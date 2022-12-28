ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huskies Make Short Work of Longhorns, Win Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Deep in the heart of Texas, the only thing that went wrong for the University of Washington football team on Thursday night at the Alamo Bowl was the season ended. Capping a magical first-year run under Kalen DeBoer's lead, the Huskies were alternately deceptive, ...
VYPE DFW PREVIEW: Liberty Christian Lady Warriors Dominating

On track for another successful season, the Argyle Liberty Christian School girls’ basketball team is putting in the work on the court to get the job done. Looking to go even further this season, the Lady Warriors are already on track to have one of their best seasons yet. Before they jump into district play, VYPE DFW takes a look at the team so far and what fans can expect as they push forward!
SAN ANTONIO SPURS HIT 50,000 TICKETS SOLD FOR HISTORIC RETURN TO THE ALAMODOME ON JANUARY 13

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 27, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that tickets have surpassed 50,000 sold for the team’s historic return to the Alamodome, presented by Ticketmaster. To celebrate this milestone marking the most tickets ever sold for a Spurs game and the team’s 50th anniversary season, the Spurs are offering a limited run of 50 lower-level tickets for $50 each. “Hidden” for fans to find throughout the 100 and 200 levels, the seats are available now in pairs at Spurs.com and on Ticketmaster on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of one pair per household.
