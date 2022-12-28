ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

N Indian Canyon closed at the wash due to low visibility

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fFwQJ_0jwFHLfv00

N Indian Canyon has been closed at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs due to low visibility, the city announced.

The Whitewater Wash is located just off the I-10 exit.

There is no word as to when the road could reopen.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued starting late Tuesday and continuing into early Wednesday. Spotty showers have tried to develop around parts of the Southland, but the main event begins overnight.

Showers started moving into the Coachella Valley at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVfNV_0jwFHLfv00
Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post N Indian Canyon closed at the wash due to low visibility appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

New Year’s Eve storm won’t dampen celebrations across the Coachella Valley

The Coachella Valley could be seeing some rain during the New Year's weekend, but it won't put an end to celebrations. The First Alert Weather Team has called a First Alert Weather Alert for Saturday and Sunday. Lights, stages and booths were set up for Agua Caliente’s New Year’s Eve Block Party in Palm Springs. The post New Year’s Eve storm won’t dampen celebrations across the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

N Indian Canyon reopened at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs

Update 1:55 p.m. N Indian Canyon was reopened this morning, the city of Palm Springs announced. Original Report 10:13 p.m. N Indian Canyon has been closed at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs due to low visibility, the city announced. The Whitewater Wash is located just off the I-10 exit. There is no word as The post N Indian Canyon reopened at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner

News Channel 3 is learning more about the incredible rescue operation that recovered a Coachella Valley business owner after a cold night injured and stuck in the rugged terrain of Morongo Valley. Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 for more on the community effort that led to the successful rescue. Nathan Otto, the founder of The post Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner appeared first on KESQ.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Update: N. Indian Canyon at wash reopened Thursday morning

Update 7:30 a.m. Dec 29 Palm Springs Police officials announced that N. Indian Canyon north of Sunrise Parkway and south of Palm Springs Station Road reopened. They said that visibility is clear and reported the road reopened just before 7:00 a.m. Thursday. Stay with News Channel 3 for all of your traffic updates. Update 3:50 The post Update: N. Indian Canyon at wash reopened Thursday morning appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
foxla.com

Weather triggers 15 Freeway closure on New Year's Eve

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Heads up if you're driving between Los Angeles and Las Vegas to celebrate New Year's Eve. Lanes on the 15 Freeway will be closed in San Bernardino County from Hesperia to Victorville from Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon through Sunday, January 1 at 6 a.m., according to the California Department of Transportation. Days and hours are subject to change due to weather.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A Year in Review: 2022 Weather

We saw 122 days of 100°+ temperatures here in the valley, which is two more days than what we had last year. 39 of those days brought temperatures at or above 110°. The hottest high in Palm Springs came in at 116°, which was reached three times on July 11th, 16th, and August 30th.  KESQ The post A Year in Review: 2022 Weather appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters extinguish fire in vacant dwelling in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters extinguished a fire in a vacant dwelling in Desert Hot Springs today. Fire crews responded at 8:53 a.m. near Cactus Drive and First Street to the vacant dwelling involved with fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said that the Palm Springs Fire Department assisted with the fire and that Southern The post Firefighters extinguish fire in vacant dwelling in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Crews respond to structure fire in Desert Hot Springs

Updated Post 7:10 a.m. The fire broke out at an abandoned structure in the back of the property. Fire crews needed extra resources because the structure was located far away from the fire hydrant. No one was injured in the fire. Updated Post 5:45 a.m. Cal Fire reported that crews contained the fire at 5:20 The post Crews respond to structure fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

Missing Dirt Biker Located in Morongo Valley Through Coordinated Community Effort

An injured man missing for more than 24 hours was located in Morongo Valley and airlifted to medical treatment, thanks to the efforts of the high desert community. On Monday (December 26) at around 3:30 p.m. Nathan Otto, a 58 year-old resident of Palm Desert, was reported missing to the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station. Otto was said to have been last seen riding a dirt bike away from a residence in the 5800 block of Paradise Avenue in Morongo Valley. Ottos’ friends reported him missing after he did not return from the ride.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Three people killed, one seriously hurt after a crash in Palm Desert

Update 12/29/22 The coroner's office identified the three people killed in the crash as Abel Alvarado, 69, of Anza, Elena Morron, 84, of Los Angeles, and Yolanda Alvarado, 65, of Anza. The Sheriff's Dept. revealed on Thursday that a 2021 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Fred Waring Dr. at a high rate of speed The post Three people killed, one seriously hurt after a crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigate two shootings in Palm Springs in early morning

A pair of shootings in Palm Springs occurred less than a mile apart early this morning. Dispatchers received reports around 2 a.m. of gunshots fired near North Indian Canyon Drive and Tramview Road, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Police said that a man and woman were driving north on Indian Canyon and made The post Police investigate two shootings in Palm Springs in early morning appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hemet, CA

Hemet is a city west of San Jacinto Valley in California's Riverside County. Those who want to explore Southern California's desert Oasis should visit this city. Despite its sleepy appeal, Hemet boasts many gorgeous attractions worth checking out. It may not be as popular as other California tourist attractions, but...
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Speeding driver recovering as investigators identify three people killed in Palm Desert crash

Update 12/29/22 The coroner's office identified the three people killed in the crash as Abel Alvarado, 69, of Anza, Elena Morron, 84, of Los Angeles, and Yolanda Alvarado, 65, of Anza. The Sheriff's Dept. revealed on Thursday that a 2021 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Fred Waring Dr. at a high rate of speed The post Speeding driver recovering as investigators identify three people killed in Palm Desert crash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters battle mobile home fire in Rancho Mirage

Firefighters battled a mobile home fire in Rancho Mirage today. Crews responded to the 70200 block of Highway 111 at 9:30 a.m. to a report of a well-involved fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said that four additional engines were requested for multiple exposures. The Cathedral City Fire Department and Palm The post Firefighters battle mobile home fire in Rancho Mirage appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Road shut down in Palm Springs after bicyclist struck by vehicle

Police have shut down a road in Palm Springs following a crash Tuesday afternoon. E Ramon from Paseo Dorotea to S El Cielo is closed in both directions, police announced at around 5:30 p.m. The road was shut down due to a crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist, according to Lt. Gustavo Araiza of The post Road shut down in Palm Springs after bicyclist struck by vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hot Purple Energy founder found safe after going missing

Update 5:50 p.m. Nate Otto has been found safe and is being picked up, a spokesperson for Hot Purple Energy confirmed. Original Report 3:30 p.m. The president and founder of Hot Purple Energy has been reported missing in the Morongo Basin area, authorities announced. Nate Otto, 56, did not return home after riding his bike The post Hot Purple Energy founder found safe after going missing appeared first on KESQ.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Bicyclist suffers major injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Palm Springs

Police shut down a road for several hours in Palm Springs following a crash Tuesday afternoon. E Ramon from Paseo Dorotea to S El Cielo was closed in both directions for a little over three hours. The road was reopened just before 9:00 p.m. The road was shut down due to a crash between a The post Bicyclist suffers major injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy