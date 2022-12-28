Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling HeightsTed RiversSterling Heights, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Related
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
24-hour diners are getting rarer – but a few hold strong in Michigan
BYRON CENTER, MI - A couple huddles in their favorite booth after finishing their shift at a nightclub. An overnight gas station clerk orders a cherry Coke under warm lights. And a group of retired men trade jokes over plates of buttered toast and hot mugs of coffee. This is...
travelnowsmart.com
Top 10 romantic getaways in michigan for couples
The following are the top 10 most romantic weekend getaways that couples may experience in the state of Michigan. The top 10 most romantic weekend getaways in the state of Michigan are for couples to enjoy together. If you and your significant other are thinking about taking a trip away...
tmj4.com
Barber helps Michigan student who was bullied over his hair
DETROIT, Mich. — We all know words can hurt. Until recently, a 7th-grade student said he was skipping class and avoiding friends because of bullying over his hair. It was impacting his grades and attitude until his principal, and a barber stepped in, and a simple haircut transformed his year.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Michael Moore
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're looking inside one of Michael Moore's sprawling Michigan homes that sold for $4.3 million. The outspoken celebrity's home was tastefully decorated, with a few exceptions.
ebw.tv
Dr. Rafia Khalil – Michigan Rheumatology
Why am I having joint pain? Dr. Rafia Khalil is the area’s only Rheumatologist. She explains how her specialty helps relieve patients here in St. Clair County as well as patients across the state. [Spotlight sponsored by Northstar Bank]
awesomemitten.com
20 AWESOME Ideas for Day Trips in Michigan
Michigan may be known as the Great Lakes State — and exploring the endless miles of shoreline is a wonderful way to spend any day — but there also are many day trips in Michigan that showcase the state’s past, present, and future. These Michigan day trips...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan health department office in Macomb County reopens Thursday after car crashes into building
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services office in Macomb County is reopening to the public one week after closing due to a car crashing into its building. Officials reported Wednesday, Dec. 21, that the MDHHS district office on Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemens...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic michigan hot tub suites & hotel in-room jetted tubs
We offer HOT TUB SUITES in some of Michigan’s most romantic settings, in addition to hotel rooms with jetted tubs. After spending the whole day traveling across Michigan, checking into a hotel room that is furnished with a Jacuzzi tub is the activity that will allow you to unwind and feel the most relaxed at the end of the day. Here is a list of some of the most romantic hotels and inns in Michigan, complete with heart-shaped tubs and suites with their own private hot tubs. These places can be found across the entire state, including in major cities like Detroit and Grand Rapids, as well as in popular tourist destinations close to the coasts of Lakes Michigan and Huron. Some examples of these locations include:
Whitmer adds veteran Democratic lawmaker, former deputy AG to executive team
The former firebrand of the Michigan Senate and the lead deputy attorney general who helped ensure Michiganders had the right to an abortion after the reversal of Roe v. Wade are joining Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive team. Curtis Hertel Jr. is Whitmer's new director of legislative affairs while Christina Grossi is her...
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
HometownLife.com
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan
A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
Whitmer appoints new Michigan State University trustee
Sandy Pierce, a Wayne State alum, will begin her term on Tuesday and leave her seat on January 1, 2029. She replaces Pat O'Keefe.
Detroit News
Colleen House, a political trailblazer for the Michigan GOP, dies at 70
Colleen Mary House, whose unexpected foray into Michigan politics nearly 50 years ago blazed a trail for women lawmakers, died Christmas Eve after a two-year battle with dementia, her family announced Wednesday. She was 70. House died at her Foggy Bottom home in Washington, D.C., with her husband, John Gizzi,...
Macomb County man wins $4 million on Michigan Lottery instant ticket
When a Macomb County man scratched a winning symbol on his Michigan Lottery instant ticket and saw "4MIL" underneath, he grabbed the ticket and ran out of the Meijer in Bad Axe, according to the Michigan Lottery. The 42-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, likes to play $20 and $30 instant tickets....
86-year-old Michigan man wins $569K lottery prize; ' I was in such disbelief’
LANSING, MI -- A Macomb County man who has played the Lottery for years finally got the win of a lifetime after he won a $569,366 Fantasy 5 jackpot earlier this year. “I have been playing the Lottery for a long time and I mostly play Fantasy 5,” said the 86-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I was checking my ticket the day after the drawing, and I didn’t believe it when I saw I’d matched all five numbers. All I could think was: ‘This can’t be right!’
The Oakland Press
Former West Bloomfield state champ, current LTU player Caleb Kelley passed away at age 20
WEST BLOOMFIELD — As the West Bloomfield football program entered the holiday season and prepared for another offseason push, it mourned the loss of Caleb Kelley, a defensive end on the Lakers’ 2020-21 state championship team. Kelley passed away on Dec. 9 in Illinois at the age of...
Great Spots for Snowmobilers to Grab a Bite Up North
Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
Genesee County woman wins $300,000 prize on ‘The Big Spin’ game show
LANSING, MI -- A Genesee County woman’s second chance led to a lottery win that she says will ease her life after she won $300,000 on the Michigan Lottery’s “The Big Spin” game show. Kaitlyn VanDamme, 32, was selected for the show after she submitted losing...
