Grace Cano led the Trojans with 20 points while Josie Lewis added nine.
ysusports.com
The Youngstown State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will induct seven outstanding individuals into the YSU Athletics Hall of Fame in January. The class of 2022 features Gina Abruzzino (women's golf), Ken Conatser (contributor), Jamaine Cook (football), Jacke Healey (baseball), Jordan Ingalls (softball), Aaron Swenson (baseball) and Haley Thomas (softball).
ysnlive.com
BOARDMAN, OH- Lady Spartan standout Mackenzie Riccitelli has chalked up her second Baird Brothers Big Dog of the Valley title in her career. Riccitelli broke away from the crowd with over 25,000 votes in the Week 2 contest and now becomes eligible for the Big Dog of the Year at the season's end.
27 First News
Lisa Pruitt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Pruitt, 57, of Buffalo, New York, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada and Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Lisa was born March 10, 1965 in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of Dr. Fred and...
New auto store opening in Boardman
Cheddar Auto is located off of Market Street in Boardman.
‘Blinded by the sun’: Car runs stop sign, leads to 3-car accident
Two people were taken to the hospital after a 3-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.
Arrest made in Youngstown double homicide
Mikese Stevens was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Kimberly Kalasky and Joseph Sanders.
Man accused of robbery at Niles home
Mahki Crank, 18, is charged with one count of robbery.
WFMJ.com
Woman sentenced for double shooting in Youngstown
A woman has been sentenced to a minimum of 12 years behind bars for the attempted murder of two people in Youngstown in September of 2019. Nichole Taylor was sentenced to 12 to 16 and a half years in prison after police say she and another man identified as Robert Young IV allegedly shot a man and a woman at a home on Wayside Drive in 2019.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | December 27th
Vindicator file photo / December 1950 | Area armed services enlistees wait to board chartered buses in downtown Youngstown 72 years ago. 1997: Youngstown's mayor-elect, George McKelvey, has planned to continue as interim treasurer of Mahoning County until his successor is named, but Youngstown's city charter won't allow him to do that.
Victim identified in Youngstown’s South Side gas station shooting
Police have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting at a Youngstown gas station.
Bob and Michele Lepore-Hagan discuss Republican dominance in Ohio
Sitting in the living room of their Youngstown home, the Hagans -- both Democrats -- talked about the current Republican dominance of politics in Ohio.
Fire destroys former bar in Warren
The former bar was deemed a total loss, according to Warren's assistant fire chief.
Man spinning out in parking lot cited by Youngstown police for eighth OVI
Police said a man who was spinning his tires Tuesday evening in a South Side parking lot was cited for his eighth drunken driving offense.
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
Man arrested after shots fired on East Side street
Nikitas Smaragdas, 30, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault.
Teenage girls facing charges for Southern Park Mall fight
Two teenage girls are facing charges after a reported fight led to a police response at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman.
2 arrested, guns found during South Side traffic stop
Reports said police found two loaded guns and arrested two people Tuesday afternoon after pulling over a car on the South Side for an improper turn.
Burst pipe forces local business to close
An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close.
One dead after late night house fire in Columbiana
One man is dead after a late night fire in Columbiana.
