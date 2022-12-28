On track for another successful season, the Argyle Liberty Christian School girls’ basketball team is putting in the work on the court to get the job done. Looking to go even further this season, the Lady Warriors are already on track to have one of their best seasons yet. Before they jump into district play, VYPE DFW takes a look at the team so far and what fans can expect as they push forward!

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO