Flood Warning issued for San Mateo by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Mateo FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 1 PM PST this afternoon for a portion of northern California, including the following county, San Mateo. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PST Saturday for portions of central California, northern California and western California.
Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, Greene, Inland Onslow, Jones by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Onslow; Duplin; Greene; Inland Onslow; Jones; Lenoir; Martin; Northern Craven; Pamlico; Pitt; Southern Craven; Washington; West Carteret LOCALLY DENSE FOG CONTINUES THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog remains possible through mid morning, with localized visibilities of 1/4 of a mile or less creating hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson SOME DENSE FOG WILL CONTINUE THIS MORNING Locally dense fog will continue to reduce visibilities to one quarter of a mile or less through late morning. Motorists should be alert for hazardous driving conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 08:56:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Collier County LINGERING DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Pockets of locally dense fog will continue through late morning over portions of interior South Florida. Visibility may drop to under a half mile at times. Motorists should use caution if traveling this morning, as conditions may change rapidly over short distances. Allow extra time to reach your destination and use low-beam headlights only.
Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Lares, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 17:16:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-01 18:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Lares; Moca; San Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Aguada, Lares, Moca and San Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 630 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Monterey FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Monterey and San Benito. * WHEN...Until 630 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Salinas, Hollister, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Jamesburg, Arroyo Seco, Tassajara Hot Springs, Big Sur Village, Lucia, Gorda, Soledad, Gonzales, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village, Sycamore Flat, Cachagua Near The Los Padres Dam, Chualar, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and Esalen Institute. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Inland Georgetown by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg SOME DENSE FOG WILL CONTINUE THIS MORNING Locally dense fog will continue to reduce visibilities to one quarter of a mile or less through late morning. Motorists should be alert for hazardous driving conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 20:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Sal and Abajo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...La Sal and Abajo Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periodic breaks in showers as well as decreased intensity at times.
Special Weather Statement issued for Gallatin Valley, Missouri Headwaters by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 07:42:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 09:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gallatin Valley; Missouri Headwaters Patchy Dense Fog this Morning along the Interstate 90 Corridor across Southwest Montana Caution is advised as patchy dense fog will cause travel difficulties this morning along the Interstate 90 corridor from between Cardwell and Bozeman. Visibility may reach approach one- quarter mile at times. When encountering fog, especially dense fog, remember to slow down and use your low-beam headlights.
High Surf Advisory issued for Kohala, Kona by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 16:19:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kohala; Kona HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .The current west-northwest swell (300-320 degrees) has peaked but will continue to maintain advisory level surf for exposed north and west shores through Saturday afternoon as the swell slowly subsides. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY * WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet, subsiding to 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...West facing shores of the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie PATCHY DENSE FOG CONTINUES THROUGH LATE MORNING Patchy dense fog persists. Visibilities are variable and may drop to a half to a quarter mile at times, with the lowest visibilities possible near the lakeshore, including along Interstate 90. Motorists should be prepared for changing conditions through the remainder of this morning. Conditions should gradually improve late this morning into this afternoon. When driving through fog, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 01:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, except 8 to 13 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. * WHERE...Bear River Range including but not limited to Emigration Summit. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Flood Warning issued for Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 16:47:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Tangipahoa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Tangipahoa River Near Robert. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor flooding near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CST Monday was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 10.5 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.4 feet on 02/18/1982. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog is lingering this morning over parts of the region, mainly northern portions of southern Illinois, as well as southeast Missouri. As the daytime wears on, visibilities should slowly improve. Until then, if traveling, be prepared for occasional dips in visibility, with visibilities at or below 1 mile still possible in some locations.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 07:59:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 6000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Areas above 6000 feet near Forest Lakes and Heber- Overgaard. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact any morning commuters. Additional snow forecast from 7 AM Today to 11 AM Today: Forest Lakes 1 to 3 inches Heber-Overgaard 0 to 1 inches .
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clinch, Coastal Camden, Echols, Inland Camden by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clinch; Coastal Camden; Echols; Inland Camden; Northeastern Charlton; Southern Ware; Western Charlton DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of far northeast and northern Florida and far southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-05 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Hancock and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting St. Tammany, Hancock, Washington and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning to early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 17.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.0 feet on 01/24/1963. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Collier County, Glades, Hendry, Inland Broward County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 08:56:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Palm Beach County; Mainland Monroe DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Darlington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:50:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING Although visibility should start to slowly improve for most areas, locally dense fog will continue for another few hours.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Patrick, Henry, Pittsylvania, and Halifax counties in Virginia. Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Caswell, Wilkes and Yadkin Counties in North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog was being reported along and south of the Highway 58 corridor, into North Carolina.
