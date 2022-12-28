ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KUOW

Green crabs are not giving Washington a break: Today So Far

The news is a bit crabby lately...green crabby. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 5, 2022. Those pesky green crabs continue to push farther into Puget Sound. So far this year, trappers have caught nearly a quarter million European green crabs in Washington's waters. That's more than twice the amount taken in last year. This crab is very destructive to local habitats that our native crabs, and other species, rely on. In fact, Washington has declared a green crab emergency.
WASHINGTON STATE
a-z-animals.com

11 Native Plants in Washington

Washington is known as the Evergreen State and leads the country’s lumber production. Befitting its name, the state is rich in white pine, spruce, ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, hemlock, cedar, and larch specimens. At the same time, the state ranks high in apple, apricot, pear, grape, asparagus, lentil, and potato production.
WASHINGTON STATE

