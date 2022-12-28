ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Ducks stun Golden Knights, hand Vegas second straight loss

John Gibson made a season-high 49 saves and Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry both scored in the shootout to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 shootout victory over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night. Gibson, playing his first game since suffering a lower-body injury in a Dec. 13...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights 3-2 in SO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

After rare road loss, Golden Knights seek win against lowly Ducks

After posting a rare road blemish with a 4-2 loss at Los Angeles, the Vegas Golden Knights will make the short drive down Interstate 5 to Anaheim, Calif., to play the Ducks on Wednesday night in the second game of a back-to-back. Vegas had a four-game road winning streak snapped...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Golden Knights Lose to Kings in Return from Break, 4-2

The Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-1) fell to the Los Angeles Kings (20-12-6), 4-2, in their first game back from the holiday break on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Midway through the first, Gabriel Vilardi fired a shot home to put the Kings up, 1-0. Michael Amadio answered on the power play as the former King tied the score at 1-1. Brayden McNabb gave the Golden Knights their first lead of the night as the converted a Reilly Smith pass to put the visitors ahead by a goal. Phillip Danault scored to tie the game three minutes later and the teams went into the final frame level at 2-2. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson scored in the third period to give Los Angeles the 4-2 win.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

St. Louis takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks (8-21-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues come into a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks after losing three in a row. St. Louis has gone 16-16-2 overall with a 3-4-1 record in Central...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Greiss' new mask is nod to former Blues goalie

Mask is modeled after one worn by Fred Brathwaite in 2002-03 season. If you're a long-time St. Louis Blues fan, it probably should. Greiss' mask, which was created by Blake McCully of Cross-Eyed Airbrushing, was modeled after one worn by former Blues goalie Fred Brathwaite during the 2002-03 season. "It's...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

