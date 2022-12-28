ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
CBS News

U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says

A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
ship-technology.com

What’s in store for the shipping industry in 2023?

High inflation rates and the Russian invasion of Ukraine had a dramatic impact on the shipping industry in 2022 that will continue into 2023. The Covid-19 pandemic, followed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has had a dramatic, and ongoing, impact on the global shipping industry. The containership market reached record highs, generating unprecedented returns – but the bonanza is over.
The Guardian

ExxonMobil launches legal challenge to EU’s windfall tax on energy firms

ExxonMobil has launched a legal challenge against the EU in an attempt to derail the bloc’s windfall tax on the profits of energy producers. In a high-stakes political battle as countries across Europe and the wider western world struggle with soaring energy costs and sky-high inflation, the US oil firm said it believed the EU had overreached its powers with the windfall tax.
Reuters

Japan insurers to maintain cover for LNG vessels in Russian waters

TOKYO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Japanese insurers are expected to maintain marine war insurance, which covers the sinking and requisition of ships due to war in Russian waters for at least three months for liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels, industry sources said on Friday.
Carscoops

Hyundai’s XCIENT Fuel Cell Truck Lands In Israel To Help Cut Emissions

Hyundai has rolled out its heavy-duty XCIENT Fuel Cell truck in Israel, marking its debut in the Middle East. The Korean manufacturer has entered a partnership with Israeli agency Colmobil, hydrogen producer Bazan and hydrogen refueling station operator Sonol to form a hydrogen value chain in the country. Three of Hyundai’s XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks will be introduced through the program.
kalkinemedia.com

Warrego (ASX:WGO) acquisition battle continues, know key details!

Warrego released its target’s statement today (30 December) in relation to Hancock’s revised takeover offer. The company also received Strike’s first supplementary bidder’s statement. Strike’s current share price reflects a 14.3% premium over Hancock’s offer for Warrego shareholders. Warrego Energy Limited (ASX:WGO) has been...
The Associated Press

EDF Renewables North America Divests Interest in Five Wind Projects Totaling 447 MW in the United States

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2022-- EDF Renewables North America (EDF Renewables) announced today it has completed the transaction with Boralex Inc. (Boralex) (TSX: BLX) by which Boralex has acquired EDF Renewables’ 50-percent ownership interests in five operating wind power projects totaling 447 megawatts (MW) in Texas and New Mexico. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221229005250/en/ Hereford Wind Project in Texas. (photog Daniel Peters)
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

Japan's Inpex Signs 20-Year LNG Deal With Venture Global

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Inpex Corp, Japan's biggest oil and gas explorer, said on Tuesday that it has signed a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales and purchase agreement with U.S.-based Venture Global LNG. Under the agreement, Inpex will buy one million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG for 20 years...
LOUISIANA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Even EV Leases Now Qualify For Tax Credits According To The Feds

The US Treasury Department has confirmed that consumers who lease electric vehicles instead of financing them will also be able to qualify for up to $7,500 in commercial clean vehicle tax credits. The new rule takes effect on January 1, 2023. Why is this a big deal, other than giving consumers greater flexibility? Because it allows for EVs built outside of North America, such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, to become eligible for the tax credits.
GEORGIA STATE
globalspec.com

Determining the battery capacity for an inverter application

Inverters are essential systems helping to solve power outage issues in many residential homes and facilities. They feature a battery system that provides the DC voltage and an inverter that converts the DC voltage into AC to provide continuous power during a power outage. However, as is the case with...
rigzone.com

Exxon Sues European Union Over Windfall Levy

ExxonMobil is suing the EU to force the bloc to eliminate its new windfall tax on oil groups as it believes that Brussels exceeded its legal authority. — US supermajor ExxonMobil is suing the EU to force the bloc to eliminate its new windfall tax on oil groups as it believes that Brussels exceeded its legal authority by imposing the levy.
kalkinemedia.com

Toshiba bidder JIP still hasn't secured firm commitments from lenders, sources say

TOKYO (Reuters) - The preferred bidder for Toshiba Corp was not able finalise its planned 1.4 trillion yen ($10.61 billion) in financing for the acquisition as of Friday, two sources said, delaying into next year its effort to secure firm commitments from banks. Private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP)...
CarBuzz.com

Electric Car Company Canoo Accuses Former Top Executives Of Corporate Espionage

Electric vehicle startup Canoo is accusing several former executives of corporate espionage by joining the company only to steal its trade secrets only then to start their own rival carmaker. According to Insider, Canoo filed a 58-page lawsuit on December 22 in the United States Central District Court of California against those now-former employees who joined forces in September to form Los Angeles-based Harbinger Motors.
CALIFORNIA STATE
9to5Mac

TSMC celebrates 3nm chip production starting in Taiwan ahead of M2 Pro and Max

After TSMC and Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced its upcoming chip plant earlier this month in Arizona, mass production of 3nm silicon is kicking off in Taiwan with a celebration. Interestingly, a ceremony like this is unusual for TSMC, here’s why…. Reported by Focus Taiwan, TSMC is holding a...
The Guardian

‘We can’t wait for hydrogen’: Rolls-Royce’s Warren East on the engine maker’s future

Warren East says it has been a “privilege” to lead Rolls-Royce for seven years, as he prepares to retire on New Year’s Eve. But it has also involved considerable pain. East’s battles have ranged from a £671m settlement for a giant bribery and corruption scandal from before his time, to the discovery of costly cracks in its jet engines. Then Covid-19 struck, grounding the aeroplanes whose engines Rolls-Royce builds and services.
electrek.co

Japan’s first large-scale offshore wind farm just came online

Japan’s first large-scale offshore wind farm started operation on December 22 – a major milestone in the country’s transition to renewables. Japan already operates several demonstration offshore wind turbines, but this is its first commercial offshore wind farm. The 140 megawatt (MW) project consists of two offshore...

Comments / 0

Community Policy