attempt to derail the bloc’s windfall tax on the profits of energy producers. In a high-stakes political battle as countries across Europe and the wider western world struggle with soaring energy costs and sky-high inflation, the US oil firm said it believed the EU had overreached its powers with the windfall tax.
Japan insurers to maintain cover for LNG vessels in Russian waters
TOKYO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Japanese insurers are expected to maintain marine war insurance, which covers the sinking and requisition of ships due to war in Russian waters for at least three months for liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels, industry sources said on Friday.
Carscoops
Hyundai’s XCIENT Fuel Cell Truck Lands In Israel To Help Cut Emissions
Hyundai has rolled out its heavy-duty XCIENT Fuel Cell truck in Israel, marking its debut in the Middle East. The Korean manufacturer has entered a partnership with Israeli agency Colmobil, hydrogen producer Bazan and hydrogen refueling station operator Sonol to form a hydrogen value chain in the country. Three of Hyundai’s XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks will be introduced through the program.
Japanese firms sign multi-year agreements to buy LNG from Oman, U.S
TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japanese companies inked several deals on Tuesday to receive liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies, with a preliminary agreement lasting up to 10 years with Oman LNG and a 20-year deal with U.S.-based Venture Global.
Taiwan central bank to incorporate climate change risks into forecasting
TAIPEI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank said on Friday it would begin incorporating climate change risks into its modelling and forecasts for inflation and economic growth and adapt monetary policy to promote sustainable development.
kalkinemedia.com
Warrego (ASX:WGO) acquisition battle continues, know key details!
Warrego released its target’s statement today (30 December) in relation to Hancock’s revised takeover offer. The company also received Strike’s first supplementary bidder’s statement. Strike’s current share price reflects a 14.3% premium over Hancock’s offer for Warrego shareholders. Warrego Energy Limited (ASX:WGO) has been...
EDF Renewables North America Divests Interest in Five Wind Projects Totaling 447 MW in the United States
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2022-- EDF Renewables North America (EDF Renewables) announced today it has completed the transaction with Boralex Inc. (Boralex) (TSX: BLX) by which Boralex has acquired EDF Renewables’ 50-percent ownership interests in five operating wind power projects totaling 447 megawatts (MW) in Texas and New Mexico. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221229005250/en/ Hereford Wind Project in Texas. (photog Daniel Peters)
US News and World Report
Japan's Inpex Signs 20-Year LNG Deal With Venture Global
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Inpex Corp, Japan's biggest oil and gas explorer, said on Tuesday that it has signed a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales and purchase agreement with U.S.-based Venture Global LNG. Under the agreement, Inpex will buy one million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG for 20 years...
Even EV Leases Now Qualify For Tax Credits According To The Feds
The US Treasury Department has confirmed that consumers who lease electric vehicles instead of financing them will also be able to qualify for up to $7,500 in commercial clean vehicle tax credits. The new rule takes effect on January 1, 2023. Why is this a big deal, other than giving consumers greater flexibility? Because it allows for EVs built outside of North America, such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, to become eligible for the tax credits.
globalspec.com
Determining the battery capacity for an inverter application
Inverters are essential systems helping to solve power outage issues in many residential homes and facilities. They feature a battery system that provides the DC voltage and an inverter that converts the DC voltage into AC to provide continuous power during a power outage. However, as is the case with...
rigzone.com
Exxon Sues European Union Over Windfall Levy
ExxonMobil is suing the EU to force the bloc to eliminate its new windfall tax on oil groups as it believes that Brussels exceeded its legal authority. — US supermajor ExxonMobil is suing the EU to force the bloc to eliminate its new windfall tax on oil groups as it believes that Brussels exceeded its legal authority by imposing the levy.
kalkinemedia.com
Toshiba bidder JIP still hasn't secured firm commitments from lenders, sources say
TOKYO (Reuters) - The preferred bidder for Toshiba Corp was not able finalise its planned 1.4 trillion yen ($10.61 billion) in financing for the acquisition as of Friday, two sources said, delaying into next year its effort to secure firm commitments from banks. Private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP)...
Electric Car Company Canoo Accuses Former Top Executives Of Corporate Espionage
Electric vehicle startup Canoo is accusing several former executives of corporate espionage by joining the company only to steal its trade secrets only then to start their own rival carmaker. According to Insider, Canoo filed a 58-page lawsuit on December 22 in the United States Central District Court of California against those now-former employees who joined forces in September to form Los Angeles-based Harbinger Motors.
9to5Mac
TSMC celebrates 3nm chip production starting in Taiwan ahead of M2 Pro and Max
After TSMC and Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced its upcoming chip plant earlier this month in Arizona, mass production of 3nm silicon is kicking off in Taiwan with a celebration. Interestingly, a ceremony like this is unusual for TSMC, here’s why…. Reported by Focus Taiwan, TSMC is holding a...
‘We can’t wait for hydrogen’: Rolls-Royce’s Warren East on the engine maker’s future
Warren East says it has been a “privilege” to lead Rolls-Royce for seven years, as he prepares to retire on New Year’s Eve. But it has also involved considerable pain. East’s battles have ranged from a £671m settlement for a giant bribery and corruption scandal from before his time, to the discovery of costly cracks in its jet engines. Then Covid-19 struck, grounding the aeroplanes whose engines Rolls-Royce builds and services.
Sempra inks LNG sales agreement with Germany’s RWE
Sempra said the sales and purchase agreement is a win for European energy security.
electrek.co
Japan’s first large-scale offshore wind farm just came online
Japan’s first large-scale offshore wind farm started operation on December 22 – a major milestone in the country’s transition to renewables. Japan already operates several demonstration offshore wind turbines, but this is its first commercial offshore wind farm. The 140 megawatt (MW) project consists of two offshore...
