Austin, TX

CBS Austin

2 hospitalized after NW Austin domestic disturbance

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital after an incident in northwest Austin Sunday morning, according to police. The Austin Police Department said a shoot/stab hotshot call came in around 6:13 a.m. Officers responded to the scene at 7920 San Felipe Boulevard. ALSO | Lake Travis...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man attacks, robs woman at South Congress Bank of America: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's robbery unit is investigating another jugging that happened earlier this week on South Congress. The incident happened around noon Dec. 29 at the Bank of America in the 2500 block of South Congress. According to APD, a man got out of a car...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Lockhart man wanted for theft in Pflugerville

The Pflugerville Police Department is searching for 30-year-old Robert Edward White in connection with a theft. White’s last known residence was in Lockhart. He is described as 6’01” tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. ALSO | Affidavit: Georgetown mom urged daughter to...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
dailytrib.com

Cottonwood Shores mayor arrested on deadly conduct charges

Cottonwood Shores Mayor Donald Orr was arrested Saturday, Dec. 24, on two counts of deadly conduct for an Oct. 4 incident involving two first responders. The 82-year-old turned himself in to the Burnet County Jail on Christmas Eve and was released later that day after posting two $4,000 bonds. According...
COTTONWOOD SHORES, TX
dailytrib.com

Two dead in suspected domestic dispute

Law enforcement is investigating the Dec. 26 deaths of a man and a woman in a suspected domestic dispute in Cottonwood Shores. No information on their identities or details in the case had been released at the time of this story’s publication. Cottonwood Shores Police Chief John Liendo told...
COTTONWOOD SHORES, TX
CBS Austin

Lake Travis Fire Rescue respond to firework grassfire

AUSTIN, Texas — Lake Travis Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a grass fire Saturday night that was started by fireworks. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. ALSO | 8 people injured in S Austin crash, 4 taken to hospital. The department offered safety tips to avoid additional fires:. Keep...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on South Lamar

Police say a pedestrian died last week after they were struck by a vehicle in South Austin. It happened Thursday, Dec. 22, in the 4100 block of South Lamar Boulevard, just north of the Ben White Boulevard intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the crash at around...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 16-29, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 16-29, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX

