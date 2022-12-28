Effective: 2023-01-04 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-05 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Hancock and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting St. Tammany, Hancock, Washington and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning to early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 17.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.0 feet on 01/24/1963. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 58 MINUTES AGO