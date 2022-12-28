ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, OH

ysusports.com

Seven Members Set to Join YSU Athletics Hall of Fame in January

The Youngstown State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will induct seven outstanding individuals into the YSU Athletics Hall of Fame in January. The class of 2022 features Gina Abruzzino (women's golf), Ken Conatser (contributor), Jamaine Cook (football), Jacke Healey (baseball), Jordan Ingalls (softball), Aaron Swenson (baseball) and Haley Thomas (softball). The...
ysnlive.com

RICCITELLI GETS IT DONE AGAIN; TAKES BIG DOG VICTORY

BOARDMAN, OH- Lady Spartan standout Mackenzie Riccitelli has chalked up her second Baird Brothers Big Dog of the Valley title in her career. Riccitelli broke away from the crowd with over 25,000 votes in the Week 2 contest and now becomes eligible for the Big Dog of the Year at the season’s end.
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Lisa Pruitt, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Pruitt, 57, of Buffalo, New York, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada and Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Lisa was born March 10, 1965 in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of Dr. Fred and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Woman sentenced for double shooting in Youngstown

A woman has been sentenced to a minimum of 12 years behind bars for the attempted murder of two people in Youngstown in September of 2019. Nichole Taylor was sentenced to 12 to 16 and a half years in prison after police say she and another man identified as Robert Young IV allegedly shot a man and a woman at a home on Wayside Drive in 2019.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | December 27th

Vindicator file photo / December 1950 | Area armed services enlistees wait to board chartered buses in downtown Youngstown 72 years ago. 1997: Youngstown's mayor-elect, George McKelvey, has planned to continue as interim treasurer of Mahoning County until his successor is named, but Youngstown's city charter won't allow him to do that.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

