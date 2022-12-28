ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

‘Battle of the Bands’ event takes place ahead of Holiday Bowl at Petco Park

By Sarah Alegre
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PrEvg_0jwFHMYe00

SAN DIEGO — Before the University of Oregon and the University of North Carolina take the field for the SDCCU Holiday Bowl, San Diegans and fans from near and far gathered downtown for the Snapdragon Bowl Bash and the Battle of the Bands.

The Ducks and the Tar Heels brought their A-game Tuesday night at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Market Street. The crowd was certainly large, the energy high and the school spirit was endless. From the first beat to the final high kick, the two universities pulled out all their musical weapons.

“It’s so great, we’ve been performing nonstop, I look at the crowd and I just go crazy, and it lifts me up 100 feet. It is so fun,” said Lanelle Love, who is a junior and color guard member at the University of Oregon.

Meanwhile, bittersweet collegiate memories were coming to a close for some, as the Holiday Bowl festivities began.

“My son is one of the four drum majors, and this is the seniors’ last performance. Their performance tomorrow will be their last performance as the marching Tar Heels,” proud University of North Carolina band mom Dawn Hunter shared with FOX 5.

Harbor Police provide meal for travelers stranded at San Diego airport

Folks traveled from near and far, clinging to tradition, before both teams hit the gridiron at Petco Park for the stadium’s first-ever football game.

“Between the third and fourth quarter all you Oregon fans know ‘Shout,’ and that Animal House was filmed in Eugene, so I just want to give a shout out to Coach Dan Lanning right here ‘let’s go shout!'” one devoted fan shared with FOX 5 while throwing up a giant “O” formation made with his hands.

This comes after last year’s bowl game, pinning UCLA against NC State was canceled, now leaving fans and San Diegans full of anticipation.

“We’re going to have a big crowd, hoping we have a sell out tomorrow night at Petco Park, we have two great traditional teams Oregon and North Carolina. It’s great for San Diego. It’s great for tourism. It’s what we do here in San Diego,” said Rick Schloss, who’s in charge of Holiday Bowl public relations.

Whether cheering on the University of Oregon or the University of North Carolina, the bands, performers and crowds united downtown, all in the name of good rivalry, school spirit and football.

The Battle of the Bands was just the start, the Holiday Bowl Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Wednesday along Harbor Dr. After, gates at Petco Park open at 2 p.m. with kick off at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Why All Eyes Were on San Diego and Why It Matters

San Diego has been on display over the last week or so. No, not because of the gigantic travel nightmare at San Diego International, as much as that did draw attention being one of the hardest hit airports in the country. But because of San Diego’s weather first and then...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Local standouts play in 32nd annual Alex Spanos All-Star Classic

IMPERIAL – For most varsity football players the 2022 season is over, however a handful of local standouts were selected to participate in the 32nd annual Alex Spanos All-Star Classic held Saturday, December 10 at Mira Mesa High School in San Diego. The teams were divided by North and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Class Act: NBC 7 Reporter Rory Devine Retires After Schooling San Diego for Nearly 40 Years

Dressed in much the same way she has for most of the past 37 years on San Diego airwaves — dangling earrings, tailored jacket, chunky necklace, missing some shoulder pads that may or may have not made an appearance along the way — NBC 7 reporter Rory Devine sat down recently at the station's Del Mar conference room to look back on her four-decade career.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thediscoveriesof.com

22 Brilliant Day Trips from San Diego

Wanting to explore southern California’s majestic landscape? These are the best day trips from San Diego that allow you to do just that. Sure, there are soooo many things to do in San Diego. But, if you’ve spent a significant amount of time in the city, or just fancy a little adventure, you might be looking for an epic day trip.
SAN DIEGO, CA
foxla.com

3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers

LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
ALHAMBRA, CA
thediscoveriesof.com

The Best Hotels in San Diego

Planning a trip to San Diego? Read on to discover the best San Diego hotels for stunning views, epic nightlife, and plenty of activities. San Diego is a city of two halves: One side is an ultra-cool retreat with a vibrant bar and dining scene, the other is a chilled out beach vacay where you can soak up the sun and splash in the ocean.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Free admission on Old Town Trolley Tours during locals month

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans can ring in the new year with a free ride on Old Town Trolley Tours during locals month in January. The offer begins on January 2 and runs through January 31. As part of locals month, it's free admission to all residents of San Diego County at Old Town Trolley Tours, Ghosts and Gravestones Frightseeing Tour and the historic Whaley House Day Tour.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy