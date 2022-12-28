Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin RecentlyTy D.Austin, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
2 hospitalized after NW Austin domestic disturbance
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital after an incident in northwest Austin Sunday morning, according to police. The Austin Police Department said a shoot/stab hotshot call came in around 6:13 a.m. Officers responded to the scene at 7920 San Felipe Boulevard. ALSO | Lake Travis...
Man shot on New Year’s Eve in central Austin drive-by shooting
APD officers are searching the area to see if anyone was injured by the gunfire, but have not yet located any victims. Officers also have a description of the suspect and are searching for them.
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake Child Molester Pleads Guilty as Comal District Attorney Disposes 361 Cases in November, December
Prosecutors with the Comal County District Attorney’s Office disposed of 361 criminal cases in November and December, including a plea deal from Kaden Sheire, 19 of Canyon Lake. He pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Stephanie...
APD searching for suspect in south Austin jugging incident
The Austin Police Department is investigating another jugging theft crime that occurred at a south Austin bank, according to a APD news release.
Travis County Star Flight transports 1 patient following motorcycle crash
Travis County Star Flight transported an adult to Dell Seton Medical Center after a motorcycle crash in Webberville Sunday afternoon.
8 injured in 2-vehicle crash overnight in south Austin
First responders arrived at a vehicle rescue call overnight Sunday in south Austin and reported a two-vehicle collision with a person pinned inside one of the vehicles.
CBS Austin
Georgetown Police Department and Williamson County EMS advise firework safety
AUSTIN, Texas — Georgetown Police Department warns the public not to use illegal fireworks in city limits and 5,000 feet outside of city limits. It is important to remember that fireworks are extremely dangerous and annually responsible for injury. If handled incorrectly, they can cause fire damage. In a...
fox7austin.com
Man attacks, robs woman at South Congress Bank of America: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's robbery unit is investigating another jugging that happened earlier this week on South Congress. The incident happened around noon Dec. 29 at the Bank of America in the 2500 block of South Congress. According to APD, a man got out of a car...
KSAT 12
Family of Poteet officer killed in suspected DWI crash files lawsuit against driver and bar
AUSTIN – The family of a Poteet police officer who was killed by a suspected drunk driver while working a contract job in Austin has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver that hit him and the bar that served the driver — and they’re seeking more than $1 million in damages.
Police identify pedestrian killed in northwest Austin crash
Police said Roman Ferretiz Cervantes, 53, died after the driver of an SUV hit him while he "was operating a work zone."
Four arrested after Cedar Park jugging incident
Authorities said the suspects could also be responsible for several other juggings in Central Texas.
CBS Austin
Lockhart man wanted for theft in Pflugerville
The Pflugerville Police Department is searching for 30-year-old Robert Edward White in connection with a theft. White’s last known residence was in Lockhart. He is described as 6’01” tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. ALSO | Affidavit: Georgetown mom urged daughter to...
fox7austin.com
Four suspects arrested in Cedar Park jugging incident may be linked to other crimes: police
AUSTIN, Texas - Four people have been arrested in connection with a jugging incident in Cedar Park, and police say it appears they may be responsible for several of these types of robberies in the Austin area as well. Cedar Park police say the victim had just come from the...
CBS Austin
Affidavit: Georgetown mom urged daughter to escape before killed by estranged husband
A woman was allegedly killed by her estranged husband inside their Georgetown home less than half an hour after her daughter climbed out of her bedroom window to escape, according to a just released criminal affidavit. According to the court documents, the couple’s 13-year-old daughter told police that 38-year-old Ricardo...
dailytrib.com
Cottonwood Shores mayor arrested on deadly conduct charges
Cottonwood Shores Mayor Donald Orr was arrested Saturday, Dec. 24, on two counts of deadly conduct for an Oct. 4 incident involving two first responders. The 82-year-old turned himself in to the Burnet County Jail on Christmas Eve and was released later that day after posting two $4,000 bonds. According...
dailytrib.com
Two dead in suspected domestic dispute
Law enforcement is investigating the Dec. 26 deaths of a man and a woman in a suspected domestic dispute in Cottonwood Shores. No information on their identities or details in the case had been released at the time of this story’s publication. Cottonwood Shores Police Chief John Liendo told...
CBS Austin
Lake Travis Fire Rescue respond to firework grassfire
AUSTIN, Texas — Lake Travis Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a grass fire Saturday night that was started by fireworks. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. ALSO | 8 people injured in S Austin crash, 4 taken to hospital. The department offered safety tips to avoid additional fires:. Keep...
CBS Austin
APD: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on South Lamar
Police say a pedestrian died last week after they were struck by a vehicle in South Austin. It happened Thursday, Dec. 22, in the 4100 block of South Lamar Boulevard, just north of the Ben White Boulevard intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the crash at around...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 16-29, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 16-29, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
23-year veteran of Austin Fire Department dies at 49 from cancer linked to Sept. 11 attacks
Travis Maher was with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years and also served as a Task Force Leader. He started working with the Task Force in 2001.
Comments / 1