KUOW
Green crabs are not giving Washington a break: Today So Far
The news is a bit crabby lately...green crabby. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 5, 2022. Those pesky green crabs continue to push farther into Puget Sound. So far this year, trappers have caught nearly a quarter million European green crabs in Washington's waters. That's more than twice the amount taken in last year. This crab is very destructive to local habitats that our native crabs, and other species, rely on. In fact, Washington has declared a green crab emergency.
Dog Friendly Activities in the Pacific Northwest
Have you been wondering what dog friendly activities there are to do with your pup in the Pacific Northwest?. This article will look at some of the top Hikes, Beaches, and Restaurants for your furry friend to explore.
Any recommendations for the best ice skating lesson in Tacoma?
I want to take lessons and learn how to skate as a beginner. I live in north Tacoma so ideally I would like the rink to be somewhere closer there but if not I can always travel. Any good place to skate and also offer lessons? Thanks!
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?
Multiple power grid attacks have occurred in the United States in recent weeks, causing thousands of people to lose power. The most recent attack took place in Washington state, where over 14,000 people were left without power. This follows similar attacks on power stations in North Carolina and Oregon.
Real Rainforest in the Heart of Washington State Is So Legit
Rainforests aren't just for the tropics!
a-z-animals.com
11 Native Plants in Washington
Washington is known as the Evergreen State and leads the country’s lumber production. Befitting its name, the state is rich in white pine, spruce, ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, hemlock, cedar, and larch specimens. At the same time, the state ranks high in apple, apricot, pear, grape, asparagus, lentil, and potato production.
