The news is a bit crabby lately...green crabby. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 5, 2022. Those pesky green crabs continue to push farther into Puget Sound. So far this year, trappers have caught nearly a quarter million European green crabs in Washington's waters. That's more than twice the amount taken in last year. This crab is very destructive to local habitats that our native crabs, and other species, rely on. In fact, Washington has declared a green crab emergency.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO