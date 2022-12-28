Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Irish Times Bar & Grill debuts in North Naples
Ushering in traditional Irish pub fare into the 21st century is the idea behind the new Irish Times Bar & Grill in North Naples. “The decorative components reflect a nostalgic artful mix of old and new to deliver a vibrant pub experience. We pride ourselves on delivering a warm atmosphere with fantastic plates and drinks,” notes the website of the local venue that debuted this week in the Pavilion shopping center, anchored by LA Fitness and Paragon Theaters on the northwest corner of Vanderbilt Beach Road and U.S. 41 North.
Greenwave march across the pond for London New Year's Day Parade
The Fort Myers High School Marching Band made a trip across the Atlantic to march in the 2023 London New Year's Day Parade
Florida Weekly
26th Annual Art Fest Naples returning to Fleischmann Park
Art Fest Naples returns to Fleischmann Park on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday. Celebrating 26 years, Art Fest Naples is a juried show that offers Southwest Florida residents and visitors an opportunity to browse and purchase fine art that includes paintings in oil and acrylic, watercolors, drawings in graphite and pastels, art photography, blown glass, turned wood pieces, sculptures, metal works, ceramics and pottery, fiber art, hand-crafted fine art jewelry and a variety of 2D and 3D mixed media pieces.
Fort Myers River District Downtown Countdown
DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — The countdown to the Downtown Countdown is on!. Downtown Fort Myers is closing down the streets and inviting everyone to ring in the new year!. There will be five stages located in various spots, and live music playing all night. Support local bars and...
City of Fort Myers removes Hurricane Ian memorial from Centennial Park
The memorial honoring Hurricane Ian victims has been removed from downtown Fort Myers. The city plans for a permanent way to honor the lives lost.
It's been 3 months since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida
MIAMI - It's been three months and the destruction from Hurricane Ian is still present in Southwest Florida.Families are still displaced and the cleanup in Fort Myers Beach is far from over. Marina owner Captain Bob Leisure said getting things back to normal feels like an impossible feat. "The hardest thing now is getting people to work. There's no help and I got to be honest, the insurance companies have been very lackadaisical, they are not bringing any insurance money in, they fight you," he said. He added that the cleanup effort has slowed down significantly and it will take years for the city to fully recover.
communitynewspapers.com
From the Desk of Mayor Rodney Harris
There were so many great things that happened in 2022. One of the most significant events, Formula One, was successfully executed in the City of Miami Gardens. In addition to the numerous and programs we offer our community, we were fortunate enough to help some of our neighbors in need. After Hurricane Ian, Vice Mayor Leon led a caravan to a predominantly Black City in Fort Myers called Harlem Heights. That was a heartfelt situation in which our residents stepped up and provided essential materials to help another City with a considerable humanitarian effort. We strongly recommend to anyone who can help — if you can help the people in Fort Myers, please do.
WINKNEWS.com
Big Hickory Waterfront Grille closing for good due to rebuilding costs
It has been three months since Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, and the recovery hasn’t been the same for everyone. Some businesses have reopened, but Big Hickory Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs isn’t one of them. The restaurant posted online saying they won’t be reopening because of the...
WINKNEWS.com
Billy Fuccillo’s former Cape Coral, Port Charlotte Kia dealerships sell to Morgan Automotive Group
The late Billy Fuccillo would have had one word for this real estate deal, and it would have been “huge.”. Kia of Cape Coral, which Fuccillo owned from December 2010 until before his death at age 65 in June 2021, changed hands again. Morgan Automotive Group paid $14.5 million...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach continues to make progress 3 months after Ian
The Fort Myers Beach we all know and love will never be the same after Hurricane Ian. People on the island say the last three months have been a struggle, but things are getting cleaned up, and people are coming back. There’s a lot of hope on Fort Myers Beach....
Giant American flag covers side of Fort Myers Beach resort as symbol of strength
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — There’s a beacon of resiliency on Fort Myers Beach that’s unarguably the biggest the island has: a massive, six-story tall American flag. The stars and stripes hang on the side of the Gulfview Manor Resort along the south end of Estero Island.
luxury-houses.net
A Special Residence on Two Full Estate Lots with Ground Overlooking Golf Course and Lake Views in Naples, Florida is Asking for $15.5 Million
4454 Wayside Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 4454 Wayside Drive, Naples, Florida, is built on two estate lots with uncompromising architectural detailing, custom finishes, panoramic vistas, and beautiful lake views. This special residence takes gracious living to a whole new level. This Home in Naples offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 12 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4454 Wayside Drive, please contact David S Braverman (Phone: 239-649-1990) at Downing Frye Realty Inc. for full support and perfect service.
Florida Weekly
IN THE NEWS / ON THE MOVE
Working with the Chamber of Commerce of Cape Coral, natural health store Mercola Market of Cape Coral continues to host its Mid-Cape Sunshine Farmers Market every Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at its centrally located campus at 125 SW 3rd Place. “The Mid-Cape Sunshine Farmer’s Market has shown...
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
4450 Bonita Beach Road SW, Suite 10, Bonita Springs; 239-221-7001 or cornerspotdiner.com. The Corner Spot, which opened in August, says on its website that its “menu is designed to bring nostalgia from Americana classics.” Translated: You can get a meatloaf sandwich here, or any number of other soups, salads or sandwiches. For dinner, bring an appetite for a hearty London broil or maple roast pork tenderloin. The shrimp and grits sounds good to us, with tasso red gravy and stone-ground grits.
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken salad franchise owners fly through first three locations
Despite construction delays, finding team members to fill spots has been relatively easy, allowing the new Chicken Salad Chick locations to open quickly. A Fort Myers couple is popping out new Chicken Salad Chick locations at a rapid rate. Since opening their first location in Fort Myers three months ago,...
Holiday travelers at RSW facing myriad of Southwest Airline issues
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Holiday travel nightmares continue for thousands of people. Southwest Airlines canceled more than two-thousand flights Wednesday alone. As a result, many families have been trying for days to get home. Some were forced to rent cars, take a bus or wait for a flight to their destination to open up.
floridaweekly.com
New ownership at Bonita Springs RV park sparks eviction concerns
Many have called the Gulf Coast Camping Resort in Bonita Springs a seasonal or full-time home for years. But that is rapidly changing. Rents shot up dramatically after a new owner came in and within a day or so of paying the higher rents, the residents were told to get out.
WINKNEWS.com
Damaged by Ian, Sandman Books roof collapses on owner
A bookstore owner was sent to the hospital after the roof collapsed on him in Charlotte County. Heidi Land and her husband own Sandman Books in Punta Gorda, which suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Ian. While Sandman Books was once considered a popular spot to hang out with friends, it...
WINKNEWS.com
360 families fed during St. Matthews House final food distribution of 2022
At St. Matthew’s House, families in need are lining up for hours for their final food distribution of the year. Tuesday morning’s food distribution at Naples Alliance Church was supposed to begin at 10:30 a.m. But since people started lining up at 7 a.m., St. Matthews also began...
WINKNEWS.com
Where do we grow from here: Southwest Florida’s rising rent
The cost of living skyrocketed this year as Southwest Florida continued to grow and as it works to rebuild after Hurricane Ian. As we prepare to close out 2022, WINK News decided to take a look back at the past year’s crazy rent prices and revisit a series we did seven years ago called: “Where do we grow from here.”
