National No. 1 Duncanville rolls past Cleveland in Round 1 of Les Schwab Invitational
Cameron Barnes had 22 points, KJ Lewis scored 19, Aric Demings added 14 and Ron Holland chipped in 11 for national No. 1 Duncanville (Texas) on Tuesday in an 85-54 first-round win over Cleveland at the Les Schwab Invitational at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon. Jamel Pichon (17 ...
National No. 1 Duncanville looks the part against Beaverton, cruises to Les Schwab Invitational semifinals
By Bob Lundeberg | Photos by Naji Saker HILLSBORO — In a field stocked with high-caliber teams, Duncanville is hoping to make an impression on West Coast fans at the Les Schwab Invitational. The Panthers, ranked No. 1 nationally in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25, weren’t firing on ...
HIGHLIGHTS: Bronchos on 7 game win streak after two back-back wins on day two in Monahans
MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa High Bronchos are on the ultimate hot streak after winning both games in their double header on day two of the Monahans Chamber of Commerce Tournament. In game one, the Bronchos had absolute control over the Pecos Eagles to take the game, 64-39. Watch the video above for the […]
Huskies Make Short Work of Longhorns, Win Alamo Bowl
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Deep in the heart of Texas, the only thing that went wrong for the University of Washington football team on Thursday night at the Alamo Bowl was the season ended. Capping a magical first-year run under Kalen DeBoer's lead, the Huskies were alternately deceptive, ...
Ron Holland, Duncanville 5-star forward, throws down thunderous dunk at Les Schwab Invitational
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The No. 1 team in the land was just about scraping the rafters in the Portland suburbs on Tuesday. Texas commit and five-star prospect Ron Holland ignited a packed Liberty High School crowd with a one-handed tomahawk dunk off of two feet as Duncanville, the top-ranked ...
Texas Ends Season With Alamo Bowl Loss to Washington
Texas had every opportunity to win over Washington on Thursday night, but they couldn't cross the finish line
VYPE DFW PREVIEW: Liberty Christian Lady Warriors Dominating
On track for another successful season, the Argyle Liberty Christian School girls’ basketball team is putting in the work on the court to get the job done. Looking to go even further this season, the Lady Warriors are already on track to have one of their best seasons yet. Before they jump into district play, VYPE DFW takes a look at the team so far and what fans can expect as they push forward!
Lake Highlands takes two girls games to start the Dallas ISD Holiday Tournament
By Cody Thorn DALLAS - Lake Highlands won a pair of games on the opening day of the 82nd annual Dallas ISD Holiday Tournament in the Girls Gold Bracket. The Wildcats entered the game with a 4-11 record, but picked up a win against Humble, 55-45, and then ended the night with a 59-53 win ...
Layoff doesn't affect Plano East boys in opening-round win at Allen Holiday Invitational
By Cody Thorn ALLEN - Plano East coach Matt Wester admitted he wasn’t sure how his team would do coming off the Christmas break. Idle since a win against Flower Mound Marcus on Dec. 16, the Panthers started strong and held off a late charge from Austin Lake Travis, winning 67-54 in the ...
SAN ANTONIO SPURS HIT 50,000 TICKETS SOLD FOR HISTORIC RETURN TO THE ALAMODOME ON JANUARY 13
SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 27, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that tickets have surpassed 50,000 sold for the team’s historic return to the Alamodome, presented by Ticketmaster. To celebrate this milestone marking the most tickets ever sold for a Spurs game and the team’s 50th anniversary season, the Spurs are offering a limited run of 50 lower-level tickets for $50 each. “Hidden” for fans to find throughout the 100 and 200 levels, the seats are available now in pairs at Spurs.com and on Ticketmaster on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of one pair per household.
